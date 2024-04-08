gchutka/E+ via Getty Images

Water product and services company Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) got a new CEO in January (after former CEO Tom Harrington retired) and business has been good. PRMW is up about 19% year-to-date and has been on a tear since its last earnings report. That earnings report established the new CEO’s signature and stamp for the company. Accordingly, CEO Robbert Rietbroek spent considerable time during the earnings conference call explaining and promoting the company’s strategy and plan to execute. For example, when asked during the Q&A portion of the earnings conference call what best practices he will bring from his extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, Harrington responded with three key points:

Consumer-Centric Approach : Prioritize creating a superior and frictionless customer experience in all interactions, whether through the website, app, or with associates, ensuring every contact is exceptional.

: Prioritize creating a superior and frictionless customer experience in all interactions, whether through the website, app, or with associates, ensuring every contact is exceptional. Partner of Choice : Focus on building strong relationships with associates, communities, investors, and especially retail partners, recognizing their crucial role in the company’s growth and positioning as a preferred partner.

: Focus on building strong relationships with associates, communities, investors, and especially retail partners, recognizing their crucial role in the company’s growth and positioning as a preferred partner. Operational Excellence: Emphasize the importance of forecast accuracy, clear demand signals, and efficient production planning. Ensure the sourcing of dispensers and other logistics like transportation and delivery are optimized for quality and timeliness.

The refreshed energy for the company also came through when Harrington explained his three-part plan to expand the organic customer base for Primo Water:

Enhance Customer Experience : Focus on creating a seamless, digital-first customer journey to grow the customer base and unit consumption.

: Focus on creating a seamless, digital-first customer journey to grow the customer base and unit consumption. Be the Preferred Partner : Aim to be the top choice for water solutions through partnerships with major retailers and a diverse offering that caters to all customer needs.

: Aim to be the top choice for water solutions through partnerships with major retailers and a diverse offering that caters to all customer needs. Achieve Operational Excellence: Commit to an efficient organizational structure and operating system that ensures safety, quality, and scalability, with a goal of significant cost savings by 2024.

Unsurprisingly, these plans overlap with the skills Rietbroek says he is bringing from his prior experience. Taken together, Primo Water feels and looks like a company that is geared for future growth. The acrimony of the board battle that I covered a year ago seems like the ripples from a distant past. At that time, PRMW and the business looked stuck and activist investor Legion Partner Holdings called for significant changes in the board. I agreed that at least some kind of refresh was due, and Rietbroek looks aligned with a refresh. (Primo Water and Legion settled their dispute, and two of Legion's picks for the board were appointed by the company and approved by shareholders).

Here is a summary of the forward-looking guidance the company provided for what it calls the “new” Primo Water, the continuing operations part of the business.

Guidance (Continuing Operations)

The margin story is perhaps the highlight of the guidance. Wall Street loves a margin expansion story, so the margin guidance could carry PRMW further this year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, +170 basis points year-over-year

2024 adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%, +70 basis points year-over-year

During the Q&A session, Rietbroek explained the margin expansion: “gross margin will really truly benefit from leverage scale in our case. As we grow both direct delivery, exchange, refill and premium water, we’re just seeing better utilization of assets, whether that be production facilities, the wells we own or the trucks that we own that drive around.” He also indicated that margin will benefit from pricing in the first half of the year and then “volume acceleration” in the second half of the year from net organic customer growth and accelerating growth in the exchange business.

The margin growth is expected to produce the following adjusted EBITDA:

Q1 adjusted EBITDA: $85M – $91M on revenue of $435M – $445M

2024 adjusted EBITDA: $402M – $422M on $1.84B – $1.88B in revenue (annual growth of 4%-6%)

Strong cash flow expectations further confirm the strength of the go-forward guidance. Primo Water forecasts 2024 adjusted free cash flow from $170M – $180M. This guidance includes the company’s “commitment to replace the adjusted free cash flow that was tied to the assets sold and those held for sale in … discontinued operations.”

The guidance does not include tuck-in acquisitions the company will make over the course of the year. The company suggested that it will target the high end of its typical $20M-$30M range for tuck-in acquisitions per year: “M&A is a key part of our DNA and integral to our long-term strategy…our ability to successfully integrate synergistic acquisitions [is] a core competency.” A tuck-in acquisition is a strategy where a larger company integrates the operations, technologies, products, and/or services of a smaller company to expand existing capabilities or expand addressable markets.

Primo Water also excluded the following uncertain, potential benefits in 2024 from its guidance:

Existing optimization program targeting a $20M million improvement

Additional tariff refunds

Sale of discontinued operations

Primo Water will continue to execute on an ambitious and aggressive CapEx strategy, spending 7% of its revenue in 2024 on top of the $22.5M already allocated from an existing strategic growth investment program. The company plans to stick to 7% of revenue in 2025. Key CapEx initiatives include:

Install high-efficiency water production lines

Reduce waste and increase productivity

Build a more environmentally friendly fleet

Expand the company’s private fleet to improve the efficiency of product distribution

Drive organic growth through digitization

Accelerate dispenser innovation

Drive growth in refill and filtration with refreshed signage and branding of existing units

Overall, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming year for Primo Water.

An analyst even had to ask why the company’s guidance is so conservative given all the “current momentum in the business.” Rietbroek responded that the company is being patient. He acknowledged that other “leading beverage companies” are suffering losses in units, but Primo is in a “strong position.” In other words, Primo Water is purposely maintaining a tight lid on expectations. Thus, I will anticipate a quarter where the company raises guidance for the full year.

Demand

Primo Water’s overall demand profile looks good. The company’s focus on brick-and-mortar growth with its retail partners provides “greater visibility into the connectivity to water solutions.” North American Water direct customer retention increased to around 85%, “slightly higher” than a year prior. The CEO described the macro environment for the business as “great.”

Shareholder Value

Primo Water repurchased $21M of common stock in 2023. In January, the company increased its repurchase program from $50M to $75M. The Board of Directors also authorized a 13% increase in the dividend to $0.09 per share. This increase is the company’s third year in a row of dividend hikes. The company’s boost to shareholder value is well-supported by cash and cash equivalents of $507.9M as of December, 2023 (supported by sales of discontinued operations – the sale of European operations grossed $575M).

Valuation

At the time of writing, Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating is at 3.8, so upgrade potential exists for 2024 on the heels of strong execution. EV/EBITDA is around 9-year lows and looks poised to expand again with on-going operational performance. EV/sales is in the middle of the range in place since 2016 and also has room to grow in my view.

Conclusion and the Trade

An analyst during Q&A noted that Primo Water was able to sell the European operations at a higher multiple than the value of the continuing business. That observation must have helped support the roughly 17% increase in the stock price since earnings. The current breakout to a 29-month high is very bullish for PRMW, but the stock still trades within a trading range in place since late 2016. Until PRMW can break out to an all-time high, it will remain stuck as a stock to buy on poor investor sentiment and sell on high investor expectations. While an attempt in November, 2021 to hurdle the all-time high fell short, I am relatively optimistic that PRMW can achieve an overdue breakout to fresh all-time highs in the coming year or so. The current business momentum and fresh leadership puts Primo Water on the right trajectory.