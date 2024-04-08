Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford's New Hybrid Strategy Will Bolster Margins

Apr. 08, 2024
Summary

  • Ford is shifting its focus from electric vehicles to hybrid vehicles due to challenging margins and consumer preference for hybrids over fully electric vehicles.
  • The company has delayed the launch of new electric vehicles and cut back on production targets for the F-150 Lightning.
  • Ford is expanding its Ford Pro segment, which focuses on software and electric commercial vehicles, and anticipates growth and margin expansion in this area.
Ford (NYSE:F) made a pivotal announcement on April 3, 2024, as the firm refocuses their attention to favor hybrid vehicles over electric. Despite the 80% sales growth for their recently released F-150 Lightning, challenging margins have encumbered the total business outlay and do not

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

