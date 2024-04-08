Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Is No Longer A Growth Stock Even Though It's Valued Like One

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
182 Followers

Summary

  • Intense competition will likely continue to erode Tesla, Inc.'s market position and already mediocre margins.
  • It does not have a core competency in battery production and it relies on third parties for this crucial component of an EV.
  • Its charging network is not a moat, and it can't be a source of excess profits. It will likely only deliver a fair rate of return.
  • Even if the FSD Supervised updated software allows for faster AI Training and a robotaxi in August, Tesla is still 7-years behind the market leader, and it has nothing special to bring to the table. It likely won't be a home run.
  • Despite the recent selloff, Tesla stock is still overpriced.

An electric car plugged in against a background of a rural location at sunset

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently reported disappointing vehicle delivery figures for Q1 2024. Not only did it badly miss the consensus of analyst estimates (449,000), but deliveries were also lower than the previous quarter. Some of

This article was written by

Marty Popoff profile picture
Marty Popoff
182 Followers
Marty Popoff has over 20 years of capital markets experience, as a trader, marketer and in a pinch, structurer, primarily in the fields of Government and Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit Derivatives, and Securitization. He has spoken at many conferences and taught Risk Management at the graduate level. From time to time he writes about topics that interest him. He often feels that investing in the markets takes a leap of faith.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News