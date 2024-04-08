Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount Global's Sale Will Not Be Easy, Cheap, Or Fast

Apr. 08, 2024 12:01 PM ETParamount Global (PARA) StockCMCSA, DIS, NFLX, WBD8 Comments
Harold L. Vogel, CFA profile picture
Harold L. Vogel, CFA
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Paramount assets may be difficult to transfer and involve contentious negotiations and lawsuits.
  • Class B shareholders may need to fight for a higher price.
  • Share price volatility is expected to be higher than average.

Melrose Gate entrance to Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, CA

gregobagel

Transfer of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) assets in whole or part will likely be complicated, drawn out in time, and involve extremely contentious, convoluted, and lawsuit-dense negotiations.

Class B non-voting common shareholders may ultimately have to fight for a higher

This article was written by

Harold L. Vogel, CFA profile picture
Harold L. Vogel, CFA
1.62K Followers
Harold L. Vogel, Ph.D., CFA, is CEO of Vogel Capital Management in New York City and former Adjunct Professor of Finance and Economics, Columbia University Graduate School of Business. He is author of Financial Market Bubbles and Crashes, 3rd ed. (Dec 2021), Entertainment Industry Economics, (10th ed. 2020), and Travel Industry Economics, (4th ed. (2021). Articles include "An Analytical Review of Volatility Metrics for Bubbles and Crashes (with R. Werner), International Review of Financial Analysis, March 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News