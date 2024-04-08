Matteo Colombo

Small caps have been quiet so far in 2024. Scanning the year-to-date ETF performance heat map, domestic small stock funds are about flat. Despite being aided by the meteoric rise in Super Micro Computer (SMCI), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is barely in the black. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which includes a profitability screen, is actually fractionally down so far in 2024.

Despite this relative weakness, I reiterate a buy rating on IWM.

Year-to-Date ETF Performance Heat Map: Small Cap US About Flat

Finviz

According to the issuer, IWM offers investors exposure to small public US companies and access to 2,000 small-cap domestic stocks in a single fund. The ETF can be used to diversify an asset allocation while seeking long-term growth. IWM carries a 0.19% annual expense ratio and pays a small 1.3% trailing 12-month dividend yield. With $64 billion in assets under management and high liquidity, the fund has tepid momentum.

Key to how the small-cap space performs is how the macro unfolds. According to Bank of America Global Research, the first Fed rate cut is often a bullish catalyst for the small-cap factor. Notice in the graph below that “small-large” performs well in the six months after the FOMC begins an easing cycle. Gains are even more pronounced 12 months following the first cut. This tells me that while the near-term road could still be rocky for IWM on a relative basis, the intermediate-term outlook is more sanguine.

Small Caps Often Outperforming in the Year After the First Fed Rate Cut

BofA Global Research

In terms of absolute valuations, the small-cap slice now trades near 15 times forward earnings estimates. I am using the S&P SmallCap 600 as a proxy, but in general, valuations remain subdued for this risk-on niche of the US stock market. Moreover, the valuation gap relative to large caps is very wide today now that the SPX sells for 21 times forward operating earnings estimates.

Small Caps Cheap Versus Large Caps

Yardeni Research

It has been tough sledding for the small-cap bulls in the last year, at least when compared to large caps. There’s been fundamental reasoning for that reality. According to data put together by MarketDesk, small caps’ earnings have been steeply negative over recent quarters.

Of course, that comes following a tremendous period of profitability growth in 2021. If we see a positive inflection in EPS trends, that would be a significant tailwind for sentiment in something like IWM.

Small Caps' Earnings Growth Has Been Weak

MarketDesk

IWM plots across the lowest third of the style box. The 2-star, Bronze-rated fund by Morningstar has an earnings multiple comparable to that of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the S&P 500 Value Index.

With much less growth exposure compared to other US equity indices, IWM is of generally low earnings quality and is usually more volatile than large caps. But with long-term earnings growth of 13.5%, the resulting normalized PEG ratio is exceptionally low – barely above one.

IWM: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Looking closer at IWM’s current sector breakout, just 17% of the allocation is in Information Technology. That is about 12 percentage points below that of the SPX while cyclical areas such as Industrials, Financials, and Discretionary are material components of the ETF.

It’s also notable that Energy at 7.5% is a significant overweight versus the S&P 500. The oil & gas space is the best-performing sector in the market thus far on the year while I.T. has actually underperformed the SPX.

IWM: Sector & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Energy Leading YTD

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, April and May are not the most exciting months on the calendar; gains are better in June and July, so being long now has worked well over the past 10 years.

The “sell in May and go away” turn of phrase has not been the play in the last few cycles. The August and September timeframe is really when the bears have asserted themselves. Additionally, Q1 of 2024 played out very close to how seasonality often unfolds.

IWM: Bullish Seasonality Through July

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

Amid relative weakness through early April and with a downbeat valuation, IWM’s technical situation looks decent. Notice in the chart below that the small-cap ETF is above important support around the $202 mark. That was a key resistance area from the second half of 2022 through late last year. The breakout has been unimpressive, unfortunately.

Take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it is merely in a range between 45 and 65 – hardly indicative of intense buying pressure. I would like to see IWM’s RSI climb into, say, the 70s while holding the $202 level.

If we see that, then a measured move upside price objective to near $242 would be in play. That amount is based on the height of the previous trading range ($162 to $202) added on top of the breakout area. $242 would have confluence with the all-time high notched in November 2021. Small caps are now in a drawdown that has lasted 600 trading days – the third-longest drawdown since 1985.

IWM: Above Key Support, Tepid RSI Momentum

IWM: A Historic Drawdown Duration

Kevin Gordon

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on IWM. I see small caps’ valuation as attractive despite relative weakness over the first three-plus months of the year. The chart is moderately encouraging, but I’d like to see a pickup in momentum.