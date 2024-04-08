Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Every so often, it makes sense to revisit the companies that we are bullish or bearish on. It's good to see how things are going and to see whether or not the picture has changed. Sometimes, new information will present itself that makes us change our opinion. Other times, we will be able to reaffirm our own thoughts on the matter. Regardless of how our opinions change, the stock price almost certainly will. Ideally, it will be moving in the direction that we want. But nobody's perfect and financial conditions do change.

One company I can point to that has underperformed my own expectations in recent months is Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Back in November of 2023, I wrote a bullish article about the business. I acknowledged that, like other players in the banking sector, it served as an interesting bank holding business. However, I also argued that the institution was a "different kind of" bank because of some of its operations. Instead of going through all the details, I would like to refer you to that article, linked above. But in short, the enterprise had its own Banking-as-a-Service (or BaaS) solutions to provide its customers. These solutions include, but are not limited to you, payment activities like the acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments, the sponsorship of ATMs, and more.

Despite this interesting business model, shares have consistently underperformed the market in recent months. While the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 19% since I last wrote about the firm, its shares have seen upside of only 6.4%. Some of this is likely due to some of the weakness the firm experienced during the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year relative to the same time one year earlier.

It's also true that, because of its other operations, it is trading at rather lofty multiples on both a price to book basis and a price to tangible book basis. But shares are cheap relative to earnings, and the quality of the assets appear to be on the high side. At the end of the day, these factors suggest to me that my original bullish call still makes sense. But it could just take some additional time to play out.

Reassessing the situation

In the last article that I wrote about Pathward Financial, we only had financial results covering through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Today, that data now extends through the first quarter of 2024. In some respects, the results experienced during this window of time were quite positive. Net interest income, for instance, came in strong at $100.1 million. That's 34.7% above the $74.3 million generated one year earlier.

The company really benefited from two primary things here. First, total assets did manage to rise from $6.52 billion as an average in the first quarter of 2023 to $7.58 billion during the same time of the 2024 fiscal year. And the second is that the net interest income for the institution managed to climb from 5.62% to 6.23%. While this may not seem like much, when applied to the assets the institution has, that works out to an extra $45.5 million.

Of course, not everything can go perfectly. Non-interest income, for instance, managed to come in at $52.8 million during the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That represents A decline from the $65.8 million generated one year earlier. There were a few different factors here. The largest, however, was the absence of a gain on the sale of trademarks for the first quarter of this year. That gain in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $10 million. The company also saw a $2.3 million gain on the sale of other assets during this window of time. The picture would have been higher had it not been for a drop in card and deposit fees from $37.7 million to $30.8 million.

But unfortunately, that's just the way the cookie crumbles. In spite of that decline in non-interest income, Pathward Financial did manage to book a net profit during the most recent quarter of $27.7 million. That's almost even with the $27.8 million reported one year earlier.

There are other respects in which the institution seems to be doing quite well. The value of deposits, for instance, continues to grow. At the end of 2022, Pathward Financial had deposits totaling $5.87 billion. These grew to $6.88 billion by the end of 2023. By the end of the first quarter of this year, we saw a further increase to $6.94 billion. Other assets also grew during this window of time. The value of loans went from $4.37 billion in 2023 to $4.43 billion at the same time of 2024. The value of securities went from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. And on top of this, the value of debt declined from $46.9 million to $33.6 million. Even the cash on hand managed to improve, jumping from $375.6 million in 2023 to $671.6 million in the first quarter of this year.

In terms of how shares are valued, that depends on the method that you use. For instance, on a price to earnings basis, shares look pretty cheap. The company is currently trading at a multiple of 8.

In the chart above, you can see Pathward Financial stacked up against five similar banks. Of the five, only one was trading at a price to earnings multiple lower than our prospect.

Relative to book value, however, the exact opposite is true. Using the same five companies, I found that Pathward Financial is trading at both the highest price to book value multiple and at the highest price to tangible book value multiple of the group. But again, some of this has to do with the assets the institution has.

Speaking of assets, they are only good if they are quality. And the great news about quality is that it's easy to test for. In the first chart below, for instance, you can see the return on assets calculated for Pathward Financial, as well as for the same five companies I have compared it to already. Of the six firms, our prospect is ranked number three. The picture is even better when using the return on equity. In the final chart of this article, you can see that our prospect is ranked number two in that regard. This suggests a high amount of quality for the assets at the institution. And that makes a high price to book multiple and a high price to tangible book multiple far more palatable.

Takeaway

The way I see it, Pathward Financial, Inc. is a quality bank that is doing quite well for itself. Unfortunately, the market has not rewarded the stock accordingly. But I do believe that shares are undervalued at this point in time. Because of this, I cannot in good faith downgrade the stock. If anything, reassessing the picture makes me feel every bit as bullish as I was late last year.