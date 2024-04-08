Evolution AB: The Picks And Shovels Of An Addictive Industry

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Founded in 2006 Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) is the greatest player in the B2B casino industry. It provides live casino and slot games for physical or online casino operators. The dynamics of the industry in the B2B segment are very different from B2C, and this makes Evolution a much more interesting investment option, as it captures all the sector's growth but with less risk in my opinion. Additionally, being the largest company in the sector, it enjoys significant competitive advantages, which I will show later.

Business Model

Evolution creates live games, special games, or slots for casino operators. They outsource the entire online casino part to a specialized company (Evolution) that handles all aspects. Everything they are offered, for the cost it represents to them, is worth it. Evolution charges around 10%-15% of the casino's profits, in addition to fixed prices for live table tables, which typically range around €20,000 a month. However, if the table is customized for the operator, this figure increases. In addition to these revenues, setup revenues should be added, in the case of starting to work with a new client. These revenues typically amount to around €50,000.

Source: 2023 annual report

Evolution segments its sales into two segments, Live Table and RNG.

Live table is the most profitable and interesting one. It represents 85% of sales and have greater competitive advantages than RNG.

Source: Author's representation

The live table is a traditional game, operated in a studio by a team of up to 40 people in total, with a professional dealer and streamed live. Players can place live bets, with the reassurance of being operated in real-time by a person. This increases players' trust, as it reduces the likelihood of being rigged. Additionally, being an online game rather than physical, the number of players a Blackjack table, for example, can accommodate is infinite, achieving enormous economies of scale compared to the physical format, which can accommodate up to 7 players at a table. In addition to this, Evolution also offers live shows, which are more varied games and not necessarily traditional casino games, such as Funky Time. These games are created internally by Evolution. For example, this year they have released 100 new games, the company's record in a year (including RNG games). Evo spends approximately 15% of its sales annually on R&D.

Source: Author's representation

On the other hand, the RNG segment consists of more online slots created through software, with the only differentiation being the animation. I find this segment much less interesting, with fewer competitive advantages and differentiating effects, and it has been allocated many resources in recent years, not very effectively. It is expected to continue growing less than the live table segment. I think it should be time to reassess the strategy and allocate that capital to share buybacks rather than more acquisitions that haven't generated value.

I would also like to comment on the appeal of the online casino game provider industry compared to physical casinos. There is a metric called

, which represents the percentage of money the casino will pay back to bettors. In online casino games, this RTP is usually much higher than in a brick-and-mortar casino (95% for an online casino, 70%-90% for a physical casino), increasing the player's odds of winning, even though the casino still maintains a positive mathematical expectation. This preference for games with higher winning probabilities is due to the lower operating costs of online casinos compared to physical ones. As a result, savings can be passed on to the player through shared economies of scale, just like what Costco (

) does. Furthermore, the opportunities for online casinos to penetrate the industry are still vast, growing at rates higher than brick-and-mortar casinos. In addition, Evolution continues to grow faster than its sector, indicating that it is gaining market share (48% CAGR vs. 23.9% CAGR of Live Casino Market from 2019 to 2023). Furthermore, online activity is increasing faster than revenue, which means that more people are playing, indicating future demand that has yet to be fully tapped into.

Source: 2023 annual report

Competitive Advantages

I believe that when everyone hears about Evolution AB for the first time, they always wonder if building a live studio is really that difficult. And the answer is yes, it is. The vast scale and know-how that Evolution possesses enable it to hire, train, build new studios and games (many times in the native language of the country), as well as establish itself in new markets, much faster. Its extensive player and client base allow it to achieve significant economies of scale, as a single game can serve many players simultaneously. Moreover, if its largest client, representing 13% of sales, spends over 200 million annually to have Evolution as their online casino provider, it truly signifies the complexity of the task.

In the words of Martin Carlesund (CEO) during the conference call of Q3 2023:

"Remember that an operator normal casino today is not just competing against other suppliers of online casino. It's competing against the rest of the entertainment industry. We, as Evolution need to add products that will go up against streaming services and social media platform for players' time. End-user entertainment is the only true long-term measurement that matters. You need to be able to assure that you constantly increase the entertainment factor and push boundaries to be relevant for the players. Our games are on the edge, immersive, and entertainment constantly develop and move forward and on the player expansion".

Another aspect that I like is that Evolution, being a B2B business, does not have to deal with the players directly; it is their clients who have to handle them. This avoids risks such as scams, underage gambling, and societal harm from gambling addiction. Evolution does not take responsibility for these issues. Furthermore, after the latest research from Inpractise on Evolution, it seems to me that the risk is even lower, as their clients pay them in dollars and it is their clients who have to deal with cryptocurrency payments made by players.

