Over the years, I have come to have a great deal of appreciation and respect for companies in the energy sector. This is especially true of those that are in the midstream energy infrastructure and logistics markets. In fact, one of my largest holdings at this time is one such firm, accounting for about 14% of my overall portfolio.

But this article is not about that business. Rather, it's about one of the other players in the space known as MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Back in early September of last year, the business, which is majority-owned by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), was the subject of a bullish article that I had written. In that article, I talked about how strong the financial performance of the enterprise had been, and I lauded management for the growth initiatives being worked on. In that article, I ultimately concluded that the company made for a good "buy" prospect, which is a rating that I assign stocks that I believe will likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Since that article came out, some additional data regarding the business has become public. Specifically, two additional quarters' worth of financial results, as well as what little guidance management provides when it comes to the 2024 fiscal year. But something else has occurred simultaneously. In response to the robust financial performance achieved by the company, as well as management's efforts to continue growing the enterprise, the units have seen some meaningful upside. Inclusive of distributions, shares have gone up 21.6%. That's better than the 14.5% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Given how much upside has occurred and the time that has passed, I figured it would make sense to revisit the picture and see whether or not the company is still worth holding onto. And while I do believe it's not the best player out there, I do think that the data supports further bullishness moving forward.

Revisiting MPLX

When I last wrote about MPLX last year, we had fundamental data covering through the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. That data now extends through the end of 2023. With that being the case, it's probably a wise idea to start with the most recent quarter for which data is available.

According to management, revenue for the final quarter of 2023 came in at $2.97 billion. That's up 11.4% from the $2.66 billion generated one year earlier. There were multiple contributors behind this increase. For instance, when it came to its network of pipelines under the Logistics and Storage segment, things turned out quite well. This segment consists of a network of 15,361 miles of pipelines and other related assets that include 13 refineries, 88 terminals, storage caverns, and more.

During the final quarter of the year, the company saw a rather meaningful increase in the amount of crude oil passing through these pipelines. Management reported about 3.70 million barrels of crude per day. That's 4.5% above the 3.54 million barrels per day reported one year earlier. The company also benefited from a 5.4% rise in tariffs associated with crude oil and a 15.7% rise in tariffs for refined products. Under the Gathering and Processing segment, which consists of assets that include 9.7 Bcf per day of gathering capacity, 12 Bcf per day of natural gas processing capacity, and 829,000 barrels per day of fractionation and de-ethanization capacity, throughput managed to climb by 7.9%. Throughput was particularly robust in the Rockies where an increase of 16.1% was achieved, while in the Marcellus region, the increase amounted to 10%. None of that includes the natural gas that was processed. It ultimately managed to rise by 7.5% year over year, plus the company reported a 1.1% increase in the amount of C2 and NGLs fractionated.

This rise in activity was instrumental in pushing profits and cash flows higher. As I have talked about in the past, I don't view net income as terribly important in this space. But for context, it managed to grow from $783 million in the final quarter of 2022 to $1.11 billion in the final quarter of 2023. More important than that was operating cash flow, which grew from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. We do have another measure of this, which adjusts for changes in working capital. It grew from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. If we strip out preferred distributions from the equation, we get an increase from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics to consider. In the very first chart in this article, you can see what these have been like year over year. The list includes DCF, also known as distributable cash flow, as well as two different measures of free cash flow.

This does warrant a bit of discussion since it is integral to my analysis. I understand that preferred distributions are not an operating cash flow item. However, I like to strip those out from adjusted operating cash flow because they are a required cash outlay. Or at least in most cases, they are. As for free cash flow, I don't use the traditional measure of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Instead, I take the adjusted operating cash flow and strip out from that maintenance capital expenditures. These are the capital expenditures needed to keep the business running as it is and, as a result, it does not punish the company for its growth initiatives. So the higher measure of free cash flow that I include only strips out maintenance capital spending, while the lower one strips out that you prefer distributions as well.

For the purpose of this analysis, I will use the most conservative numbers provided. You can also, in the chart above, see results for all of 2023 relative to all of 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With that said, I would like to point you to the chart above. In it, you can see certain pricing metrics aimed at valuing the company. This includes data from both 2022 and 2023. Anytime that I see a cash cow trading at multiples that are in the mid to high single digits, I get excited.

But it's also important to see how shares stack up against similar firms. In the table below, I took two of these metrics and compared our candidate to five similar enterprises. When it came to the price to operating cash flow scenario, three of the five companies were cheaper than MPLX, while another was tied with it. And when using the EV to EBITDA approach, three of the five ended up being cheaper.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA MPLX 7.6 9.8 Energy Transfer (ET) 5.0 8.8 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 6.2 11.3 Cheniere Energy (LNG) 4.5 3.6 ONEOK (OKE) 8.5 13.0 The Williams Companies (WMB) 7.6 9.3 Click to enlarge

On an absolute basis, shares of MPLX look attractively priced. But relative to similar firms, the company is more or less fairly valued or perhaps tilted slightly toward the pricey end of the spectrum. But the good news is that management is working hard to continue growing the company and investors can have a high degree of faith that growth will continue. For instance, for 2024, management is forecasting around $1.1 billion in capital expenditures. $950 million of that is centered on growth-oriented projects. This all excludes $100 million that the company is allocating toward debt repayment for a joint venture that has debt coming due in 2024.

On the Logistics and Storage side of the equation, the company is expanding its natural gas and NGL long haul and crude gathering pipelines that support both the Permian and the Bakken basins. And when it comes to the Gathering and Processing segment, the company is going to continue investing in both the Permian and the Marcellus basins.

In particular, in the Delaware basin that is within the Permian basin, the company is working on the construction of its sixth natural gas processing plant that it expects to have online early in the second quarter of this year. It's also working on plans for a 7th processing plant in that same region that should come online during the second half of 2025. And when it comes to the Marcellus, management is continuing on with the construction of a processing plant that should come online any day now.

Another positive move involves the acquisition that the company closed in December of 2023 of the 40% ownership interest that it did not previously own in the Permian basin of a gathering and processing joint venture. That cost the company $270 million.

Takeaway

At this time, MPLX might not be the cheapest player in the space. But management has proven, time and time again, the quality operation that investors have the opportunity to buy into. On an absolute basis, shares like attractively priced and growth has been impressive. Given the company's plans, I fully anticipate additional growth in the years to come. When you add all of this together, I believe that the "buy" rating I assigned the MPLX LP units is still justified.