Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastly: It's A Great Time To Buy In Amid Lower Expectations

Apr. 08, 2024 10:53 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.57K Followers

Summary

  • Fastly has dropped sharply this year on lower traffic trends, particularly overseas.
  • Still, the company has signed on a large number of new clients in its most recent quarter, planting the seeds for a re-acceleration in growth rates.
  • Fastly's strong net retention rates and usage-based billings model contribute to meaningful revenue expansion.
  • The next catalyst for Fastly is its Q1 earnings release, due in early May. It's a good time to buy the dip before then.

Close up of a young boy using a tablet computer

Christopher Hopefitch

If you're like me, you're nervous about the S&P 500 hovering consistently near all-time highs. In my view, the best way to counteract stock market highs is to find contrarian plays that will have a low correlation to the broader markets: and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.57K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News