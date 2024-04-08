Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Viking Holdings Hopes To Cruise To A Successful U.S. IPO

Apr. 08, 2024 11:13 AM ETViking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Stock
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Viking Holdings Ltd. has filed for a $100 million IPO, with the possibility of raising up to $500 million.
  • The company operates a fleet of cruise ships and has experienced strong growth and operating profits after the pandemic.
  • The global market for cruises is forecasted to reach $18.3 billion by 2030, driving the growth of companies like Viking Holdings.
  • Forward growth rate assumptions combined with the proposed IPO pricing will be critical for prospective IPO investors.
Viking cruise ferry ship Cinderella in Stockholm

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Viking's Growth Has Bounced Back After The Pandemic

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

20.11K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

