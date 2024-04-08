ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

While boring and dull, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) offers investors an incredible opportunity to own a piece of the world's industrial crown jewel. With no talk of Artificial Intelligence or Large Language Models, this dividend king has fallen out of favor in this technology-driven market, at least for now. What many have failed to account for is that this rapid technological advancement only happens with an infrastructure and construction boom. This is where the global leader in tools & outdoor equipment comes into play. As you may recall, it's good to be in the pick-and-shovel business when everyone is digging for gold.

Company Overview

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is the longtime global leader in tools and outdoor equipment. Established in 1843 in New Britain, Connecticut, this industrial giant is home to some of the most widely known names in the space. These Iconic brands include Dewalt, Craftsman, Black + Decker, Lenox, Irwin, and Cub Cadet.

Nearly everything around you, from the home you reside in to the roads you travel, is built with SWK products. Over 50 SWK tools are sold every second, and over 90% of cars and light trucks across North America and Europe use SWK fasteners. It’s safe to say that the world would be a very different place without this iconic company.

In my eyes, it is this strong brand recognition and global scale that give SWK a relatively strong moat. In addition to these competitive advantages, I always look for significant skin in the game on behalf of company management. CEO Donald Allan checks this box off, owning 82,564 shares worth roughly $8 million.

Why Is It Down?

After hitting an all-time high of $225 in 2021, Stanley Black & Decker has since fallen over 65%. While many factors contribute to this severe decline, COVID-19 and the supply chain disruptions ensued are primarily to blame. For an extended period during the pandemic, people were stuck in their homes and had no choice but to focus on areas that needed renovations and touch-ups. This led to an overnight uptick in demand for SWK, and the company was forced to increase its resources to match it. Full-time employees ballooned from 53,100 to 71,300, a nearly 35% increase in less than one year. In addition to this increase in labor, inventory volumes skyrocketed from 3.68B in 2021 to 6.64B in 2022.

This inventory bloat was even more costly when factoring in the spike in raw material inflation. As inflation and higher input costs continued to deteriorate profitability, SWK faced yet another headwind: The Federal Reserve's fastest rate hike cycle in history. This surge in the cost of borrowing forced corporations to delay capital expenditure projects and consumers to hold off on big ticket purchases. SWK is particularly vulnerable to residential construction and home renovation, an area that saw a dramatic slowdown.

As highlighted in the following chart provided by Yardeni Research, building permits and existing home sales simultaneously fell off a cliff. This decline was immediately felt at SWK, with top-line revenues facing YoY declines of roughly 7% in FY2023.

Restructuring Plan

To combat these significant headwinds, management initiated a three-year $2 billion cost savings plan in 2022. This plan focused on transforming the company's supply chain, reducing inventory complexity, and right-sizing the corporate structure. Management has done an excellent job executing this plan and is running well ahead of schedule, having already cut over 1B in pre-tax run-rate cost savings.

Employee headcount has consolidated from 71,300 to more historically in-line levels of 50,500. Inventory levels have already been reduced by $1.9B since mid-2022, and management has forecasted a further reduction of $400-500 million in FY 2024. In the Q4 2023 earnings call, management highlighted the significant reduction in complexity, citing that they had already identified approximately 85,000 SKUs for discontinuation. This relentless focus on inventory reduction has been the biggest driver of positive free cash flow generation, contributing roughly $850 million in 2023. In terms of value add, this restructuring plan has tremendous opportunity. Spreading the $2B in pre-tax run-rate cost savings across the 151m shares outstanding results in $13.25 per share in value. If you were to assign a highly conservative 10x P/E multiple to this added value, the result would be $132.50 per share. In my opinion, the potential value add of this significant restructuring plan is being overlooked. In addition, SWK recently announced that they have successfully divested STANLEY infrastructure for an all-cash deal of $760 million. This divestiture emphasizes the heightened focus on simplification and creating a more streamlined, integrated company.

Macro Tailwinds

Although SWK continues to face pressure from the higher interest rate environment, plenty of longer-term tailwinds are in place that support a multi-year recovery. One of the most impactful of these is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Signed in late 2021, this law allocated over $400B to repair roads, bridges, airports, and other infrastructure within the US.

The funding has led to over 40,000 new projects and record-high jobs within the construction sector. In addition to this law, the Biden Administration signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This law explicitly targets domestic manufacturing and has already had a meaningful impact, positively contributing to a 116% increase in new manufacturing facilities in 2023. In my opinion, this increase in infrastructure funding and push for more construction projects creates a multi-year runway of organic growth for SWK.

As noted, being in the pick-and-shovel business is good when others dig for gold. Some of the world's most significant and predominant technology companies are betting big on the artificial intelligence race. To carry these plans out, we are beginning to witness a rapid surge in cloud infrastructure and data center production. Just last week, Amazon (AMZN) announced plans to spend almost $150B on data centers in the coming 15 years to handle the expected boom in AI demand. According to Grand View Research, the global data center construction market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% until 2030. Although SWK will be on the sidelines in the race for cloud computing and AI, they will be happy to sell as many screws, bolts, fasteners, and tools as it takes to build out the infrastructure.

