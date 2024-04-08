Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If Korea's Stock Market Follows Japan, Many Emerging Markets Funds Won't Have It

Apr. 08, 2024
Summary

  • South Korea’s classification as an “emerging” or “developed” market affects funds’ allocations, with some emerging markets funds having no exposure to the country.
  • The “Korea Discount” refers to the low valuations placed on South Korea’s stocks relative to stocks in other countries. Korea’s officials aim to narrow this discount through corporate governance reform.
  • The Chaebol system in Korea, which consists of family-run companies with controlling stakes in conglomerates, may be reformed through the “Corporate Value-Up Program,” potentially leading to higher stock prices.

Seoul crowds pedestrianised shopping streets Myeongdong city nightlife Korea

fotoVoyager

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

South Korea is a peculiar country for asset allocators because our industry is torn over the question of whether the world's 13th-largest economy is an "emerging" or "developed" market. It can be a difference-maker because some emerging markets funds may

