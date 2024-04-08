brightstars

GLD has outperformed S&P 500 YTD

The following chart shows the investment returns from the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) in comparison to the S&P 500. As seen, GLD investors have enjoyed a spectacular ride year-to-date. Specifically, GLD delivered a year-to-date return of 12.54%, exceeding SPY's already-terrific return of 9.07%.

Against this background, the thesis of this article is to argue that GLD has much more upside room to run. Let's expand our horizon a bit and look at a broader picture, as shown in the next chart. As seen, the good news is that GLD price has finally broken out a multi-year consolation of ~$180. But GLD prices are still about the same as ~12 years ago. A quick calculation would show that its price appreciation in the past 12 years does not even keep pace with inflation.

Historically, gold prices have tended to rise over the long term after adjusting for inflation in the long term. I don't believe gold's role (as a store of value, jewelry, industry use, etc.) has changed at all. Especially in this age where fiat currencies can be (and were frequently) devalued by governments printing more money, I anticipate gold's role as a store of value to be more accentuated (more on this later). As seen, I think GLD prices still have more catch-up to do. My estimate of GLD price should be about 20% higher than its current level to just keep pace with inflation in the past 12 years.

Besides inflation, I see a few more positive catalysts that could support GLD price rallies and will detail them next.

GLD ETF: Quick introduction and highlights

Before going any further, let me quickly introduce the ETF first. As the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund globally, I won't spend too much time on the basics. As such, I will anchor the introduction with a comparison to its close peer fund IAU, as shown below. As seen, GLD has an AUM of $61 billion, more than 2x larger than IAU's $28B, thus offering better tradability. As a price, investors pay a higher fee (0.4%) to own GLD than IAU (0.25%). My recommendation is that IAU is best suited for buy-and-hold investors (like myself) for whom trade friction does not matter so much, while the 0.15% fee saving does add up in the long term. While for frequent traders, GLD is the better way to go.

Central bank's appetite for gold

As aforementioned, my first main reason for being bullish on gold involves inflation. My second main reason involves central banks' appetite for gold. The World Gold Council recently released its latest "2023 Global Gold Demand Trends Report" and the key observations are:

Global central banks purchased 1,037 tons of gold last year, the second highest in history, only 45 tons less than in 2022 (See the next chart below). It is worth noting that given the global gold demand of ~4,448 tons last year, the 1,037 tons of gold reserves purchased by central banks accounted for about 1/4 of the global gold demand.

I expect central banks' enthusiasm to persist going ahead with the heightening geopolitical tension and elevated inflation. Take China, the second-largest economy and often viewed as the key competitor to the United States on many fronts, as an example. The country has been increasing its gold reserve rapidly in recent years. Based on BullionByPost data,

At the end of January 2024, China's official gold reserves stood at 2,191.53 tonnes. China has seen significant growth in its reported gold reserves in recent years, adding 243.22 tonnes alone since summer 2022. Despite the growth in reported figures, many analysts believe the true figure for China's gold reserves is likely to be much higher.

To better contextualize things, the next chart from CEIC's database provides the gold reserve in China since 2018. You can see its gold reserve has roughly doubled in the past ~5 years.

Other risks and final thoughts

Industrial use is another upside risk besides those mentioned above. Gold is an excellent conductor, making it ideal for delicate applications in electronic devices. Gold also is wonderfully resistant to corrosion and thus well suited for long-term performance in critical (e.g., some electronics) components. Due to these properties, gold is widely used in electronic components: Gold plating on connectors ensures smooth transmission of electrical signals and protects against corrosion. Gold wires are used in integrated circuits within computers, smartphones, and other devices. As our society becomes more and more reliant on technologies (EV, digital, etc.), I see a secular support for gold's industrial demand.

Now, risks. GLD ETF (or other gold ETFs) is often called "paper gold" - for good reason. Holding a gold ETF is different from holding physical bars. Even though gold ETFs, such as GLD and IAU, are backed by physical bars, they're exposed to the following counterparty risk. Of course, owning physical bars has its own risks, but that is beyond the scope of this article.

Essentially, investors do not own the physical metal directly. Instead, investors own shares of GLD, which are a claim on the underlying physical bars. As such, there is always a risk that the ETF sponsor or custodian could default and won't be able to fulfill their investors' claims.

GLD doesn't pay any dividends or generate any cash flow. In fact, storing gold costs money and therefore generates a negative cash flow, reflected in GLD's 0.4% expense ratio. It's a smaller number in absolute terms. However, if you recall an earlier chart, it took ~12 years for GLD price to rise from $180 to the current level of ~$215 (a 19.4% rise). The accumulated fee in this period is about 4.8%, a sizable chunk of the total gain.

Finally, there also are tax considerations. Profits from selling GLD shares are subject to capital gains taxes. The specific rate depends on how long you held the shares before selling (short-term vs. long-term capital gains). Unlike some stocks, gold ETFs are typically taxed as collectibles at a higher rate for long-term capital gains.

For these above reasons, I don't recommend investors to always hold gold as part of their portfolio - or at least not always hold the same amount. A dynamic allocation model makes better sense to me, and my thesis is that now is a good time to turn up the allocation toward gold. To provide an example, the current gold allocation in my own account is shown in the chart. I use a barbell investing model (detailed in this blog article) and maintain two accounts: A conservative one for withdrawal/survival purposes and another one for aggressive growth. Gold is a holding in both accounts, and its allocation in the conservative account is at the ceiling of 9% currently. And I hold IAU instead of GLD for the fee reason discussed earlier.