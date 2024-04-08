Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BWX Technologies: Shares Are Fully Valued After Big Run

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nuclear power is making a comeback, and companies which service the sector, like BWX Technologies, stand to benefit.
  • Investors are showing interest in the uranium market and uranium miners, and prices have spiked.
  • I believe BWX Technologies shares have become steeply valued thanks to this underlying positive sentiment.
  • The core of the company is in government services, however, and I believe it will be hard to maintain a 30 P/E ratio on this business going forward.

Nuclear power station with steaming cooling towers and canola field

RelaxFoto.de

After the Fukushima disaster in Japan, it seemed like commercial nuclear power might be on a long slow decline. Countries like Germany were phasing out their nuclear operations. In the United States, it has been difficult, costly, and time-consuming to attempt to build new

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
22.31K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT,RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BWXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News