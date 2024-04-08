1715d1db_3

A going concern notice issued by Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) last month sparked a selloff in its publicly traded bonds (NYSE:BWNB) (NYSE:BWSN) and preferred stock (NYSE:BW.PR.A) that has embedded deep double-digit discounts to their liquidation values and outsized yields that reflect the risk posed by the loss-making company. BW as of the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter held a total debt balance of $379.5 million, up by $27 million over its year-ago comp and set against a cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $71.3 million. BW placed the notice on liquidity challenges from losses realized on its solar contracts, with the company's net loss for the quarter at $54.3 million, a marked deterioration from a net income of $2.5 million in the year-ago comp. What's the play here?

Data by YCharts

Bulls would highlight that BW is trading at a near-record low multiple to its sales at 0.098x. The $101 million market cap company recorded fourth-quarter revenue of $227.2 million, down 3.9% over its year-ago comp and missing consensus estimates by $29.07 million. The aggregate of a higher debt burden, a liquidity position being impaired by consecutive quarters of cash burn, and base interest rates at their highest level in over two decades means a materially darker outlook for BW than in early 2022 when it traded with multiple to sales over 1x. The same multiple now against its full-year fiscal 2023 revenue of $999.4 million would see its market cap 10x times higher.

The Bonds And Preferred Against Going Concern Risk

BW has three outstanding fixed-income securities, which have since partially rebounded since the March selloff, with the commons now barely trading above the $1 minimum listing requirement of the NYSE. While the common shares are down significantly since I last covered the ticker, the preferred stock and the bonds have held on to much more of their value. To be clear, BW realized a cash burn from operations of $42.3 million in 2023, with free cash flow negative at $52.1 million. The company is currently unable to make the preferred and bond payments from underlying cash flows, and a continued erosion of its liquidity base further imperils the investment case of these securities.

Preferred / bond series Discount to liquidation price ($25) Annual coupon Yield on cost % Maturity date 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred (BW.PR.A) -57.4% ($10.66) $1.9375 18.18% N/A 6.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (BWNB) -40.9% ($14.77) $1.625 11% 12/31/2026 8.125% Senior Notes Due 2026 (BWSN) -32.1% ($16.97) $2.03125 11.97% 2/28/2026 Click to enlarge

The preferreds occupy the riskiest tranche of BW's capital stack and have no maturity date. They're currently trading at a material 57.4% discount to their $25 per share liquidation value. The two bonds are set for maturity in 2026 with the 8.125% senior notes maturing earlier at the end of February 2026. The bonds are now essentially a game of musical chairs, as you could speculate that BW will no longer remain a going concern, but not before the end of 2026. BW's new $150 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility from Axos Bank has formed a salvo for bulls in that it deepens the company's access to liquidity for growth, with management stating during their earnings call that it should bring in roughly $5 million of annual interest cost savings.

Revenue Ramp And Profitability

BW is still recording growth, with revenue for 2023 up by 18% over its year-ago period. The company has also recently announced some big-ticket contract wins as activity in its core markets looks set to ramp up on the back of falling inflation and pending Fed rate cuts that have rendered investment capital more expensive. BW updated the market on a $246 million North American coal-to-natural gas switching project and a contract to roll out three utility-scale solar PV power installations of 75 megawatts. The company guided for full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of at least $100 million, growth of roughly $20 million on adjusted EBITDA of $79.1 million in 2023. This comes as BW continues to chase $30 million in annualized cost savings from its strategic business realignment. Hence, I'm less bearish on BW's securities than my prior coverage. There is scope for the commons, bonds, and preferreds to rally here even against the going concern warning.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises March 2024 Company Overview

The company's pipeline at $9 billion is integral to the bullish thesis, as it creates a material ramp for sustained revenue growth in 2024 and beyond. BW's challenge will be converting this revenue to profits and stemming its cash burn. Fed rate cuts of 75 basis points this year should dampen the cost of capital and will form a catalyst for upside for the fixed income securities. Critically, BW has enough liquidity for more than a year of operations against its current burn rate. However, the company would see its position imperiled further if the cash burn for 2024 was to fully reflect 2023. BW is now a hold.