Tesla May Melt Down To ~$90 As Fundamentals Tank And Bitcoin Correlation Flips

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s selloff is expected to continue, as the company is facing headwinds such as a downturn in the EV market and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.
  • On top of fundamental weakness, I highlight that for the first time since COVID, Tesla stock correlation with risk-on sentiment has turned negative.
  • The correlation flip is a major bearish inflection and suggests that Tesla has finally lost the benefit of optimistic investor perception, which shielded shares from negativity in the past.
  • Without the positive sentiment that carried Tesla's sky-high valuation for multiple years, the stock could be vulnerable for a sharp rerating, potentially trading down to the valuation of a typical GARP asset.
  • I view a ~$90/ share as reasonable, projecting an EV/EBIT of around ~30x. This would be a valuation similar to the price multiple seen in Microsoft and Nvidia shares.

My Fundamental View On Tesla Remains Bearish ...

Heading into 2024, I argued strongly that the selloff in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares was set to accelerate, as I pointed out multiple fundamental headwinds for the world's

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

