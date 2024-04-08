Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cody Fletcher - Investor Relations, Blueshirt Group
Jay Chandan - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
Daphne Huang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Roy - WTR
Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets
Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Gorilla Technology Group Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instruction will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Cody Fletcher of the Blueshirt Group. Mr. Fletcher, please go ahead.

Cody Fletcher

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss financial results for the full year of 2023. Gorilla released these results before the U.S. market opened on Thursday, April 4th. The release is available on Gorilla's website and from Newswire services.

With me on the call are Jay Chandan, Gorilla's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Daphne Huang, Gorilla's Chief Financial Officer. Jay and Daphne will make prepared remarks, then we will have a question-and-answer session. If you have any additional questions, please send them to gorillair@blueshirtgroup.co, and we will respond as soon as possible.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our plans, objectives, growth and expected performance, including our outlook for the fiscal year 2024 and beyond, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

