Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

March 2024 Passive Income - More Money

Apr. 08, 2024 10:30 AM ETSWK, MSFT:CA, MSFT, HD:CA, HD, JNJ, JNJ:CA, BAM, LMT, CNI, APYRF, SU, BEP, AEGXF, FTS, ENB, TU, TD
PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • 1 raise this month - Aecon came through after not raising last year. They bumped their dividend by 2.7% adding $13.56 to our forward dividends.
  • Almost all stocks are paying more, besides MSFT.
  • Dividends year-to-date total – $2,990.41.

Professional Analyzing Financial Graphs on Desk with Pen

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

  • 3 sources of passive income
  • $1,294.57 from dividends
  • 19 stock/units dripped in March
  • Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return 6.28%

    S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +25.52% for April 2024

    S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +12.68% April

This article was written by

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2.07K Followers
In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK--
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
MSFT:CA--
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
HD:CA--
The Home Depot, Inc.
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News