When I last covered Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in April last year, regulators in the UK had just cleared its acquisition of London-based Inmarsat for $7.3 billion. In line with my bullish outlook, the stock did rise from $34 to reach $47.2 in early June as shown in the chart below but subsequently suffered from a long slide and now trades at around $16.7.

My objective with this thesis is to highlight the reasons for this underperformance. Then for this undervalued stock, I justify a Buy position by showing how the integration can improve free cash flow and profitability. I start with some of the risks involved in investing in a satellite-based communications business.

Stock Downturn Reflects the Risks

The initial problem occurred because the Viasat-3 satellite (or Flight 1) launched in May 2023 suffered a major malfunction resulting in the stock having its worst day with a drop of over 29% in July as charted above. Now, the satellite was to provide broadband service to all of northern and Southern America. Two others forming part of the ViaSat-3 constellation were to follow for providing coverage to the rest of the world. Thus, price action reflected the potential for a serious setback to the company's global broadband ambitions.

Subsequently, there was another mishap in August when an Inmarsat-6 F2 (I6 F2) satellite launched in February last year suffered a power subsystem issue. Still, shares were only slightly impacted as the loss had only a small impact on sales.

This satellite is planned to be replaced, but as for the troubled Viasat-3, the issue was due to the reflector on the satellite malfunctioning. To resolve the issue, the company worked with the supplier, and, according to an update during the third quarter 2024 (Q3) earnings call in February of this year, testing is ongoing in the context of commercialization for IFC or In-Flight Communications.

Now, it is precisely because of IFC where passengers can have Wi-Fi connectivity on their mobile phones while flying that I was bullish about the merger since Inmarsat would bolster Viasat's dominant market position in an industry consisting of relatively few operators including HughesNet, a subsidiary of EchoStar (SATS), Gogo (GOGO), SES S.A. (OTCPK:SGBAF), Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ), OneWeb owned by Eutelsat S.A. (OTCPK:EUTLF) without forgetting Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE).

However, despite the news about successful remote intervention by the supplier to correct the issue plus eventual commercialization (or the satellite to start delivering services), shares failed to respond positively. This is primarily because of the download speed of 200 to 300 Mbps (Megabits per second), which is only a fraction of the 1 Tbps (Terabit per second) or 1,000,000 Mbps that the Viasat-3 is capable of.

Hence, the stock continued its downtrend, and, stabilized around $15.5 in October, but, subsequently, it did rise possibly driven by two catalysts.

Government Business, Backlog and Integration Synergies

First, the company was awarded a U.S. Navy contract amounting to $57.5 million and second, it announced its intention of not building a replacement satellite for the problematic ViaSat-3. This meant that the longer-term planned growth in capacity would be achieved through the other two satellites (to be launched) plus existing infrastructure from Inmarsat together with third-party agreements already in place.

This ability to salvage some capacity out of Flight 1 means the launch is not a complete failure and using Inmarsat’s assets shows one of the immediate benefits of the acquisition and scaling in the space-based broadband industry.

Along the same lines, thanks to the integration Q3's revenues surged to $1.1 billion, or increased by 73% on a YoY basis. Now, even when excluding Inmarsat, Viasat would have grown by 8% thanks to contributions from Government Systems and IFC. On the other hand, net loss accentuated to $124 million versus only $47 million during the same period last fiscal year mostly associated with Inmarsat-related interest expense and other charges.

Furthermore, Inmarsat-related contributions increased adjusted EBITDA to $383 million or 214% YoY increase. Despite this progress, net leverage was about 3.8x at the end of Q3 (after increasing by 0.1%) with the balance sheet bearing a total debt of $7.74 billion at the end of December last year. The company also issued around $728 million in senior notes at 7.5% per annum due 2031 from an offering of $733.4 million in September last year to repay a bridge loan as part of the Inmarsat acquisition.

However, with about $3 billion of liquidity, including $1.7 billion of cash and equivalents, and no maturities due in the short term, the company possesses the financial flexibility to navigate a high capex period consisting of disbursing $7.3 billion for the acquisition and another $2 billion for building up the ViaSat-3 next Gen satellites. Additionally, the $770 million insurance claims in regards to Flight 1 and Inmarsat's I6 F2 filed at the end of 2023 have yielded around $200 million at the time of Q3's earnings on February 06, with the majority expected to be obtained in fiscal 2025.

