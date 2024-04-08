March 2024 Passive Income - More Money

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

3 sources of passive income

$1,294.57 from dividends

19 stock/units dripped in March

Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return 6.28% S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +25.52% for April 2024 S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +12.68% April 2024

Still under performing as a lot of those interest rate-sensitive stocks in the portfolio took a beating the last year. I feel like those stocks have kinda hit a floor while the market as a whole has some room to fall. The values today just seem a little frothy to me. Ahhh well, time will tell.

I've had our portfolio going for over 7 years now and have beaten the TSX overall 8.22 percent yearly vs the 7.84 percent the TSX has done. That's to be expected with US stocks in the picture though as their market just stomps ours. Just pointing that out as lately it seems there are lots of people on Twitter jumping on dividend investors now that interest-rate sensitive stocks are underperforming.

(XAW position and bitcoin not included in these calculations as they are with different brokers) - that would surely bump the overall % up.

Find an investing style that works for you and giver.

Alright, Let's Get To Our March 2024 Passive Income

Raises/Cuts

1 raise this month - Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) came through after not raising last year. (Due to projects they quoted before their costs ran up)

They bumped their dividend by 2.7% adding $13.56 to our forward dividends.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2024 - $186.83

Considering our portfolios average yield is 3.32%. We would need to add $5,627 of new capital to get the income these raises have generated so far this year. Dividend Growth Investing is pretty sweet.

March 2024 Dividend Income

11 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks March 2023 Income March 2024 Income Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 21.50 usd sold Microsoft (MSFT) 33.32 usd 30.75 usd Home Depot (HD) 20.90 usd 65.25 usd Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 75.71 usd 79.73 usd Lockheed Martin (LMT) 66.00 usd 78.75 usd Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 0 40.05 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 86.11 99.71 Allied Properties REIT (OTC:APYRF) 0 43.80 (2 Drips) Suncor (SU) 216.32 (5 drips) 237.08 (4 Drips) Brookfield Renewable (BEP) 151.57 (3 Drips) 165.72 (5 Drips) Fortis (FTS) 129.95 (2 Drips) 156.35 (3 Drips) Enbridge (ENB) 270.69 (5 Drips) 297.38 (5 Drips) Totals 1,072.17 1,294.57 Click to enlarge

19 stocks/units Dripped in March.

Quarter ending months are always good ones. Almost all stocks are paying more, besides MSFT (MSFT). I took some profits last year and put them into home depot under 300. New Capital, Drips and Dividend raises did the rest of the work. Roughly 20% year-over-year growth, I'll take that every time!

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $47.35 bucks to our forward income….

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In February (We always get paid a month later) our solar panel system generated 413.99 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One deposited $119.23 into our chequing account this month.

Last February the system generated $72.86, so it's safe to say we have had more sun this winter.

Total Income for 2024 - $176.26

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ---$32,396.46

Total Income Received ---$14,455.22

Amount to Break even -- $ -17,941.24

Bob asked me if I can include my monthly power bill in the post to compare, so here it is. Our bill for March was around $130. So our system wouldn't have covered the power we used this month. Close though!

Total March 2024 Passive Income - $2,413.80

March 2023 Passive Income - $2,145.03

Over 10% more money than last year. Beating inflation. Beautiful…

Totals For 2023

Dividends year-to-date total - $2,990.41

Other passive income year to date - $3,951.32

Total passive income for 2024 - $6,941.73

Year End Goal - $26,500 (26.19%)

25% of the year done and we are at 26.19% of the goal. Looks like it's in reach. Almost 7k a quarter.. that's a nice family trip for 4. Who needs Avion points? We do.

Seriously though, a trip a quarter would be nice eh?

March Stock Purchases

Telus - (TU)

We continue to regrow our position in Telus after selling when they were around 30 bucks due to interest rate increase concerns. I think telcos will be able to manage the interest rates, the political landscape got me a little on edge these days. Spend billions on improving your systems and then the govt may force you to let other competitors use it. I dunno.

Great telco though and I think it's at a decent price. (even better now) We added 44 more shares at $23.35 per share adding $66.19 in forward dividend income.

TD Bank - (TD)

TD still seems to offer a fantastic value at the moment. I'd say one of Canada's best banks with one dark cloud overhanging. (well not including the coming mortgage renewals but that's all Canadian banks) The money laundering fiasco. They will get a pretty nice fine and move on. The sun will shine again. I've been working to get this one to 5% of our portfolio at these prices and just keep chipping away. (Financials are still our 2nd lowest sector) We added 13 more shares at $80.64 per share. This added $53.04 to future dividend payments

Overall we added $119.23 in forward income this month from purchases.

Total added forward dividend income from purchases in 2024 - $305.02.

Bitcoin

As always we buy a small amount every paycheque and just keep dollar cost-averaging into it.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month we added 0 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade* is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

We didn't buy any XAW this month.

March 2024 Passive Income Conclusion

Quarter ending months always get me a little fired up. Things are moving along great. In 2016 we brought in just over 500 bucks all year, if you told me in a couple years we would bring in almost 7k a quarter I probably wouldn't believe you but here we are. How will things look in 5-10 years, with compounding on our side now?

It hopefully will smell more like coconuts, with the sound of waves crashing in the background, my gorgeous wife beside me, a plate of freshly made tacos and maybe a nice cool Dos Equis or 2……

or maybe it will smell like fish….. with my buddy on a boat catching some monster musky!

haha, let's go!

Where do you see yourself in 5-10 years??

All the best, cheers