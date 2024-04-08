Mike_Kiev

I have already been cautious about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) in my last two articles. And although Brookfield Asset Management did not outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last year, it performed extremely well in the last few months.

Data by YCharts

My last article about Brookfield Asset Management was published at the beginning of November 2023 when the stock was trading for $31.50. Back then, I rated the stock as a “Hold” although the stock was not really overvalued. Now, Brookfield Asset Management is trading for $41, and the picture is a little different. Of course, I was wrong over the last few months (short-term) as the stock increased 36% in the meantime, which is a very good return for that timeframe (and clearly did beat the S&P 500 with “only” 21% return).

But in the following article I will show that I don’t think now is the time to own an asset manager for the mid-term (maybe the next five years) – not even a great business like Brookfield Asset Management. And one of the reasons is the fact that the financial sector has almost always performed horrible during bear markets.

Wrong Sector

In order to understand my position about Brookfield Asset Management and most other asset managers I have to provide some context because the reason to be cautious about Brookfield Asset Management is not the company itself. It might be the current stock price and resulting valuation a little bit, but it is mostly the “bigger picture” that is making me cautious and avoiding investments in companies from the “Financials” sector – including banks and asset managers.

Stansberry Research

When looking at the chart above we see that the financial sector is not the best sector to be in during a bear market. In the six bear markets between 1990 and 2011, Financials were the worst performing sector in four out of six times. And considering this performance it might be not the best idea to own financial stocks – including asset managers – during a bear market.

And Brookfield Asset Management was only spun off recently therefore its “stock history” is too short – instead we can look at Brookfield Corporation and clearly see that Brookfield Asset Management had several phases of decline of more than 20% including the Great Financial Crisis with a 72% decline.

Data by YCharts

The argument above is based on the U.S. stock market entering a bear market in the foreseeable future. And when looking at the S&P 500, it is difficult to argue we are in a bear market. Instead, the index is in one of the most impressive bull markets ever and this year alone the index increased about 10% already. But in my opinion, we should always try to stay ahead of the curve (even when we are missing out on some profits and swing to the side of caution a little early).

Wrong Time In History

And when trying to stay ahead of the curve, we could argue that this is the wrong time in history to own banks or asset managers – like it was the wrong timing in 2006 (even though the bull market continued a few more quarters). In the following four sections I will present four different reasons why I think we should be extremely cautious.

Banking In Distress

As I have argued in my article Banking Crisis Anniversary: It Is Difficult to Be Optimistic there are several strong hints that banks might already be in trouble although the banks are still reporting solid results.

But we can look at the amount of unrealized losses on investment securities. According to the latest FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile the amount got lower again, but it is still way worse than at any point during the Great Financial Crisis with $478 billion of unrealized losses on their books. On quarter earlier it was even $684 billion.

FDIC Quarterly Banking Crisis

Aside from the huge amounts of unrealized losses we also see delinquency rates constantly rising in the last few quarters. Especially delinquency rates for credit card loans are constantly rising and although delinquency rates are nowhere close to where they have been in previous quarters, we should still keep a close eye on these metrics.

FRED

And for both metrics – unrealized losses and delinquency rates – the rising interest rates can be seen as the main reason for the development. In October 2023 the IMF wrote in a blog article:

But if beset by severe stagflation—high inflation with a 2 percent global economic contraction—coupled with even higher central bank interest rates, the losses would be much greater. The number of weak institutions would rise to 153 and account for more than a third of global bank assets. Excluding China, there are many more weak banks in advanced economies than in emerging markets.

The article is showing that in this adverse scenario, about 27% of total assets in advanced economies are at risks as the banks have insufficient capital buffers. In emerging markets, it would even be 54% with the problem being concentrated especially on China (the biggest economy among the emerging markets countries).

IMF

Additionally, it will also be a huge problem that investors created bubbles in many different asset classes – it will also create a problem for banks as suddenly falling asset prices will also lead to distress.

Bubbles Everywhere

Finally, we are looking at sentiment and the social mood which is driving the stock market. Aside from indices like the CNN Fear and Greed Index it is mostly the market itself telling us about the current sentiment. For starters, we have the U.S. stock market running currently from all-time-high to all-time-high and a stock market trading for a CAPE ratio of 33.7. High valuation multiples are one way to make the bullish sentiment, voiced by investors, visible. Investors are willing to pay much higher prices for the same companies they were willing to pay only lower valuation multiples for 10 or 15 years earlier.

