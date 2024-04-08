The March CPI Report Is Expected To Be Hot For The Third Straight Month

OlgaMiltsova

This Wednesday's March CPI report is expected to be another hot reading, with analysts looking for the headline report to rise by 0.3% m/m, down from 0.4% m/m while increasing by 3.4% y/y up from 3.2% y/y. Core CPI is expected to be hot, too, rising by 0.3% m/m, down from 0.4% m/m, while rising by 3.7% y/y, down from 3.8% last month.

A 0.3% m/m increase on both the headline and core is inconsistent with a 2% inflation rate and suggests that the disinflation process that started in the second half of 2023 has stalled out. If the core CPI comes in as expected, the 3-month rate of change will jump to 4.25% from 4.18% last month, a trend that appears to be fairly entrenched since bottoming in August.

Bloomberg

So, the numbers don't need to beat estimates this month to see another hot CPI report; they need to come in line to show another hot report. A hotter-than-expected number would come as a surprise and not be well received because it would clearly indicate an unexpected uptick in the pace of inflation.

Expectations Are In Line

Inflation swaps see headline CPI at 3.4% y/y and by 0.3% m/m. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Fed and Kalshi also see CPI coming in at 3.4%, as expected, while Bloomberg Economic sees it coming in at 3.5% y/y.

Bloomberg

So, at least based on the headline year-over-year CPI, the markets and analysts are not looking for any surprises and, more importantly, see an in-line number. However, it is worth noting that over the last few months, the CPI headline has come in line with expectations or hotter, with CPI coming in cooler than expected just once versus swaps since July, which came in November.

Mott Capital / Bloomberg

Rising Inflation Expectations

Over the last several weeks, the market has been repricing its outlook around inflation. It stays sticky at around 3% to 3.3% in April, May, June, and July. This is a significant change in the market's stance earlier in the year when markets saw much lower inflation rates by the time we hit July.

Bloomberg

One reason headline inflation is rising is that the main drivers of the deflation process, such as goods and energy price deflation, have stalled while services inflation has stayed elevated. So, it seems only natural that if goods and energy prices start rising again, the deflation process will be in trouble.

One of the biggest drivers of the resurgence in energy prices is gasoline, which has surged. In March alone, gasoline prices rose by around 6.8% and have already risen 3.3% in April. The rising price of gasoline will act as a tailwind for inflation until it stalls out or begins to fall.

Bloomberg

Fewer Rate Cuts

Another hot reading is likely to result in the market pricing in fewer rate cuts and moving back when the rate-cutting process begins. Following the hot job report, markets currently see the first rate cut coming in September. At one point, the odds heavily favored nearly seven rate cuts in 2024, with the number of rate cuts now shrinking to less than three.

Bloomberg

As a result, spreads between the Fed and other central banks have widened dramatically over the past few weeks. These widening spreads have led to a stronger dollar, and should the inflation data continue to come in hot and the market remove more rate cuts from its pricing from the Fed in 2024, it could lead to the dollar strengthening even further against the euro, pound, and franc.

Bloomberg

But more importantly, this should lead to better financial conditions, as the market lifts rates across the Treasury yield curve, and the dollar strengthens due to the hot inflation reading and rising inflation expectations, such as the 5-year breakeven, which has climbed to almost 2.51%, its highest reading since March 2023.

Bloomberg

It won't take a hotter-than-expected CPI report this month to market a bad reading. In this case, an inline number that keeps the current trends in place is enough to make a bad number because the trends point to sticky inflation rates in the months ahead.