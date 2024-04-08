Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

As my subscribers on Seeking Alpha already know, one of my trading flaws is to be in too early. However, on a day like this the wait for silver stocks to come to life was worth it.

My investments are confined to gold, silver and uranium stocks only and spans around 40 years of involvement in the mining sector. For me, it is a full-time occupation as I am not able to spread my 1cc brain across other sectors as that would take up too much of my time and those sectors wouldn’t get the attention required in order to generate a reasonable profit.

My prognosis remains unchanged in that silver mining stocks will outperform gold mining stocks and uranium mining stocks although I do expect them to generate wonderful returns.

Today we will take a quick look at just one silver mining stock, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) a household name among silver bugs and a company that I have been associated with for many years. The reason for my excitement is that this stock’s value has increased by 4.81% today, 15.04% over 5 days and 51.34% over one month.

Introduction

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has been in existence for around 20 years with its activities concentrated in three main areas; the United States, Chile, and Mexico. Silver provides over 50% of Endeavor’s income which is important to those investors seeking exposure to silver which is both a precious and industrial metal with a myriad of applications.

Fundamentals

Endeavor has two silver/gold mines in Mexico namely Guanacevi and Bolanitos and a silver / gold mine that is under construction in Jalisco called Terronera.

Silver and gold dore bars produced at Guanacevi (Endeavour Silver portfolio overview)

Silver and gold doré bars produced at Guanaceví 260 km NW of Durango City Mexico

In their recent news release of 11th March 2024 they reported the following:

Consolidated production of 5,672,703 silver ounces (OZ) and 37,858 gold oz for silver equivalent (1) production of 8.7 million oz, representing the Company’s third consecutive year of meeting or exceeding production guidance.

It is important to note that for three years they have met or exceeded their guidance for production. When a company fails to meet its own guidance targets investors tend to lose confidence in the management of the company and withdraw their financial support resulting in a sell off of the stock. The future pipeline consists of 5 exploration opportunities, 3 in Mexico, 1 in the US and 1 in Chile. Mines have a limited life expectancy so it is critical that a business of this sort has development and exploration opportunities to bring to fruition and safeguard future turnover and profits for its shareholders.

Financials

In the Consolidated Outlook for 2024 we note that the “All in sustaining costs” are $22.00 - $23.00/oz which is a concern and a problem that most miners wrestle with as the cost of oil for example is currently around $90.86 per barrel. This problem is being addressed as Dan Dickson; CEO of Endeavour Silver gave the following reassurance:

“With operating costs at their peak, we remain focused on cost discipline to offset inflationary and foreign exchange pressures while improving productivity. Bringing Terronera into production in late 2024 will provide the base we need for significant production growth and margin expansion as we move down the cost curve. We believe that project execution is our pathway to adding long-term value, as we position ourselves as a top silver investment vehicle for investors seeking industry leading growth.”

Endeavour has a market capitalization of $659.693M, a 52-week trading range of $ 1.42 - $4.55, a P/E Ratio (TTM) of 94.33 and an EPS (TTM) of 0.03. The liquidity is good with an average volume of 9,481,458 shares traded per day enabling nimble speculators to enter and exit this stock comfortably.

Endeavour Silver is listed on the NYSE: EXK and TSX: EDR.

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Endeavour Silver Corporation

The downward trend was halted in early March as this stock rallied and doubled in price in a matter of weeks.

Endeavour Siver Progress Chart (Stock charts TA by Bob Kirtley)

Note that the 50dma has turned up and could cross over the 200dma forming a 'Golden Cross' usually a positive sign for further gains. The technical indicators are firmly in the overbought zone suggesting a near term correction, but don’t count on it. Dramatic price oscillations usually characterize a Bull Market especially in the early stages when mainstream investors are not paying attention.

The following table compares Endeavour with three other stocks in the silver space from which we can glean that there is a sudden interest from investors as most stocks have made substantial gains.

Endeavour Silver Compared with other silver producers (google.com finance quote EXK:NYSE)

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Silver Prices

Silver prices have been range bound for some time but now look to be gaining some traction.

The Chart Of Silver Prices (Stockcharts.com )

The RSI is above '70' which is a sell indicator for many investors. The MACD and the STO are also in the overbought zone. Also note that the volume has increased of late as investors dip their toes into this tiny sector of the market.

Conclusion

Gold has been making new all-time highs and when this happens silver prices tend to follow gold to higher price levels.

The Bull Market in precious metals has begun so if you are new to this sector of the market acquire some silver coins and bars first. Secondly look for good quality silver producers as they usually make gains in multiples of 2X or 3X the percentage gains of the underlying commodity.

Finally a well thought out option trade may serve you well but these trades come with a certain amount of added risk so go gently with them no matter how appealing they are to you.

I am Long this stock and it is my biggest holding in the silver space. So, given that it has risen so fast in such a short time I have also purchased a few Put Options (EXK Aug16'24 $2 Put) as insurance against a sudden sell-off. My expectation is that they will probably expire worthless if the capital gain continues to increase.

Going forward Volatility will be the order of the day so hold your nerve and your position as this is not a time to be bullied out of this sector of the market

For the record, I have been long physical gold and silver for a number of years and also own a portfolio of stocks in the precious metals sector including Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

I am also Long on the above-mentioned silver producers:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT:CA)

Got a comment, fire it in, the more opinions that we have, the more we share, the more enlightened we become, and hopefully our "well-informed" trades will generate some decent profits.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.