Advisor Perspectives

Aside from equities we can look at the housing market and real estate. When looking at the Real S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indexes we see a similar picture. And although we haven’t reached the same levels as in 2006 (when adjusting for inflation), the numbers are once again showing a very bullish sentiment and especially the rise following 2020 was extreme.

Advisor Perspectives

And finally, we can see several stocks being in what looks like that last phase of parabolic growth, the blow-off phase before an asset makes a bubble top. When looking at the following chart we can see this pattern in several different assets in different times – and now once again for NVIDIA. But it is not just NVIDIA showing signs of a sentiment bubble, but companies like Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly show similar patterns (although less extreme).

Own work created with Datawrapper

In such phases, investors can’t imagine anything go wrong, extreme growth rates are extrapolated far into the future and no negative scenario is even considered to be a possibility. This is the case for NVIDIA due to AI, but it is also the case for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly due to the obesity drugs.

Long-term Debt Cycle

Additionally, we also seem at the end of a long-term debt cycle. It also seems more difficult to determine where in the long-term cycle we are – but there are signs like interest rates close to zero (often in combination with quantitative easing), debt levels being extremely high and investors often taking unnecessary risks as it is difficult to achieve high returns on investment otherwise.

Low interest rates make it difficult for investors to achieve meaningful returns and in a search for higher returns, investors are usually taking additional and unnecessary risks. In this context, Howard Marks mentioned the concept of “malinvestments” in his memo Easy Money – a term popularized by Friedrich Hayek. The term is describing the idea that in a low interest environment, investments are made that should not be made. And usually, investments are made for a long-time horizon (investments or projects that might take decades to lead to real gains or profitability).

IMF

And due to low interest rates people are not only spending cash instead of saving it, people are also taking on huge amounts of debt – as the (opportunity) costs for taking on debt are also low. This leads to higher and higher debt levels – not only for individuals (households) but also for states and corporations.

Business Cycle

In case of the business cycle, we are only looking at one metric here – the treasury yield illustrated by the 10-year vs. the 2-year as well as the 10-year vs. the 3-momth treasury yield. In my opinion this is still one of the best early warning indicators for a recession and has shown high precision in the past decades.

FRED

The yield curve is now inverted for a very long time – several quarters. And I only have data since the 1970s, but at least in the last five decades this is the longest time the yield curve has been inverted. Some might argue the inverted yield curve as warning signal failed this time as the recession didn’t happen so far. But when looking at the data above, the two metrics increased above zero again before the country entered a recession – therefore, the recession will come, it just took longer this time.

Looking at Brookfield Asset Management

While the overall picture – including sentiment, long-term and short-term cycles, and the state of banks in the United States is making me very cautious, Brookfield Asset Management is still presenting itself in good shape.

Looking at Annual Results

When looking at the annual results for fiscal 2023, Brookfield Asset Management reported solid results. In fiscal 2023, total fee revenue increased from $4,048 million in the previous year to $4,381 million this year – resulting in 8.2% year-over-year growth. Distributable earnings increased 7.1% year-over-year from $2,096 million in fiscal 2022 to $2,244 million in fiscal 2023. And earnings per share increased from $1.29 in the previous year to $1.37 in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 6.2% year-over-year growth.

BAM Q4/23 Presentation

When looking at the different segments, base management fees for all five segments increased. Especially for infrastructure, base management fees increased 20.5% year-over-year to $957 million. The other four segments could also grow fees, but only in the low single digits with “Renewable Power and Transition” being at the end of the list with only 0.8% year-over-year growth.

BAM Q4/23 Presentation

The company also increased the dividend for investors – 19% compared to the previous dividend. Now, Brookfield Asset Management is paying $0.38 quarterly dividends instead of $0.32 quarterly dividends. When using the current stock price, this is resulting in a dividend yield of 3.6% for Brookfield Asset Management right now. When comparing the dividend for the coming quarters to the earnings in fiscal 2023, Brookfield Asset Management will have a payout ratio above 100%. But in fiscal 2023, the company paid out $2,101 million in dividends and therefore higher than distributable earnings in fiscal 2023.

Inflows and Outflows And Dry Powder

Aside from fiscal 2023 results, inflows and the “dry powder” Brookfield Asset Management is still sitting on are two very important metrics. For starters, inflows during fiscal 2023 were $73 billion, but the company also had to report $20 billion in outflows during the same timeframe. Inflows were mostly in the infrastructure segment ($14.1 billion) and real estate ($12.0 billion) but especially for “Credit and Other” which reported $35.8 billion in inflows. However, “Credit and Other” also had to report $19.8 billion in outflows. The other four segments basically had no outflows in the last twelve months (only real estate had to report $500 million in outflows).

