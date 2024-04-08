Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FDVV: Lack Of Clear Focus Makes This A Subpar Choice

Apr. 08, 2024 12:46 PM ETFidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Fidelity High Dividend ETF, on the surface, focuses on large and mid-cap companies with attractive and growing dividends.
  • It assesses investments based on dividend yield, payout ratio, and dividend growth that should provide a combination of enticing yield and dividend predictability.
  • Yet, assessing the ETF more thoroughly and looking at the historical data it is clear that FDVV fails to deliver both on the above average yield and dividend stability aspect.
  • While it has performed well in the recent past (mostly due to the tech focus and having such names as Nvidia in the portfolio), in my opinion, there is a lack of justified basis for why investors should allocate capital here.
  • I elaborate on FDVV and explain why, in my view, the ETF is not that enticing.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is a passive ETF, which focuses on large and mid-cap companies that distribute relatively attractive (on an absolute level) and growing dividends. It has just over $2.5 billion in market cap and from the expense perspective, it is

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.04K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FDVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News