Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

There May Be No Monthly Distributions For San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Later This Year

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.92K Followers

Summary

  • Hilcorp plans to spend $34 million on CAPEX this year and drill two wells to develop the "new" 9,135 MMcf of proved undeveloped reserves.
  • The latest SJT monthly distribution was $0.041278 per unit compared to $0.409688 in March 2023.
  • The $34 million CAPEX needs to be paid off before the trustee can declare monthly distributions.
  • Natural gas prices remain much lower compared to last year.
Producing wellhead

HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

Many investors own San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for the monthly distributions, but they may be greatly disappointed later this year when there are no monthly distributions because of the $34 million planned CAPEX this year. Two new wells are planned

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.92K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SJT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SJT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SJT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SJT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News