Finally, I believe that the extensive experience of the CEO and the company in game development and dealing with various regulations worldwide positions them in a dynamic and favorable stance to handle future markets, disruptive games, or regulations. Moreover, this enables them to create synergies between different games to deliver truly unique experiences. In the words of Martin Carlesund (CEO) during the conference call of Q3 2023: "This new addition to the Crazy Time family really shows the outstanding play experiences that we can create from mixing life and RNG together". In addition, this extensive portfolio of games acts as a one-stop shop for its clients. This increases switching costs, network effects, pricing power, but also convenience for the operator, as they have to deal with fewer suppliers, thus optimizing their costs much more.

Source: 2023 annual report

Capital Allocation

I believe that this is one of the areas where Evolution can improve the most. While we have already seen that operationally they are masters, I think they could manage their capital better to provide better returns for shareholders. Evo has a corporate policy of distributing at least 50% of payout in the form of dividends. This has led to growth rates of 57% CAGR over the last 6 years, currently offering a yield of 2.4%. Although I am not the biggest fan of dividends, with all the cash they generate, it seems to me that they can afford it. Furthermore, if they reduce the pace of M&A in the RNG segment, they can substantially increase the pace of share buybacks, as their CAPEX needs are not very high (they estimate spending around 10% of the estimated FCF next year).

Source: Author's representation

Financials

The financials of Evo are spectacular. Growth rates in all their figures exceed 45% CAGR, showing clear operational leverage in the form of margin expansion, as the bottom line has grown much faster than the top line. The margins are among the highest available (100% gross margin, 63% FCF margin), and most costs come in the form of labor force, which is not always easy to recruit.

If we talk about returns, we see that although the ROIC is an impressive 24%, it has fallen in recent years due to acquisitions in the RNG segment. I believe that these will decrease and returns will continue to increase. Lastly, it's worth mentioning that Evo holds a position of nearly $1 billion in net cash.

In general, these figures are characteristic of a capital-light business that reinvests almost everything through OPEX. Nevertheless, their P&L margins are enormous, and this is due to the economies of scale explained earlier, and how an online game can accommodate unlimited players, as opposed to a small number in a physical format.

Source: Author's representation

Risks

I want to focus on this section because Evo is not exempt from risks. Some are common to all companies in the sector, and others are temporary for the company. Let's start with these ones, as I think they are easier to solve.

This is not a risk per se, but Evo's tax rate will increase to 15% starting this year from the current 7%, to comply with Swedish regulations. Investors should take this into account when making their valuation models. The company has also faced challenges in the pace of opening new studios, as well as in recruiting qualified personnel. Unregulated markets account for 40% of sales (I will discuss this further below) and often suffer from currency effects, as sales occur worldwide but need to be converted to SEK. They always say they will prioritize growth over margins, although for now, margins continue to expand. The important thing is to grow market share.

Source: Author's representation

Regulations are often the company's biggest risk. It is a fact that in regulated markets, lower taxes are paid and companies can be much more aggressive with advertising and the types of games offered. Additionally, many jurisdictions require Evo to have physical casinos wherever it wants to operate, for example, in various states in the USA or in Spain. However, they always collaborate with regulators, and I believe that regulations, far from harming them, will in the long term make it much more difficult for new competition to enter the market. With Evo's expertise and scale, they have no trouble navigating these regulations. Although this requires Evo to operate in an environment of continuous change, we must trust the management to continue handling it well.

Source: 2023 annual report

Valuation

To assess Evo, I will use a reverse DCF, meaning I'll try to estimate the growth rate the market is discounting in the current valuation. I'll use a 12% discount rate to incorporate all the risks discussed in the previous section and a 3% long-term growth rate. At current prices of $121, the market is discounting growth rates of 12% CAGR. However, the FCF has been growing at a much higher rate of 62% CAGR, so the difference is significant. If we assume a growth rate closer to what I estimate Evo could achieve, around 15%, the fair value would be $147 (an 18% discount). This is why I rate Evo as a Buy. For me, a strong buy would be around $100 (in October 2023 it reached lows of $86, so the current small price drop does not seem alarming to me).

Source: Author's representation

Other Important Graph

The total return Evo has provided to its shareholders in recent years has been an incredible 7800%. On the other hand, declines exceeding 30% from highs can be considered significant; currently, we are in a drawdown of 20% from highs. Having these references in mind is always helpful for making better decisions.

Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

As we have witnessed, Evo is an amazing company with some of the best financials out there, as well as strong competitive advantages and great leadership. The peculiarities of the business and the industry make it the strongest player in a sector that still has a lot of growth ahead. Although not without risks, I believe it is the best-positioned company to overcome them. Considering all of this and its attractive valuation, I rate the stock as a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.