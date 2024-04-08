BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Viking's Growth Has Bounced Back After The Pandemic

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The company operates a fleet of cruise ships and related travel and accommodation services worldwide.

VIK has produced strong growth and operating profits after the pandemic period, and forward growth rate assumptions, proposed IPO pricing and valuation will be critical for investors to consider.

What Does Viking Do?

Woodland Hills, California-based Viking Holdings Ltd. was founded to develop cruise ship service offerings for recreational travel and now has over 90 vessels with a global reach.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Torstein Hagen, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1997 and was previously CEO of Bergen Line and a partner at McKinsey & Company in Europe.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

River cruises

Ocean cruises

Expedition cruises.

As of December 31, 2023, Viking has booked fair market value investment of $98.1 million from investors, including Viking Capital Limited (Mr. Hagen), CPP Investment and TPG.

The company seeks travelers who want a premium and differentiated cruising experience connected to local cultural activities.

The firm currently operates 80 river cruise ships, 9 ocean ships, 2 expedition ships and one time-chartered river ship.

Selling and Administration expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Administration Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 16.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 21.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling and Administration efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Administration expense, was a reasonably robust 1.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Viking’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cruises was an estimated $7.7 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $18.3 billion in size by 2030.

This represents a forecast moderately strong CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued rising popularity of cruise vacations for a growing demographic of people who appreciate the combination of experiences and affordability.

Also, the chart below shows the projected U.S.' cruise market by type of cruise, from 2020 to 2030.

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

SEC

Viking Holdings' Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Quickly growing top line revenue

Sharply increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Much higher operating profit

Increased cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 4,710,493,000 48.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 3,175,979,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,858,709,000 81.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,023,612,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 39.46% 22.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 32.23% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 818,358,000 17.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 64,289,000 2.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ (1,851,700,000) -39.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 419,073,000 13.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 1,371,331,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 372,665,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Viking had $1.3 billion in cash and $11.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($673 million).

Viking Holdings' IPO Information

Viking intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may be as high as $500 million.

There have been no existing shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

After the IPO, the company will have two classes of shares: ordinary shares and special shares.

Ordinary shares will be entitled to one vote per share and special shares will have 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer allows companies with multiple classes of stock in its flagship index.

It appears that the entity controlled by the company founder will own the special shares and the company will be a "controlled company" according to the rules of the NYSE immediately post-IPO.

Certain shareholders may seek to sell shares as part of the offering, although the names and amounts have not yet been disclosed.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility and to create a public market for our ordinary shares. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to make acquisitions or investments, although we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that in its opinion any legal proceedings against the firm would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co and Stifel.

Viking Is Producing Strong Growth And Operating Profit

VIK is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general working capital requirements and possibly for selling shareholders.

The company’s financials have shown sharply growing topline revenue, much higher gross profit and increasing gross margin, growing operating profit and sharply increased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $697 million.

Selling and Administration expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen materially as revenue has increased, contributing to increased operating leverage; its Selling and Administration efficiency multiple was 1.9x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends to shareholders and to keep future earnings to reinvest in the company's expansion and working capital requirements.

The firm is also subject to Bermuda law restrictions on dividend payments.

The large comprehensive loss for 2023 was a function of a non-cash private placement derivatives loss valuation change.

VIK’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent materially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing cruise and related travel services is large and expected to grow at a double-digit rate of growth through 2030, so the company enjoys a positive industry growth backdrop as more consumers seek cruise ship vacation activities.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its capital-intensive nature, changes in the price of fuel and other commodities, geopolitical changes and ongoing operating risks for maritime operations and environmental changes.

However, Viking Holdings Ltd. appears to be operating at an impressive level in the aftermath of the pandemic, so the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions will be critical and interesting to compare to those of existing publicly held cruise operators.

A realistic forward estimation of revenue growth rates will also be important for investors to consider, as 2023's growth rate was a function of depressed demand in 2022 following the pandemic period.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from Viking Holdings Ltd. management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.