There May Be No Monthly Distributions For San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Later This Year

HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

Many investors own San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for the monthly distributions, but they may be greatly disappointed later this year when there are no monthly distributions because of the $34 million planned CAPEX this year. Two new wells are planned for this year that could mean that the $0.00 monthly distributions could continue into early 2025. The CAPEX needs to be paid off before the trustee can declare any distributions. With natural gas prices currently lower than last year, the near-term outlook for SJT looks rather bleak, but long-term, SJT could become interesting depending upon the success of the new wells and the "new" 9,135 MMcf of proved undeveloped reserves. SJT is upgraded from "sell" to "hold". This is an update to my prior SJT articles.

Data by YCharts

Planned $34 Million Capex Impacts Distributions

Natural gas production subject to San Juan Basin Royalty Trust's interest has been declining for years. In 2018 gas production was 32,501,962 Mcf and in 2023 it was down to 23,447,077 Mcf. This was mostly because CAPEX has been very low. While last year CAPEX was up a little to $2,198,741 from $984,349 the prior year it was not enough to have an impact on production. Investors were, therefore, shocked to learn that Hilcorp planned a $34 million CAPEX budget in 2024. (They originally planned $36 million, but that was reduced by $2 million.) Hilcorp is planning to drill two new wells for $25 million and use $8 million for 36 well recompletions and workovers. There was no indication of any specific timetable for these projects.

A CAPEX of $34 million is about $0.55 net per SJT unit ($0.73 per unit x 75% overriding royalty interest). This is a very significant amount, especially compared to the trailing twelve months distributions of $0.423936. When expenses, including CAPEX, are greater than income for a specific month that deficit is carried over to the next month until the amount is paid off. Unless natural gas prices soar, which is highly unlikely in my opinion, once Hilcorp starts drilling the new wells, until all the CAPEX is paid off, SJT may have $0.00 monthly distributions. The $0.00 monthly distributions could start in mid-2024 and last well into 2025. Since SJT's price is highly correlated to distributions, as can be seen by the chart below, SJT's price could be under pressure because I am not convinced investors will understand CAPEX could mean higher production in the future. When investors see a yield close to 0.0% on SJT they may pass on it as an investment.

Distributions and SJT Stock Price

Data by YCharts

(Note: YCharts has delayed TTM data. TTM is actually $0.423936)

When the CAPEX is getting close to being paid off and if there is significant gas production from the new wells, SJT might be an interesting trade, especially if there is a bullish outlook at that time for natural gas prices. My thinking at this time is in early 2025 investors might want to take a detailed look at SJT. There is a caveat warning for this potential trade. If the two new wells are very productive, Hilcorp may plan for additional drilling CAPEX in 2025 to take advantage of the "new" 9,135 MMcf of proved undeveloped reserves that could impact 2025 monthly distributions.

New Proved Undeveloped Reserves

I usually do not place a lot of emphasis on reserves because they mostly just reflect the prior year's prices, but there was something interesting in this year's engineer's report contained in the April 10-K. The latest total natural gas reserves were 66,622.5 MMcf using an "adjusted volume-weighted average gas price over the life of the properties is $2.50 per Mcf" compared 146,640.7 MMcf the prior year that used $6.09 per Mcf. The major development was this year the report included 9,134.8 MMcf proved undeveloped reserves in the total reserves compared to no proved undeveloped reserves in the prior year. Hilcorp plans to drill two wells in the Mancos formation to develop these reserves. These wells could, however, be a risky use of capital, in my opinion, since this is a new development.

Much Lower Distributions Compared to Last Year

What a difference a year makes. The distribution declared in March 2023 was $0.409688 per unit based on an average natural gas price of $16.24 per Mcf for the January 2023 production. The latest distribution was $0.041278 based on natural gas price of $3.64 per Mcf in January 2024. Since natural gas prices dropped in February compared to January it is highly likely that the monthly distribution to be declared on April 19 will be significantly lower than the one declared last month and way below $0.103807 declared in April 2023 that was based on $6.29 per Mcf average gas price. This will also mean the trailing twelve-month distribution will drop sharply and so will the corresponding yield that many investors use.

The trustee is increasing the cash reserve to $2.0 million from $1.0 million to pay for administrative expenses, such as audit fees and trustee fees, in the event that the trust does not have net income to pay these fees because of the very large planned CAPEX. In March, $400k was placed into the cash account. Because of the low gas prices in February the next distribution could be between $0.01 to $0.02 depending upon how much cash is placed in the cash reserve account.

Natural Gas Prices

Spot natural gas prices are currently lower for the market areas that SJT gas flows into, Southwest and Southern California, compared to spot prices posted in my October 24 article. Given the current high storage numbers compared to five-year averages, the outlook for natural gas prices is rather weak. We are basically near the end of the winter heating season.

Latest Regional Spot Natural Gas Prices

ir.eia.gov

October 24 Article Regional Spot Prices

ir.eia.gov

Natural Gas Underground Storage

ir.eia.gov

Many investors are bullish on natural gas in the long-term because of the potential for large increases in LNG exports, but that really does not directly impact SJT because their natural gas does not flow into current or planned LNG processing facilities. Indirectly it could impact SJT somewhat because it is in the same industry. Those investing in SJT usually consider the yield, while those trading SJT look at weather and/or pipeline problems. SJT is not, however, a "vehicle" to be used to trade LNG news reports/developments.

Special Disclosure Note

I have multiple open limit orders to buy SJT at descending prices lower than the 12-month low price. I am, therefore, legally required to disclose that I may buy SJT within the next 72 hours in the disclosure area below even if it is rather unlikely that SJT will trade at prices that will hit my limit orders within 72 hours.

Conclusion

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust units are down almost 40% since my April 26, 2023, sell recommendation article mostly because of declining natural gas prices. The near-term outlook is not great unless there is some dramatic international development that impacts natural gas supplies/prices.

For those retirees who depend on income from monthly SJT distributions they should avoid SJT because there could be $0.00 distributions later this year and continuing into early 2025 until the large planned CAPEX is paid off. I also worry about the success of the two planned wells. While I am not bullish on natural gas prices, SJT is a "hold" based on the current SJT price because there is the potential for increased natural gas production from the new proved undeveloped reserves.