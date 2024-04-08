Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolution AB: The Picks And Shovels Of An Addictive Industry

Apr. 08, 2024 11:19 AM ETEvolution AB (publ) (EVVTY) Stock
Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
399 Followers

Summary

  • Evolution AB is the leading player in the B2B casino industry, providing live casino and slot games for operators.
  • The company's business model involves outsourcing the online casino part to Evolution, charging a percentage of profits and fixed prices for live tables.
  • The live table segment is more profitable and offers greater competitive advantages, while the RNG segment is less interesting and expected to grow less.

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Founded in 2006 Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) is the greatest player in the B2B casino industry. It provides live casino and slot games for physical or online casino operators. The dynamics of the industry in the

This article was written by

Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
399 Followers
I am a young enthusiast for investment. I like companies with strong competitive advantages, aligned management teams, high FCF generation, and high ROIC with many reinvestment possibilities. I am looking for the best businesses in the world in order to create a long term portfolio that can outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVVTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVVTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News