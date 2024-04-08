RelaxFoto.de

After the Fukushima disaster in Japan, it seemed like commercial nuclear power might be on a long slow decline. Countries like Germany were phasing out their nuclear operations. In the United States, it has been difficult, costly, and time-consuming to attempt to build new nuclear facilities. Several power utilities which have attempted to build new nuclear projects have paid dearly for those efforts and destroyed considerable shareholder value along the way.

But the worst may be over for the nuclear industry. In fact, nuclear is seemingly having a major comeback right now. Power companies are striving to reach increasingly stringent ESG goals. They have to consider all types of clean power generation. Increasingly, nuclear is gaining appeal as a bridge fuel for baseload power generation.

Utilities can build more solar and more wind capacity. But those are both intermittent power sources which generally require large and expensive battery backup solutions or baseload generation from always-on sources. Particularly with the push to phase out coal generation, nuclear is looking like a key piece of the broader electricity generation mix.

As investment in artificial intelligence technology and electric vehicles grows as well, this could cause a significant uptick in total electricity demand, giving more momentum to nuclear.

Investors are hopping onto this trend, most notably through the uranium market and uranium miners. Here is the chart of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (U.UN:CA) (OTCPK:SRUUF), which has tripled over the past few years:

The supply/demand picture was already tightening significantly, and then it seems speculative investment purchases have helped tipped the uranium market into shortfall, leading to the dramatic spike in uranium prices over the past six months.

BWX Technologies: A One-Stop Nuclear Shop

All this leads to the topic of today’s article, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). I acquired BWXT shares in late 2021 as part of my broader thesis around the possibility for a nuclear renaissance.

BWX Tech Corporate Overview (Company presentation)

BWX can best be described as a one-stop shop for nuclear technologies and services, as the above slide demonstrates.

It is involved in most parts of the nuclear life cycle from design and construction of new components and uranium fuel up through environmental remediation for past nuclear sites.

BWX makes the lion's share of its revenues from government rather than commercial operations, this can be things such as environmental cleanup and also microreactors and propulsion solutions for nuclear submarines. I believe this will be an increasingly important service. Given the rising geopolitical tensions with China, the U.S. Navy is vital for American power projection in the Pacific and for defending allies such as Japan and Taiwan. I expect a strong spending environment for naval services.

Finally, BWX has a medical division to service the specialized uses for nuclear isotopes in healthcare. That's unlikely to be a huge growth business but it is a nice revenue diversifier.

Overall, BWX makes the overwhelming share of its revenues from government contracting and services today. Do note, though, that while the commercial side of the business is small today, it could grow considerably if and when utilities invest more in nuclear power generation.

BWX Technologies: Shares Have Rallied Beyond Fundamentals

I purchased shares of BWXT stock in 2021 and my thesis around improving nuclear sentiment played out. Unfortunately, I underestimated how far the trend could go. I closed my BWXT position at $76, while the stock has now topped $100 per share. I say this because I want to be transparent. I underestimated the move and didn't fully profit from the opportunity.

Be that what it is, I see little fundamental reason for such a huge move in BWXT stock. Investors should carefully evaluate how much of the current move is due to improving fundamentals at the company versus how much is coming simply from the improving sentiment around uranium and nuclear stocks.

Before diving into the details, I'd reiterate that I am a believer in the nuclear thesis. Nuclear needs to be a key part of any realistic path to a carbon zero future within a reasonably quick timeframe. To the best of my understanding, the numbers don’t seem to work for wind and solar fast enough to hit proposed environmental targets by, let's say, 2050. If we want to get to a carbon-neutral future, having clean cheap reliable baseload power generation will be vital. Nuclear appears to be the best option we have today to meet that immediate need.

However, as an investor, the thesis is only half of the picture. The valuation also needs to make sense.

While BWX Technologies was a good opportunity when the stock was in the $50s, I no longer believe that’s the case with the stock over $100 per share. Here's why.

Historically, BWX has not been a particularly fast-growing company; revenues have increased at a 4.9% CAGR over the past decade. Revenue growth has been steady, as the company tends to bill the government slightly more every year. But overall progress has been modest.

