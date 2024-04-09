50% Of My Retirement Money Is Invested Here

LockieCurrie/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Living in Florida, one thing that I miss the most is the change of seasons. We experience more seasons here in northern Florida than someone living in southern Florida, such as Miami. However, I don't get to see the beautiful colors of fall leaves that people in the northern United States do. It can be difficult to fully appreciate the beauty of autumn leaves when you're standing too close to a single tree, surrounded by fallen leaves. To truly enjoy the colors and contrasts of the season, you need to take a step back and view multiple trees from a distance. It's then that you can truly see the yellows, oranges, and reds of the leaves come alive against the backdrop of the sky.

Occasionally, I like to take a step back and evaluate my portfolio from a holistic perspective. When dealing with an investment portfolio, it's really easy to get caught up in all the little nuances of what's going on. You become very focused on a few drama stocks that are taking all the attention while the vast majority of your portfolio is behaving well. Think of it like a classroom full of students. You've got one class clown capturing so much of the focus, causing all the other students' achievements to go unnoticed and unappreciated.

So, instead of fixating on each individual holdings, I want to take a step back and consider a more holistic approach. For our community of income investors, I provide recommended allocations for individual holdings, which is 2-3% of the portfolio size for those following our Rule of 42. I also define sector allocations, as well as broader portfolio sections such as maintaining a balance of individual holdings, diversified funds, fixed-income securities like baby bonds, and preferred stock. The 3-layer approach allows you to analyze the security level, sector level, and the main sections of our portfolio. This provides a comprehensive overview of the portfolio, which can help you identify any concentration risks and take appropriate remedial measures based on the macro factors that affect the markets.

There's a classic saying that "You can miss the forest for the trees," and it's true for many investors: we get so focused on our individual holdings that we can lose track of the entire portfolio. So today, I want to take a moment to talk about where I have 50% of my overall portfolio invested, explain why I have picked those areas, and discuss a few other specifics.

Let's dive in!

Fixed Income - Lock it down, Bring it in

For income investors, holding a large sampling of fixed-income securities is very important. The classic 60/40 portfolio tells you that 40% of your entire portfolio should be in some type of fixed-income investment, like bonds. I see this as being no different for an immediate income investor. It is critical to hold about 40% of your holdings in fixed-income securities. I include as fixed-income any diversified funds (like ETFs and CEFs) that have assets allocated to bonds, preferred securities, baby bonds, or other credit products like loans with fixed terms and higher up in capital structure than common equity. While, I do enjoy using ETFs and CEFs to gain wide exposure to many different fixed-income securities, I'm also a big believer in finding high-quality individual securities for lucrative income opportunities.

Before the Fed raised interest rates, I advised and wrote publicly about my perspective on starting to buy fixed-to-floating rate or floating-rate investments. This is why I was able to enjoy the rising interest rates, as my investments started paying me higher and higher amounts, and I began accumulating significant capital gains on those investments.

At this time, the upside potential for interest rates has disappeared. We are at what most likely will be the peak or near the peak for this interest rate cycle, and there is a greater likelihood of rate cuts in the near future. With my expectations of interest rates going lower, my recommendation is the opposite. I am now seeking fixed-interest rate preferred securities and baby bonds to lock in the predictable income for the years ahead. Therefore, I will be investing in different fixed-income securities to lock in high yields to enjoy these elevated payouts for the years to come.

REITs - Don't be an UnintelliREIT Investor

In recent years, many have found it very profitable to own real estate. This is largely because high inflation has resulted in surging home prices, and an owner of multiple homes has likely accumulated significant unrealized gains on their investment.

The ability to sell that asset is a whole other question. As you can sit on large asset values that you could potentially utilize as collateral, the ability to sell your home is restricted by high interest rates, which dissuade buyers. As a result, many are stuck with their extremely valuable homes, unable to meaningfully realize their capital gains. On the other end of the spectrum, publicly traded REITs have suffered greatly as interest rates have climbed.

Data by YCharts

It's due to the simple fact that many of these REITs are viewed as bond alternatives. With rising rates, they have sold off just like bonds did. Since I see rates dropping in the future, I believe many of these REITs are adequately covering their dividends and providing high yields amidst deeply discounted valuations. I am more than happy to purchase more shares and initiate new positions in quality companies.

There's a classic saying that you should own land because land isn't being made anymore. By owning different investments in this sector, I'm not only enjoying a thick income stream due to the regulatory mandates to distribute 90% of their taxable income, but am also able to expand my land ownership.

While this lucrative sector offers a wide variety of opportunities between owning cell phone towers, retail locations, hospitals, entertainment venues, and data centers, not every opportunity should be weighed equally. Just because a REIT owns land doesn't automatically make it a good investment. You will hear realtors say this all the time - location, location, location. When it comes to owning a REIT, it's important to understand what niche you're investing in, where its portfolio is located, and how thoroughly diversified its tenant base is. This sector, though, is well-positioned to serve as an excellent income source and deliver great gains as interest rates begin to come down.

The REIT business model, backed by reliable cash flows from tangible assets, provides outstanding streams of income to shareholders while you're waiting for that capital upside. This makes them the perfect match for an income investor. Time is your friend; you are getting paid to wait.

Conclusion

Today, we've taken a step back, and reviewed where I have invested half my retirement portfolio. There should be no surprise that my portfolio is not only fine-tuned to see strong income, but also realize significant capital gains in the future. My portfolio provides me with an abundant stream of income very predictably, allowing me to regularly be a buyer in the market, initiating new positions and adding to my existing ones to keep growing my portfolio. Every dollar that I receive has a portion earmarked to go right back into my portfolio to keep it working. I have long learned that the laziest thing in the world is idle money. Money is a wonderful tool and a horrible master, but it can be put to great use to keep earning more money. Nothing else compounds like it. Hence, today, half of my portfolio is invested in fixed-income and REITs.

If you want to be an income investor in retirement, it's important to understand how all that capital flowing through the economy moves through the markets. By studying the cash flows and prudently investing in the markets, you can direct a portion of this capital right into your portfolio. Thousands of retirees live on dividends from their portfolios because they've been able to tap into the profitability of Corporate America and the lucrativeness of the financial markets. You can use our unique Income Method to be able to do just that. My investment portfolio is designed to tap into the market and generate income, much like a spigot collecting sap from a maple tree in the spring.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.