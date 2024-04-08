MicroStockHub

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is a passive ETF, which focuses on large and mid-cap companies that distribute relatively attractive (on an absolute level) and growing dividends. It has just over $2.5 billion in market cap and from the expense perspective, it is truly cheap - i.e., 0.15% of net expense ratio.

While from a fundamental perspective, FDVV does not differ that much from the conventional dividend-focused ETFs, there are some slightly unique characteristics that stem from the underlying process of how FDVV scans and selects its investments.

The investments of FDVV (and effectively of the Fidelity High Dividend Index, which covers Russell 1000) are assessed and allocated based on the three following criteria:

Dividend yield aspect, where skew is put on the above-average dividend-paying stocks.

Payout ratio aspect, where companies with overly tight payout ratios and characteristics, which imply elevated risk of a potential dividend cut are deemphasized.

Dividend growth aspect, where a tilt is applied to companies, which exhibit the right characteristics for registering higher dividend payments in the foreseeable future.

As a result of the aforementioned focus, we can see that a notable exposure of the total AUM lies in information technology, financials, and industrial sectors. Together these three sectors account for ~64% of the total exposure.

FIDELITY DISTRIBUTORS COMPANY LLC

The deviations from the benchmark reflect where FDVV has put extra focus relative to the Russell 1000. Besides the aforementioned Top 3, there is also more weight put on consumer staples, energy, and real estate.

This picture of sector allocation is quite logical given FDVV's asset allocation strategy that has a notable bias toward companies that are stable and somewhat attractive dividend payers.

The Top 10 holding list reflected below brings no major surprises, but there are two points that I would like to emphasize.

FIDELITY DISTRIBUTORS COMPANY LLC

First is the concentration risk, which could be deemed quite high in the context of other passive ETF vehicles that focus on broad dividend investing strategies. For example, the Top 10 companies explain about 30% of the total AUM, while the Top 20 account for almost half of the portfolio. This situation is purely driven by the fact that FDVV invests in up to 100 stocks (depending on the rebalancing and reconstitution dynamics). As of now, there are 97 companies included in the FDVV portfolio.

The second point relates to the fact that despite the high yield (or rather relatively attractive yield) tilt, we can see that FDVV carries some exposure to NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which at the current valuation has a forward dividend yield of 0.02%. For me, this does not correlate well with what could be implied from FDVV's asset allocation strategy or what investors in general could expect by placing some parts of their capital into dividend-focused ETFs.

Finally, if we look at how FDVV has performed from the dividend and total returns perspective, we will recognize a somewhat mixed picture.

Seeking Alpha

While the overall trajectory of FDVV's dividends has a positive slope, the ETF has experienced quite notable volatility in terms of the annual amounts that it has distributed in dividends. For instance, in 2020 FDVV made smaller dividend payments than in 2019 and it didn't really manage to come back and exceed the 2019 result until 2023.

Ycharts

Compared to the S&P 500 and a widely popular dividend growth-focused ETF, FDVV does not look that bad. It has delivered quite correlated returns with SCHD and only slightly lagged behind the S&P 500, which since the outbreak of the pandemic has been extremely tough to beat. Even more, looking at this from the 3-year total return perspective, the situation for FDVV becomes very positive (i.e., it has registered alpha over both the S&P 500 and SCHD by roughly 5% and 20%, respectively).

Thesis

With all of this in mind, I would avoid allocating into FDVV as there is no pure-play exposure embedded in FDVV.

Namely, while FDVV is labeled as an ETF, which offers a tilt to stocks with above-average dividend yields that are subject to both growth and defense, I just do not see these factors playing out. From the historical performance, we noticed how FDVV revised its dividend downward in 2020 and how it took several years to get it back to the pre-cut level. Furthermore, the current TTM dividend yield of ~3.5% doesn't seem all that attractive in the context of prevailing interest rate dynamics and, for instance, what other dividend ETFs offer (e.g., SCHD 3.4% dividend with over 11% in 5-year dividend CAGR). Moreover, the fact that FDVV carries close to 25% of its portfolio in tech-related equities does not send an encouraging signal about the inherent yield attractiveness as typically these stocks are associated with really low dividend yields. So, given that almost one quarter of the portfolio is consumed by companies that impose a drag on the dividend yield attractiveness, FDVV has to compensate for this by allocating to equities that produce much higher yield so that on a net basis, the overall yield would fall into somewhat acceptable territory. This obviously introduces risk into the equation.

The bottom line

Fidelity High Dividend ETF is optically an interesting ETF to consider as it has performed very well since the pandemic, and in the past three years, it has managed to outperform even the S&P 500. If we couple this with large and mid-cap company focus and a very low net expense ratio, the story theoretically becomes enticing.

Yet, if we peel back the onion a bit here, we see that the underlying dividend has not been (and still isn't) predictable. The bias toward low-paying dividend stocks which operate in the tech sector forces FDVV to take extra steps in the risk curve just to offer a somewhat attractive dividend yield in the aggregate. Plus, based on the historical statistics and how the FDVV is constructed, there is no pure play element embedded in this ETF (i.e., no clear high dividend yield or dividend growth focused).

For all of these reasons, in my opinion, investors could find better dividend-focused ETF alternatives elsewhere.