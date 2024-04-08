Christopher Hopefitch

If you're like me, you're nervous about the S&P 500 hovering consistently near all-time highs. In my view, the best way to counteract stock market highs is to find contrarian plays that will have a low correlation to the broader markets: and in particular, "growth at a reasonable price" tech stocks that have fallen out of favor and out of the limelight make for great rebound plays.

For these reasons, I'm very much in favor of a contrarian rebound pick in Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), the content delivery network (CDN) company that has suffered from very volatile performance over the past year. After an initially sharp rally at the very beginning of this year, Fastly dropped precipitously after releasing Q4 results in mid-February, despite guiding for reasonable growth in Q1. Now ahead of its upcoming Q1 earnings release in early May, the question investors have to ask is: is there salvage value left in Fastly?

Data by YCharts

My answer is a resounding yes. I last wrote a bullish note on Fastly in December, when the stock was trading closer to $18 per share. I missed cashing out on my position when Fastly was rallying earlier in the year, but neither am I overly nervous about continuing to hold this stock for the remainder of this year or through the upcoming Q1 earnings cycle.

We'll discuss Fastly's latest results in the next section, but in particular some positive highlights that are worth mentioning include an acceleration in customer growth, strong gross margins and profitability gains. The main drag that investors panned was weaker than expected traffic especially overseas (which caused a slight top-line revenue miss), but this is more macro-driven and is less tied to Fastly's actual execution.

Looking at the longer-term opportunity in Fastly, here's a reminder as to my updated bull case on this stock:

Strong net retention rates and usage-based billings model allow for meaningful revenue expansion - Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), was among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Amid NRR deterioration for many of its tech peers, we like that Fastly's NRR has remained above 110%.

- Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), was among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered, as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally. Amid NRR deterioration for many of its tech peers, we like that Fastly's NRR has remained above 110%. Customer growth and diversification - The company now has a base of approximately 3,000 total customers, with about ~500 enterprise customers between them. It no longer has reliance on single large customers (prior to 2020, TikTok was a major driver of revenue for the company).

- The company now has a base of approximately 3,000 total customers, with about ~500 enterprise customers between them. It no longer has reliance on single large customers (prior to 2020, TikTok was a major driver of revenue for the company). Best of breed - Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare (NET) and Akamai (AKAM) preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering. The company was also recently recognized as a Challenger by the influential Gartner Magic Quadrant reviewers.

- Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare (NET) and Akamai (AKAM) preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering. The company was also recently recognized as a Challenger by the influential Gartner Magic Quadrant reviewers. Economies of scale - As Fastly grows, it achieves economies of scale on its CDN network. It has already started to pare down hardware spend in an effort to improve gross margins. Capex spend as a percentage of revenue is also expected to continue trending downward. As Fastly's existing customer base continues to boost usage, margins will continue to expand.

Stay long here: In my view, Fastly is long overdue for a rebound, especially with expectations so low ahead of the upcoming Q1 earnings print.

Q4 Download

Let's now go through Fastly's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Fastly Q4 results (Fastly Q4 earnings release)

Revenue grew 15% y/y to $137.8 million. The disappointing news here: revenue growth decelerated three points versus 18% y/y growth in Q3, while the quarter also missed Wall Street's expectations of $140.0 million (+17% y/y) by a two-point margin. Management pointed out slightly weaker than expected traffic trends, especially overseas, as the core driver. Per CEO Todd Nightingale's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

This result came in at the lower end of our fourth quarter guidance range, driven by weaker than anticipated international traffic, offset by seasonally strong live streaming and gaming activity. Most quarters, we set a new traffic milestone at Fastly, but this quarter was special. For the first time, the Fastly platform handled more than 100 terabits per second on November 8th. As part of the celebration of hitting this milestone, we've decided to retire the live traffic gauge on our website [...] In the fourth quarter, we saw traffic expansion at our major customers, coupled with healthy upsell and cross-selling activity. However, we saw weaker international traffic in the fourth quarter, a reversal from what we saw in the third quarter, resulting in lower revenue growth, but higher gross margins, which I'll touch on in a moment."

The bright side here: Fastly noted that it's gaining plenty of traction with apps in the gaming vertical, which helps to diversify its traffic. It also signed on a number of new key clients, including BeReal, the popular social media app that requires members to post pictures at a random, set time of day.

In fact, customer growth was one of the key highlights of the quarter. Fastly added 78 new customers in the quarter, versus just 54 in Q3 (and 33 in the prior-year Q4).

Fastly key trended metrics (Fastly Q4 earnings release)

What I observe here: Traffic may be low in any given quarter as internet usage fluctuates, but more customers and more apps will plant the seed for strong future growth. Fastly also continues to cite stronger activity from channel partner-sourced deals, and notes that channel partner engagement is up 65% y/y.

As mentioned previously, pro forma gross margins rose 220bps y/y to 59.2%, driven by the lower international revenue and traffic mix:

Fastly gross margins (Fastly Q4 earnings release)

This, meanwhile, helped propel adjusted EBITDA to $11.5 million, versus essentially breakeven in the year-ago quarter.

Fastly adjusted EBITDA (Fastly Q4 earnings release)

Note the massive leap that Fastly has made in adjusted EBITDA margins on a full-year basis, which clocked in at a 3.1% margin in FY23 versus -7.6% in the prior year.

Valuation and Key Takeaways

At current share prices near $12.50, Fastly trades at a market cap of just $1.68 billion. After we net off the $322.7 million of cash and $343.5 million of debt on its balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.70 billion.

This puts Fastly's valuation at 2.9x EV/FY24 revenue, based on Wall Street's consensus revenue target of $584.8 million for the current year (representing 16% y/y growth).

In my view, there's plenty of room for Fastly to exceed expectations this year amid a rocky start, so buy the dip here and remain long.