How do you intend to fund your retirement once you no longer receive a regular paycheck? If you are like millions of other Americans like me who are nearing or past the age of 65, you probably need to start thinking about that if you have not already been planning. One way that I have found to be successful in funding my own retirement is to purchase investments like closed-end funds, or CEFs, that offer a high yield income stream and pay a steady or even growing distribution (sometimes called a dividend, although stocks pay dividends and funds pay distributions) every month.

In my most recent article on CEFs, I discussed the discounts that are available with many of those high yielders when you reinvest the monthly payout. Instead of taking cash each month, you can automatically (assuming your broker supports it) reinvest the cash to purchase new shares at a discount to the market price. This is referred to as a discounted DRIP (dividend reinvestment program) option. One of the funds that supports the discounted DRIP option is XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT).

I most recently wrote about XFLT back in August 2023, when I discussed the discounted DRIP option that the fund offers:

This is what I wrote in the Summary at the time when I rated XFLT a Hold. Not much has changed since then, except the fund has returned nearly 13% on a total return basis since the article was published. Today the fund offers a yield of about 14.5% and still trades at a slight premium of about 2% above NAV and still offers a discount up to -5% to reinvest.

The XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust closed-end fund is one that I hold as part of my income compounder portfolio, which you can read more about here. Currently offering a high yield distribution of about 15% based on a monthly distribution of $0.085, the fund trades at a slight premium to NAV of about 2%. When reinvesting the monthly distributions, the fund's DRIP allows for those reinvested shares to be purchased at a slight discount to the market price, further enhancing the total return based on the discounted cost.

As a result, I still rate the fund a Hold and I hold shares in my own portfolio. I reinvest the monthly distributions to increase my share count at a reduced cost basis by taking advantage of the DRIP discount while growing my future income stream.

When I first wrote about XFLT for Seeking Alpha it was May 2022, and we were entering the middle of a nasty market correction. In that article, I rated XFLT a Buy and suggested that investors should "buy for the income and hold through the turbulence". At the time I wrote:

Since September 2017 XFLT has offered a consistent level of monthly distributions and an overall CAGR of just over 6%, despite several market drops or corrections in the past several years, including late 2018, March 2020, and Q1 2022.

Performance

As of 3/31/24, the fund delivered a total return of 28% over the past one-year period based on market price and 27% based on NAV as shown on the fund website. Over the past 3 years, which includes the terrible, nasty bear market of 2022, the fund has returned over 8.7% at NAV and 4.5% at market price.

XA Investments

After the horrible performance in 2022, the total return for 2023 was much improved as the senior loan industry and CLOs in general outperformed. As shown on the Performance tab on CEFconnect, the fund's first year performance in 2018 was negative, 2019 was much improved, 2020 was not a great year for the fund but still returned about 5%, 2021 was an excellent year followed by 2022 which as I noted earlier was awful, and then 2023 returned to a strong positive outperformance. Now YTD in 2024, the fund is showing a positive total return but still lagging the category based on price.

CEFconnect

Share Price and NAV History

From the XFLT website, this chart shows the growth in NAV and price illustrating the variations in discounts and premiums

to NAV over the past one year.

XA Investments

While the price has only briefly traded at a discount twice in the past year, that discount was short-lived, and it returned to a premium quickly. The current 2.6% premium is on the lower end but near the average premium for the past 52-week period. If the fund were to trade at a discount, I would upgrade my rating to a Buy and that could happen if we see another market correction in the next few months.

Monthly Distributions

Meanwhile, current shareholders have seen an increase in the monthly distribution since a year ago. Back in May 2023, the monthly distribution was raised by 16% from $.073 to $.085. From inception in 2017 until May 2023, the fund paid a steady or increasing distribution of $.073, except for 6 months in 2020 when the distribution was reduced to $.06 as shown in the History chart.

XFLT distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Comparison to Other CLO CEFs

In my May 2022 article, I compared XFLT to two other collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, funds - Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC). However, those funds both invest in the equity tranches of CLOs while XFLT invests roughly 50% in senior loans and 50% in CLOs. This slide from the fund website shows the asset allocation breakdown as of 2/29/24.

XA Investments

Now that I know more about the various CLO funds, I think a better comparison might be with Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC). While EIC invests in CLOs and not senior loans they invest in the less risky debt tranches of CLOs. ARDC is like XFLT in the sense that the holdings include CLOs, senior loans, and high yield bonds. Looking at the total return for each of the 3 CEFs over the past 5 years shows very similar total returns.

Seeking Alpha

While ARDC slightly leads the three in terms of total return, that fund does not necessarily deliver the most income of the 3. Using Portfolio Visualizer, I ran a similar back-test to show the total return as well as income generated by investing in each of the 3 CEFs for the past five years (since August 2019, which was the inception date of EIC). Regarding Income generated, XFLT is the clear leader with EIC catching up (and surpassing ARDC) over the past year plus. Depending on your investment goals and objectives, you may wish to invest in XFLT for the income and EIC or ARDC for the total return. As a retired income-oriented investor, I am less concerned with the growth of my portfolio value and more interested in increasing my future income stream. With that said, I own shares of all three funds.

Portfolio Visualizer

Changes to Perpetual Fund and Management Team

At the fund's inception, XFLT was established as a "term" fund with a 12-year limit to its term. In December 2023 fund shareholders (including myself) approved a change to perpetual thereby eliminating the requirement for the fund to terminate as originally planned.

At a special meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2023, and adjourned to January 24, 2024 (the "Special Meeting"), shareholders of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the "Trust") approved an amendment (the "Term Amendment") to the Trust's Second Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust (the "Declaration of Trust") to cause the Trust to become a perpetual fund by eliminating the requirement that it terminate operations on or about December 31, 2029. Shareholders will still own the same Shares of the Trust, and the net asset value of an investment in the Trust will not change as a result of the Term Amendment. Further, the Term Amendment will not result in any change in the Trust's investment objectives or principal investment strategies and the Trust's current portfolio management team will continue to manage the Trust's portfolio.