Thus, shifting to capex for FY-2025, it is expected to be in the range of 1.4 billion to 1.5 billion (or with a mid-point of $1.45 billion) down from the expected $1.7 billion in FY-2024. This means a reduction of capital expenditure by $0.25 billion or 14.7% (1.7-1.45)/1.7), which would conversely increase FCF provided it generates at least the same level of operational cash as in FY-2024. Now, this is likely because of revenue synergies from the merger, and potential inflows of $570 million (770-200) of insurance recovery.

This can in turn increase FCF margins and improve the profitability score which is currently F. To further justify higher profits, integration of both companies' space and ground networks, engineering, and marketing teams, should lead to $100 million in annual cash savings starting in FY-2025, or 11.7% of Viasat's total operating expenses for FY-2023. Additionally, this amount is more than the initial $80 million and was initially planned to begin in FY-2027, implying harvesting higher-than-expected cost synergies, and 2 years in advance.

Viasat Deserves Better after Accounting for Risks

Therefore, while it has not yet seen the elevated level of revenue that is normally associated with a successful in-orbit placement boosting bandwidth capacity, the management is driving the synergies to achieve positive free cash flow.

Looking at the competition for its consumer business, Starlink is rapidly gaining market share for residential broadband subscribers resulting in lower ARPU, but, Viasat is fighting back. Thus, it has dropped usage capping (data caps) and abolished the need for subscribers to sign yearly contracts while also consolidating its service plans into only one costing $99. The speeds of up to 150Mbps in the Unleashed plan can rival Starlink's speed in certain locations in the U.S.

More importantly, for its enterprise business, it has a sizeable backlog of over $3.7 billion which is 1.4 times fiscal year 2023's revenues, thanks largely to government business in addition to IFC where it continues to reallocate bandwidth to support growth. In this respect, the company is continuing to ink deals with airlines for its IFC service in a market that continues to expand as passengers want to enjoy the same always-connected experience aboard planes as in their homes, the gym, or in restaurants. Thus, after the COVID-related downturn when planes were grounded, the demand for IFC is picking up.

According to Stratview Research, the market is expanding at the rate of 13.7% CAGR from 2023 and is expected to reach $3.2 billion in 2028. Looking deeper at the type of connectivity it is the Ka-band which is seeing the highest growth and this is the frequency equipping Viasat's satellites. Moreover, while North America dominates, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with Viasat signing a deal with Malaysia Airlines in August 2023 and Korean Air in March 2024.

Thus, I believe it deserves better, especially since revenues of $4.23 billion are expected for FY-2024 or a YoY growth of 65.33% and the forward price to sales is only 0.5x. This is lower than the median for the IT sector by 82.7%. Adjusting for a 20% increase, I obtained a target of $20.1 based on the current share price of $16.7.

Now, this is roughly $10 less than half of JPMorgan's (JPM) price target of $30 but is still a fair one in my opinion.

Justifying this moderate target, while Viasat did not have to sacrifice some of the coverage elsewhere in the world because of immediate access to Inmarsat's resources, lower growth is expected for FY-2025 for the U.S. business due to dependence on additional bandwidth which will only be available until the next bird is launched and positioned. In this case, space-based communications remain riskier than ground-based alternatives, and, all eyes will be focused on the launch of the next satellite of the Viasat-3 constellation (or Flight 3) whose launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this calendar year. Therefore, expect volatility in case of something not going according to plan.

However, this possibility is minimized since Flight 3 is equipped with an antenna whose manufacturer is different from Flight 1 which faulted. Moreover, Flight 2 which bears the same equipment as Flight 1 will only be sent into space after modifications. Finally, if everything works out as planned, the stock could receive a boost as Viasat can support 1 Tbps (1,000 Gbps) while competitor HughesNet’s Jupiter 3 satellite can provide only about 500 Gbps (or 500,000 Mbps) by design.