BAM Q4/23 Presentation

It can also be seen as good sign that inflows increased in the last four quarters. In Q1/23 inflows were only $13 billion and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 inflows were $27 billion. As already mentioned above, inflows were reported especially in the “Credit and Other” segment. It seems like inflows increased similar to the market improving again and overall sentiment getting more and more bullish again.

Aside from the inflows, Brookfield Asset Management is also sitting on a lot of “dry powder” – when my last article was published dry powder was $83 billion and in the last few months it increased to $107 billion. About $47 billion are uncalled fund commitments not currently earning fees and if Brookfield Asset Management would also use this cash it would generate about $470 million in additional revenue.

BAM Q4/23 Presentation

Protected Against Huge Losses

As I have mentioned above, banks, asset managers and other financial service companies are usually hit hard by recessions and bear markets. It is often a fatal combination for asset managers: The assets under management decline steeply in value, this leads to lower fees and additionally people start to pulling funds – leading to even lower fees.

And depending on how the bank or asset manager is structured, the financial company might not just generate income from fees, but from investing its own assets or lending money. In this case, the bank or asset manager will even be hit harder as there is the risk for huge losses and the company might be forced to sell assets at unfavorable times (meaning with huge losses) to pay out capital to those withdrawing funds.

But as I have already pointed out in previous articles, Brookfield Asset Management is only investing on behalf of other and is generating its income only be fees and not by investing its own assets. It is therefore protected against huge losses by investing in the wrong assets (which is usually the reason why banks collapse). Brookfield Asset Management will only suffer from lower fees due to investors pulling funds and assets under management declining (for whatever reason).

Additionally, we can point out that Brookfield Asset Management is classifying $394 billion of its $457 billion in total fee-bearing capital as long-term or permanent in nature. This means that 86% of the company’s fee bearing capital is seen as rather protected from investor suddenly pulling funds.

BAM Q4/23 Presentation

However, here comes the twist. When looking at the intrinsic value calculation (see next section), we must expect rather high growth rates for Brookfield Asset Management’s stock price to be justified. And it is great if 86% of the current fee-bearing capital is long-term or permanent, but BAM also must grow its fee-bearing capital to generate higher fees in order to be fairly valued.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation multiples, Brookfield Asset Management is currently trading for rather high valuation multiples. At the time of writing, the stock is trading for 37 times earnings and for 32.5 times free cash flow. And both can be seen as rather high valuation multiples that are only justified if a business is able to grow with a high pace with high levels of consistency for a long time.

Data by YCharts

Using a discount cash flow calculation we come to a similar conclusion. As basis for the calculation we use $2,244 million in distributable earnings (reported number for fiscal 2023) and 1,635 million outstanding shares. When assuming a 10% discount rate as the annual return we want to achieve, Brookfield Asset Management must grow about 9% for the next 10 years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (my usual growth rate for high quality businesses). In comparison, Brookfield Asset Management only had to grow between 5% and 6% in my last article to be fairly valued.

Looking at the growth estimates Brookfield Asset Management has for the years to come, we can be quite confident the business should be able to grow in the high single digits and be at least fairly valued. Brookfield Asset Management is expecting fee-bearing capital to increase with a CAGR of 18% which would also lead to a similar growth rate for fees and distributable earnings.

BAM Investor Day 2023 Presentation

Summing Up

If we are just looking at Brookfield Asset Management – the business itself, the current inflows, the dry powder it still has and the expectations of management – we must conclude that the stock is now more expensive than before but still an asset we can hold (or maybe even buy). Of course, the company now has to grow in the high single digits for the next ten years to be even fairly valued, but when looking at management’s expectations this should be easily achievable.

However, when consider at what point we are in the short-term cycle (business cycle) and most likely in the long-term debt cycle, we should be extremely cautious about almost every investment. And historically, asset managers have been among the worst investments during a recession and bear market. Therefore, I would not buy any bank or asset manager right now – even if the stock might seem fairly valued. There is a high risk that sentiment will shift from the current euphoric stage to a much more depressed social mood, and this is always going along with much lower multiples. In case of Brookfield Asset Management, investors could decide that only 20 times or 10 times earnings is justified for the business.