This news may have been at least partially responsible for the premium shooting up above 10% in February of this year before retreating to the 2.6% premium where it trades today. Other news that was announced on the Q4 2023 earnings call in late February included some changes to the fund management structure.

My name is Kimberly Flynn. I am a Managing Director here at XA Investments. And I'm very pleased to be joined by Lauren Law, who is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Octagon Credit Investors. And she is also the Portfolio Manager for XFLT. You may be familiar with Octagon Credit Investors, but if you are not, Octagon is entirely focused on below investment-grade credit. The firm has been around since 1994. They managed $34.6 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2023. So as of the start of the year, January 1, Gretchen Lam was promoted to CEO and Gretchen was the prior Portfolio Manager for XFLT so you may be familiar with her. Gretchen has spent over 25 years at Octagon having started as a summer intern and is now currently the CEO. So, that's a terrific story. Lauren joined Octagon 20 years ago and has risen to the position of Senior Portfolio Manager.

Octagon Credit Investors is an affiliated holding of Conning Holdings, which was recently acquired by Generali Investments Holding S.p.A. Meanwhile, Conning and its affiliated companies will maintain the current relationship with Cathay as explained in the press release:

Conning and its Affiliates will continue to execute their growth strategies with support from their continuing owner, Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and new owner Generali. Cathay contributed its ownership in Conning and its Affiliates to GIH for a 16.75% share of GIH. As part of this transaction, Cathay has agreed to a minimum 10-year financial commitment in relation to specific insurance assets that will continue to be managed on its behalf by GIH, including Conning and its Affiliates.

In addition, Bill Myers was added to the XFLT Board of Trustees. Myers has over 35 years of experience directly with CEFs and launched more than 100 closed-end fund IPOs. As the fund has grown over the past few years (Over $633 million in managed assets as of 4/5/24), Octagon saw an opportunity to grow the Board as well.

XA Investments

One way that the fund has grown has been through share offerings. As explained on the earnings call, those share offerings were accretive to NAV due to being sold at a premium as explained by Kim Flynn in response to a question asked on the call.

And the question was just about whether or not we had done any dilutive offerings, and I am happy to report that XFLT has only done accretive issuance of new shares. And that means that shareholders benefit (from) the pricing of the new shares that were issued above the fund's net asset value and that is reflective of the premium trading for the fund in the secondary marketplace.

The following slide from the Q4 2023 webinar graphically shows the growth of the fund over time and how that growth provides scale efficiencies.

XFLT Q4 2023 webinar

Risks to Consider

Although 2023 was a very good year for the leveraged loan market, there are starting to be some signs of increasing defaults heading into 2024, especially in the CCC and lower-rated loans. Although by the end of 2023, the overall loan default rate for the Morningstar LSTA Leveraged Loan index was still at only 1.53%.

XFLT Q4 webinar

Another potential risk to consider is the possibility of a reduction in interest rates by the Fed later this year. Although it is looking more and more likely that any rate cuts may be put off for a few more months, the potential impact on XFLT was addressed by fund manager Lauren Law on the earnings call.

Now, we certainly think that rates are going to be higher for longer. That is our base case. But I think it's hard to ignore. The downward-sloping nature of the forward interest rate curve and a decrease in short-term rates would have some impact on the income generated by the trust's underlying portfolio of assets. So we do not expect a meaningful impact from any reduction in rates in 2024. As an example, a decrease in short-term rates would result in lower interest income on the trust loan portfolio, though this would be partially offset by a decrease in the cost of leverage associated with the trust credit facility, as its interest expense is also a floating rate. Similarly, when we think about CLO equity. The impact of falling rates is also a manageable issue here. CLOs both borrow and lend at a floating rate and so that largely offsets the impacts of changes in short-term interest rates. So, long story short, we are relatively calm about the prospect of lower rates, particularly in 2024.

Outlook for 2024

In terms of CLO issuances, 2023 was rather muted in terms of activity. Conversely, 2024 is off to a great start, as explained by Lauren Law:

The CLO market is off to a really robust start in 2024 in terms of activity. January 2024 was the most active January on record. And market activity included everything from new issue CLOs, resets and refinancings, and even calls of older vintage CLOs. Of note and in contrast to much of 2022 and 2023, the new issue of equity arbitrage looks attractive again. And all of this is to say that we have seen robust levels of activity in the CLO market to the start of 2024 and we would expect that to continue.

Coverage from authors on Seeking Alpha was another point that was addressed by Kim Flynn on the Q4 earnings report. I found this paragraph to be of particular interest to my readers on SA given that the fund managers do believe that many retail investors including those seeking income on this site, are encouraged by the information shared by those of us covering XFLT:

Yes, we do follow the postings on Seeking Alpha and we have to follow in a passive way. Meaning, we like to see what research analysts are reporting. We like to see what the Seeking Alpha publishers are reporting on XFLT. A lot of the Seeking Alpha publishers are using the information on our website, which is terrific. They are referring to our source materials like this quarterly webinar. I would say that the Seeking Alpha, the major impact of some of the articles, particularly given some of the authors have very wide followings. You do - you can see an impact in the trading volume. And we have observed that it does not affect how we run the fund and it does not affect the investment strategy or anything that Octagon is doing. But we do think it's really important to stay in touch and on top of what people - what questions people are asking, what concerns or what interests them.

Therefore, my dear readers and followers on Seeking Alpha, please add your comments below if you have any questions, concerns, or further information to share regarding XFLT. What you have to say could impact your future returns.