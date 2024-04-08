Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Commercial Real Estate: The Return Of 'Extend And Pretend'

Apr. 08, 2024
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Some commercial real estate markets continue to experience substantial deterioration, leading to rising default rates amid record office vacancy rates.
  • This is increasingly putting additional stress on the banking system, particularly regional and community banks. The return of 'Extend and Pretend' has also pushed many debt maturities into 2024.
  • However, outside a near V-shaped recovery in commercial real estate, eventually some financial institutions will need to pay the piper.
  • We take a look at the downtrend in many parts of the commercial real estate space and which banks could be impacted the most in the paragraphs below.
Post Apocalyptic Urban Landscape

Bulgac

Well, if there is one good thing about the substantial deterioration of key sectors of the commercial real estate, or CRE, market over the past few quarters, it is giving the financial writers at the NY Post plenty of fodder as loans

48.52K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of KRE, OZK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

