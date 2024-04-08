P_Wei/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rising long-term rates

The yield on 10Y Treasury Bond has been rising in 2024 - from around 3.8% in January to over 4.4% last week.

Are we in a similar situation like in 2023, when the 10Y yield was rising, reaching the 5% level in October, before correcting? If yes, what is driving the 10Y yield higher, and how high will it get?

Based on the data presented in this article, investors (bond vigilantes?) were starting to demand higher yields in 2023, and the Fed had to interfere with the dovish pivot. We could be in a similar situation now.

Data by YCharts

The 10Y Yield decomposition

First, it is important to understand what exactly is included in the 10Y Yield calculation - we need to decompose the nominal yield.

To fully understand the 10Y nominal yield composition, we can reference the Fed study by economists Stefania D'Amico, Don H. Kim, and Min Wei who developed the so-called DKW model to explain the moves in the 10Y Yields. The authors regularly update their model and compute the values for each component. In this article, I will use the values from their latest update on March 28th.

First, the nominal yield is what is quoted in the market - that the actual yield to maturity, or the nominal rate of return on a 10Y Treasury Bond, and it is a sum of the real yield, expected inflation and the inflation risk premium.

Nominal yield = Real yield + Expected inflation + Inflation risk premium

4.19% = 1.60% + 2.72% - 0.13% (data as of March 28th)

The real yield is the sum of the expected average future real short rate (expected Federal Funds rate) and real term premium.

Real yield = Expected average future real short rate + Real term premium

1.60% = 1.42% + 0.18% (data as of March 28th)

The Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond yields can be used to approximate the real yield. However, TIPS have the liquidity premium, which must be added to the TIPS yield.

TIPS yield = real yield + TIPS liquidity premium

1.88% = 1.60% + 0.28% (data as of March 28th)

The total inflation compensation for TIPC is equal to the sum of expected inflation and inflation risk premium, minus the TIPS liquidity premium.

TIPS IC = expected inflation + inflation risk premium – TIPS liquidity premium

2.87% = 2.72% - 0.13% + 0.28%

So, let's look at each component individually to see what's been moving the nominal 10Y yields.

The recent moves

First, here is the chart of the nominal 10Y yield (US10Y) since January 2022 - it's in a steady uptrend.

The DKW Model

Next, here is the chart of the expected average real short term interest rate. This is essentially the expected monetary policy in the future. We can observe the rising trend, and a nearly perfect correlation with the nominal yield. In fact, the recent Fed's dovish pivot in November caused the fall in the expected real short rate, and thus caused lower nominal yields.

The DKW Model

Here is the chart of the real interest rate term premium. This is essentially the premium that investors demand above the real expected short-term rate - due to general market uncertainty, and the supply/demand dynamics for Treasury Bonds.

So, we observe that the real rate interest premium is cyclical, shifting from negative to positive. We also observe the real term premium was sharply rising in 2023 with the rise in nominal yields. Subsequently, the real term premium collapsed after the Fed's dovish pivot - perhaps the Fed was forced to make the dovish pivot to tame the rising real term premium. This was the key bullish trigger for the stock market (SP500) rally as well.

We also observe that the real term premium is rising again in 2024.

The DKW Model

Here is the chart of the expected inflation - it's also in an uptrend, and heavily correlated with the nominal yield.

The DKW Model

But here is the chart of the inflation risk premium. This is the premium that investors demand over the expected inflation - and it has to do primarily with the inflation uncertainty (not the real yields).

It is also very cyclical, flipping from positive to negative. But interestingly, it has been deeply negative lately - and this is the phenomena since the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

However, in 2023 it was sharply rising towards the positive territory, before the Fed made the dovish pivot, and subsequently collapsed. Recently it has been rising as well.

A negative inflation premium is positive for the Treasury Department, since it is able to sell Treasuries below inflation expectations.

The DKW Model

Here is the chart of the TIPS liquidity premium - this is mostly affected by the Fed's balance sheet policy - the QE pushes the TIPS liquidity premium to negative, while the QT pushes the TIPS liquidity premium to positive.

The DKW Model

Implications

The data used in this article is based on the Fed's economist's DKW model, which is frequently updated. It is the model estimation data, which decomposes the nominal yield of a 10Y Treasury Bond. The last update was March 28th.

The data shows that the primary reasons behind the rise in the 10Y Treasury Bond nominal yield in 2023 were the increase in 1) real term premium, and 2) the inflation risk premium.

In other words, last year investors were starting to demand higher yields on 10Y Treasury Bonds, possibly due to the excessive debt levels, and general uncertainty with respect to bond supply/demand dynamics.

In addition, investors were also starting to demand positive inflation risk premium, possibly due to the uncertainty about the longer-term inflation outlook.

Thus, this possibly explains the Fed's unexpected dovish pivot in November/December, when the Fed abandoned "higher for longer" and signaled the beginning of interest rate cuts. Obviously, this lowered the expected real short rate, and crushed the term premium.

Currently, the real term premium and the inflation risk premium are both rising, and this alone could push the nominal yields over the 5% level. Given the rising debt levels, unfolding de-globalization, and rising oil prices, both of these variables can only go higher from here. Except this time the Fed might not be able to stop the rise due to a sticky and possibly accelerating inflation. If the Fed's cuts prematurely, the expected inflation (component of nominal yield) could start spiking - pushing the nominal yields even higher.

TLT implications

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is the most popular Treasury Bond ETF. Given the current situation, as explained in this article, it appears likely that the 10Y Treasury Bond yield will rise above the 5% level, which means that the TLT price is likely to fall.

The risk to this negative outlook for TLT is a possible recession. However, the risk of an imminent recession is currently low, given the strong labor market.