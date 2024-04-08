Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company description

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Corporation is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Paylocity offers a comprehensive suite of services to streamline HR processes, including payroll processing, benefits administration, talent management, and time tracking.

PCTY has developed a compelling suite of services during the last decade, contributing to considerable market share growth from directly related peers, many of which have a significantly larger footprint. Management has focused on broadening its TAM and appealing to businesses seeking an improved service, not just those looking to modernize their HCM capabilities.

This superiority is reflected in its financial performance, with attractive growth and margins, and better levels than its peers.

We expect growth to slow and margin gains to soften but its recent share price correction more than prices this in. Growth should exceed 10% for the coming decade, while Adj. EBITDA-M could increase by a further 5ppts we believe, allowing for shareholder returns to accelerate with buybacks and M&A.

Share price

Data by YCharts

PCTY’s share price performance has been impressive, with over 600% returns during the last decade as it has achieved impressive scale. The company did peak at ~1000% returns, however, with a correction of ~40% subsequently.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are PCTY’s financial results.

PCTY’s revenue has grown impressively, with a CAGR of +30% since FY14.

Business Model

Paylocity

PCTY offers cloud-based HCM software solutions designed to streamline payroll, HR, time tracking, and talent management processes for businesses of all sizes. PCTY's platform is scalable and adaptable to accommodate the needs of growing businesses.

This segment has achieved strong growth during the last decade as businesses increasingly seek to modernize their HR capabilities, both as a response to developing legislation/requirements, and for improved efficiency.

Its platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage employee data, benefits administration, performance management, and compliance requirements. PCTY has slowly expanded beyond its core Payroll/HR services, remaining with the wider HCM (”Human Capital Management”) remit.

PCTY operates on a subscription-based revenue model, charging customers a recurring fee for access to its software platform and services. This predictable revenue stream provides stability and scalability, as businesses rely on Paylocity's solutions for essential HR and payroll functions.

Subscription revenue is considered the highest quality of revenue due to its recurring nature and low marginal cost to deliver, allowing for high margins and a focus on new customer growth. “The Rule of 40” is an elite criterion for identifying the best Software businesses, defined differently by some but generally considered as FCF-M + Revenue growth. PCTY has historically met this criteria (60 in FY23).

PCTY is investing heavily in innovation and product development to enhance its platform's functionality and address evolving customer needs. The company is currently leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to deliver innovative features and capabilities. R&D spending as a % of revenue has increased from 10% to 13%, while its growth rate has exceeded revenue (+35%). We believe this is incredibly important for PCTY as it faces strong competition (discussed later) and has a net revenue retention rate of 92% (LTM recurring revenue less annualized lost revenue as a % of total LTM recurring revenue). Whilst a retention rate of 92% is clearly very high, we would expect the ratio of a premier software business to be slightly higher (We believe an ARR NRR of >110% should be the target). We attribute that to its lower scope for upselling customers beyond seats. This places further importance on the ability to capture new customers, which returns to the issue of competition.

To maintain this new customer growth trajectory, PCTY has focused on expanding its market presence by targeting various industries and verticals globally, including small and mid-sized businesses, enterprise organizations, and specific sectors such as healthcare, education, and non-profit.

Financials

PCTY’s recent performance has been strong, albeit with clear evidence of a slowdown. Its top-line growth in its last four quarters was +38.2%, +34.7%, +25.4%, and +19.5%.

We attribute this to an increase in the difficulty of acquiring additional customers, albeit appreciating that this is still a standout growth rate. We believe this is partially the reason for investor hesitancy and the share price correction, as expectations now move toward a near-term growth rate of ~20% before decelerating to ~10-20%.

Management notes client feedback for its newer products such as Advanced Scheduling, Learning Management, Rewards & Recognition, and Employee Voice has been positive. Further, it has launched its first AI-driven tool.

Capital IQ

PCTY’s margins have consistently improved during the last decade, wholly as a result of the subscription model it operates. The company’s incremental GM% gains have appeared to slow, implying its pricing power has likely peaked. This is unsurprising given the level of competition.

S&A costs continue to be diluted as a % of revenue (-6ppts since FY22 alone, albeit with R&D increasing), suggesting further gains are likely. This said, the propulsion of this will be slower.