You could argue that this is because nuclear power fell dramatically out of favor throughout the 2010s. That’s certainly true to an extent. But the majority of BWX's revenues come from the government, and that business line should be more stable and have a steadier trajectory.

Regardless of near-term sentiment around nuclear power in general, defense contracting tends to be a pretty steady state business and not one that trades at especially high multiples. Look at companies like Lockheed Martin (LMT), RTX (RTX) or Huntington Ingalls (HII) for example. The general thinking is that you pay a 15-18x P/E multiple for a defense contractor and enjoy steady 5% to 7% annual growth and consistent if modest dividend increases.

That model works if you pay 15 times starting earnings, and indeed I am a shareholder of several defense contractors with that thinking in mind.

BWX Technologies, by contrast, is now trading for more than 30 times forward earnings. That seems rather steep at least for the majority part of the business which comes from the government revenues.

Bulls can argue that the company's growth has inflected and that a firm like Lockheed Martin is not the right valuation framework for thinking about BWX. After all, BWX Technologies grew revenues 16% year-over-year and its most recent quarterly results showed uniform growth with both government and commercial operations rising 16%. Meanwhile GAAP earnings jumped 53%, seemingly indicating significant benefits from operating scale, though non-GAAP earnings had a smaller increase due to one-time items.

Things change when looking to the company's future outlook. Did the Q4 2023 earnings report mark a trend change in the company's operations, or was it more of a near term spike in activity that is not going to be sustainable?

To answer that, I'd point to the company's announced 2024 guidance. They project revenues of at least $2.6 billion. A figure of $2.6 billion would be up 4% year-over-year which is not compelling. However, that’s probably a conservative estimate; I wouldn’t be surprised if BWX Technologies ultimately gets closer to $2.7 billion for the year. Even so, that’s mid-to-high single digits growth which would be a much slower growth rate than what they reported in Q4 of 2023.

Additionally, the company is guiding adjusted EBITDA to $500 million for 2024. This would be about a 6% jump from last year's $472 million figure. Perhaps most concerning, the company has guided its non-GAAP earnings-per-share for this year to a midpoint of $3.12 a share. That would be a rather small increase from the $3.02 per share that the company reported for full year 2023. Also consider that the company just increased its quarterly dividend from $0.23 per share to $0.24 per share. That modest level of dividend increase seemingly reflects the firm's longer-term growth rate rather than the much higher growth it enjoyed last year.

I believe the move in BWXT stock over the past year is extrapolating the company's strong 2023 results. And sure, if the company is really going to grow 15% or more per year and has vital technology and services for the nuclear industry, maybe you can get there on a 30 P/E multiple if you believe the commercial nuclear power theme will keep gaining steam.

But the company's 2024 guidance would imply that this is still the BWX Technologies of the past decade; one that is more of a mid-single digits perhaps high-single digits growth type business. That seems like a prudent assumption given just how much of the company is centered around government revenues rather than commercial business.

We’ve seen that with other defense contractors over the past 12 to 24 months. With the war in Ukraine and mounting tensions elsewhere in the world, it seems plausible that there would be a significant increase in revenues. And yet, overall, the defense contractors haven’t seen a huge change in results. Defense budgets by and large are planned over an extended time period and so the industry tends to be marked by gradual modest changes in direction rather than sudden peaks and valleys.

With BWXT stock going from $55-$100 so quickly, however, investors are having to underwrite a far more prosperous future for this company than what it has traditionally produced in the past.

I’d also point out that BWX does not meaningfully directly benefit from higher uranium prices.

There’s been a huge amount of activity on social media, and in parts of the value investing community, around the uranium trade. There’s certainly an interesting bull thesis for why the price of uranium could continue to spike as the market is currently short of supply.

I suspect some investors may be lumping BWXT stock into the broader uranium trade as the company certainly is a key player in the nuclear industry. However, in my opinion, BWX Technologies is a poor way to bet on the price of uranium or sentiment in that sector compared to other alternatives.

As for the underlying business, shares are at an estimated 32 times forward earnings and 29 times 2025 earnings, while analysts see rather sedate sales growth going forward:

BWXT Earnings Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

I just don't see how this valuation holds up unless a meaningful fundamental catalyst arrives that accelerates BWX's core operating business. Positive sentiment around the nuclear industry more broadly will only get the stock so far.

