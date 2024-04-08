Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) as an investment option at its current market price. UCO is a double long instrument, designed to return two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index. This is a futures market product, so it may not directly follow the current price of crude, but I personally feel it is as good a way as any to access the oil market.

Of note: this is a high-risk, high-reward investment idea. It truly is suitable for short-term trades only. As a double-leveraged ETF, UCO is prone to big swings in both directions and that is central to why I am downgrading my outlook at these levels. It isn't because I am bearish on crude oil, but more because I don't see recent gains as likely to continue. Without a strong bull case for crude, the usefulness of this product is limited and can set investors up for serious losses if consistent gains don't continue.

To understand why this is relevant now, look at the price action of UCO since the year began. A return over 35% is generally something to celebrate, even in a bull market:

YTD Return (UCO) (Seeking Alpha)

This has coincided almost precisely with the rise in crude, delivering 2x the YTD gain just as the fund is supposed to do:

YTD Oil Futures Price (Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, being net-long crude has been the right play in 2024 thus far. While I am certainly not going to suggest crude is going to suddenly tank, I think it does make sense to take some profit here and/or take a less aggressive approach. For me, this means staying long the Energy sector (which will benefit from higher crude prices) but limited my 2x leverage products like UCO to protect against the downside.

Crude is a notoriously volatile asset, so managing expectations after this run is simply prudent investing in my view. For means this means shifting to a more neutral or "hold" stance on UCO, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

The Trade Has Become Too One-Sided

With crude rising in price, UCO delivering strong returns, and the equity bull market on a roll to start off Q2, it stands to reason that readers would push-back against my idea to limit aggressive positions here. In fairness, it is always difficult to take chips off the table or reduce leverage when times are good. Gains are rolling in - and I'm glad to see them - but whenever I see 30% plus returns in a short time period, I have to re-examine my thesis. Yes, I was bullish on crude - and UCO by extension - and that trade has worked out. But how sustainable is it today, that is the critical piece. Looking back to pat ourselves on the back feels good, but it doesn't illustrate if value exists right now.

In this light it should be easy to see why some alarm bells are going off in my head. Take futures positioning as a great example. The market has shifted to a clear net-long position - the most distinct in over a year:

Net Long Positioning (Crude) (Bloomberg)

What you make of this depends on your point of view, of course. For some it could be a signal to stay bullish. The momentum is clearly on the side of the bulls and the futures market seems to agree more gains are ahead. That's the good news for swing traders.

But for me I see this as a reason to get more cautious. The contrarian in me says that when everyone is betting on the same future direction, it is time to be extra careful. This doesn't mean going net short crude - I generally don't advise going short anything. But it does mean to be careful with leverage and to me that suggests taking a pass on buying more UCO at the moment.

Supply-Chain Risks Are Often Fleeting

A second reason I favor taking some risk off the table here is the rationale behind crude's push higher. I saw supply shocks due to war in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as OPEC+ voluntary cuts as strong buy cases earlier this year. That thesis has been vindicated, but how long can it last? Supply issues - especially those related to supply chains (rather than production) - are not long-term bull cases. They tend to drive short-term moves and now that we have seen such a move, I question the sustainability.

Simply put, over time supply-chain issues tend to resolve themselves. Investors are worried about Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and that is valid. But the West will continue to ramp up pressure to cull those attacks. Similarly, the Russian-Ukrainian war gave oil markets a big boost at the onset of the war, but markets eventually priced it in and gave up those gains.

Why do I bring this up now? Because supply-related issues seem to be driving at least some of the recent gains. Headlines across the new spectrum are pointing to supply worries over the past few weeks, driving investor anxiety and ultimately more crude oil buying (or net long positioning). Just this past week is a great example of what I am referring to:

Friday's Headline (Reuters)

What I am concluding from this is that the gains we are currently experiencing are getting ripe for a pullback if supply worries start to ease. If global tensions ease, so too will the need to buy up crude as a hedge for geo-political risks. When I want to buy UCO is when investors are discounting potential supply risks due to war or trade tensions. On the flip side, when these concerns dominate news headlines and drive up 20% gains, then I take a step back and limit my exposure. The latter scenario is what we are experiencing now, and supports why I am shifting to "hold" rather than "buy" on this fund.

This Isn't A Bear Call

I want to emphasize here I am only downgrading my outlook on UCO because this is a fund that has soared, has a lot of risk, and exposes investors to sharp draw-downs if not timed correctly. So I see this environment as an opportune time to collect some gains and dial back the risk. But that doesn't mean UCO can't continue higher and I am willing to eat more words if that result does come to pass.

One of the factors that could help push prices higher still is global inventories. For a while the world seemed over-supplied, how long ago that seemed! In fact, in late 2022 and early 2023 global inventories were increasing and stayed at elevated levels until just recently. But as economic growth stayed resilient globally and OPEC+ cuts continued, supply (in terms of storied inventory) have fallen dramatically:

Global Oil Inventory Stockpiles (Aggregate) (EIA)

The takeaway here is there are definitely valid reasons for crude's gains and declining inventory levels are one of those reasons. If this continues - or narrows even further - then it is not hard to predict higher prices. So I would urge my followers to keep this in mind and be sure to evaluate this factor just as closely as the others I mentioned.

My point here is that oil is hard to forecast and for good reason. There are often conflicting signals in the market and lower inventory counter-balances some of the other headwinds. But remember that OPEC+ could see higher prices and lower inventory levels as a chance to increase production. Further, it will be difficult for OPEC+ to ensure compliance on announced cuts if certain members want to capture higher prices at the expense of the other group members.

History shows this could definitely happen, and that is why I don't see declining inventories persisting forever. Production has a way of balancing out higher prices as producers rush to lock-in said prices. Hence why we see oil rise and fall with more volatility than most assets, and I see a potential fall as very likely.

Bottom-line

Crude oil has been on fire in 2024 and UCO has reaped massive gains as a result. This has not been in isolation, many asset classes have seen sustained rallies since January and it has certainly contributed to a "wealth effect" in the investor mindset as Q2 kicked off:

YTD Gains (Various Assets) (FactSet)

When times are good and profits roll in, it has difficult to downplay expectations. Our mindset just isn't geared towards walking away from the casino when we are up in blackjack - and investing can often work the same way. When a fund is rising fast (as UCO is) it can be hard to stop being a bull.

But that is where I come in. To provide a voice of reason as markets rage higher. We need to remember nothing goes up in a straight line and crude is one of those assets that tends to see big rises and falls. Protecting against a fall after this run-up is the name of the game for me. That is why I am doing the prudent thing and limiting leverage here. Therefore, I am downgrading my view on UCO and suggest readers approach any new positions very carefully going forward from here.