MBIA: More Value Can Come From The Insurance Subsidiaries

Apr. 08, 2024 10:34 AM ETMBIA Inc. (MBI) StockAMBC
Hydra Research
Summary

  • MBIA Inc. has the potential to release more liquidity, benefiting shareholders, due to the strong capital position of its insurance subsidiary, National.
  • National is considered the "GoodCo" with ample liquidity, while MBIA Inc. is the "BadCo" with no liquidity to be upstreamed to the parent.
  • The upside potential for MBIA Inc. and its shareholders is estimated to be between 10% and 60%.
MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) made the news last year when the insurance regulators allowed for a massive cash release of more than $500 million to be upstreamed from the insurance subsidiaries to MBIA Holding Corp. The company then decided to pay a

Hydra Research
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