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting a deceleration in growth, with a CAGR of +13% into FY28F. Alongside this, margins are expected to sequentially improve.

We broadly concur with these views, considering them correctly conservative (<15% immediately) given the competitive pressures faced and its developing financial performance, de-risking volatile share price movements as growth slows.

Capital IQ

Despite what we believe to be a revenue slowdown, PCTY has continued to beat analyst estimates, with a perfect record in the last 5 quarters. Its share price response reflects the disappointment of this regardless.

Digital HCM Industry

Paylocity

Management estimates its current TAM to be ~$18.6b, which implies a considerable runway for growth. The company operates within the mid-market/SMB segment, which is highly resilient and has good scope for growth.

PCTY competes with other providers of payroll and HCM software solutions, including ADP (ADP), Paychex (PAYX), Paycor (PYCR), Paycom (PAYC), and Workday (WDAY). Most of these businesses currently have a strong competitive package, with a cloud-based solution and a range of services.

PCTY is currently gaining the majority of its market share from ADP and Paychex, primarily due to its more modern offering and its aggressive GTM approach in the SMB segment (vs. Paychex).

Our key concern is that while PCTY is gaining market share and achieving strong growth, it is approaching terminal velocity due to the number of players in the market. Its sales rep growth has slowed to +18% and it is increasingly playing in a larger segment. As the number of businesses that need to transition from legacy, non-cloud-tech-enabled offerings decline, we see a slowdown impending.

Paylocity

Opportunities and threats

We see the following as key opportunities as a means of maintaining its current growth trajectory:

Market Expansion - PCTY must rapidly expand its market reach by targeting new industry verticals and geographic regions, leveraging its existing infrastructure and technology capabilities. As its US brand is strong, we believe this to be executable.

Product Innovation - Continued investment in product innovation and the development of its wider ecosystem will be key to its competitive edge in the market. We believe M&A should be utilized to achieve this.

The key threats to PCTY include:

Competition from Established Players - As touched on, Intense competition from a rapidly saturating industry poses a threat to PCTY’s growth, market share, and pricing power.

Cybersecurity Risks - As a provider of cloud-based software solutions, PCTY faces cybersecurity risks.

Price competition - Price competition from peers limiting margins.

Failed M&A / product development - Our thesis is based on the ability to efficiently allocate capital.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

PCTY’s asset-light model has allowed it to generate impressive returns on its equity that have compounded over time. This said, its share count has increased by ~12%, owing to quite considerable SBC payments. These have yet to dilute sufficiently in our view, standing at ~11% of revenue.

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of PCTY's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (28 companies).

PCTY’s performance relative to its peers has been strong, with superior growth and margins. This is a reflection of its strong trajectory and quality offering. This said, it is worth highlighting that the average revenue of this cohort is $4.1b, which is considerably higher than PCTY’s $1.3b. While this partially explains the revenue growth, its margin improvement becomes even more impressive.

Given that PCTY’s growth will fairly quickly align with the industry’s 5Y average, we believe it should trade at a premium to its peers based on margin only. At double the FCF margin, a ~30-40% level would be reasonable.

Valuation

Capital IQ

PCTY is currently trading at 37x LTM EBITDA and 19x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

PCTY is trading at a considerable premium to its peers, albeit this declines on a NTM basis. As discussed, we suggest a 30-40% premium is justifiable, as its similar growth and significantly better margins will allow for compounding returns as distributions increase.

Further, PCTY’s share price has broadly tracked its FCF/EBITDA per share, with its recent correction bringing it into undervalued territory we feel given the upward trajectory of FCF.

Capital IQ

Overall, we do believe PCTY has upside at its current valuation. The business is clearly expensive and the development of revenue will be absolutely critical, but its performance relative to peers implies further upside ahead. A NTM EBITDA multiple of 19x is very reasonable, as is a FCF yield of ~3% with >10% growth.

Capital IQ

Final thoughts

PCTY is a high-quality business in our view. While it faces considerable competition, the business has developed an impressive offering that has allowed it to outperform peers and boast superior margins.

We do expect growth to continue to slow but its margin trajectory is only positive, with scope for cost-cutting as it approaches maturity. This will compound shareholder returns.