Innovation

In addition to these macro tailwinds, SWK has refused to become complacent and has remained steadfast in its commitment to breakthrough innovation and higher-margin product lines. One of the few bright spots in the most recent quarter was the industrial segment, specifically aerospace and automotive, with each achieving double-digit revenue growth. One of the biggest drivers behind this rapid growth is the increase in the addressable market for electric vehicles (EVs) instead of internal combustion (ICE) vehicles.

Electrification drives 3x to 6x higher content per vehicle, increasing from $10 per vehicle to the $30-$60 range. With an industry-leading presence, SWK has built relationships and trust with major OEMs to become the most credible full systems partner.

The higher-margin product lines within the EV industry have also carried over to the SWK tool industry. SWK has positioned itself to take full advantage of the transition to electrification on multiple fronts. Stanley Black & Decker is the fastest-growing franchise in the cordless/electric outdoor power equipment industry and still has much more room for further penetration.

This is an area where SWK forecasts its next wave of growth as it plans to achieve goals of organic revenue growth 2-3x market. Management is investing $300-$500M in core growth by 2025, highlighting their relentless hunt for market share. The way I see it, this transformation to cordless power tools provides SWK with a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on a brand new segment line.

Margin Expansion

One of the most important initiatives of the SWK turnaround is the restoration of margins. After facing inflationary headwinds and excessive inventory bloat, gross profit margins fell sharply from 35.88% in Q2 2021 to an eye-opening 19.51% in Q4 2022.

Thankfully, management has focused relentlessly on returning to historical levels, and we can now safely label this the inflection point. Adjusted Gross margins have improved sequentially over the past four quarters and now sit comfortably at 29.82%. Management has attained this immediate improvement through lower inventory volumes, simplified supply chains, and a further emphasis on direct-to-consumer (DTC) instead of wholesale. Management remains committed to their goal of 35% adjusted gross margins by 2025 and expects to exit 2024 in the low 30s range. I believe combining the above-listed factors with higher-margin electric product lines should contribute to long-term adjusted gross margins of 36% or higher.

Financials

Management has been very clear with investors regarding medium-term strategic goals: Inventory reduction, debt reduction, and internal growth investments. As I mentioned, management has done a superb job attacking excessive inventory, with net reductions of $1.9B since mid-2022. Inventory reduction has led to a significant rise in annual free cash flow, which is being used to reduce debt. SWK has considerable leverage with $7.68B in total debt and $449M in total cash and short-term investments. This excess debt results from SWK’s poorly timed $1.5B acquisition of MTD products in 2021. However, given the robust free cash flow generation and plans of using any capital in excess of quarterly dividends toward debt reduction, this is not something I am overly concerned about. While there is no debt maturity until 1Q 2025 ($500M), SWK plans to use the recent cash on hand ($760M) from the STANLEY infrastructure divestiture to reduce debt. As a shareholder, I welcome this immediate action with open arms as it reduces unnecessary interest expense charges.

One of the benefits of owning a fantastic company like SWK is that as management turns the ship around and macro tailwinds kick in, you get paid a generous 3.4% dividend. SWK has paid its quarterly dividend for the past 147 years and has increased it for the past 56 years. This dividend king has no intention of losing its sacred crown.

Guidance

Many shareholders were not surprised by management's conservative 2024 guidance. With a weak macro backdrop, management set the bar low and forecasted weak consumer and outdoor demand.

Management guided for relatively flat YoY organic growth, Adjusted EPS of $3.50-$4.50, and free cash flow of $600- $800M. However, given the robust adjusted gross margin expansion and ahead-of-schedule $2B cost savings plan, I see the 2024 outlook as highly conservative.

Valuation

During 2021, Stanley Black & Decker traded between $200 and $220, hitting an all-time high of $225. Here are the financials of SWK in 2021.

Total Revenue: $15.28 Billion

Gross Profit: $5.09 Billion (33.32% margins)

Net Income: $1.54 Billion (10.06% margins)

Shares Outstanding: 165 Million

Earnings Per Share: $9.32

Here is my valuation for Stanley Black & Decker below. This is deliberately conservative, taking into account the company's cost savings plan, margin expansion, and industry volumes returning to historical levels.

Given management's conservative top-line guidance, I forecasted 2024 revenue growth of 2%, followed by more historically in-line revenue growth of 4% through 2027. This return to moderate growth is still relatively conservative, given the SWK 5-year average growth rate of 7.19%. Next, I used management's adjusted gross margin forecast of the low 30s in 2024 (32%) and assumed they hit the 35% gross margin goal in FY2025. Using SWK's five-year average net income margin of 6.44% as a benchmark, I built net profit margins that will improve to 7% by 2027. With the cost savings measures in place, simplified supply chains, and higher margin product lines, I believe 7% net profit margins are indeed attainable. With management's forecast of 151M shares outstanding, this leads to 2027 earnings per Share (EPS) of $8.39. Assigning a 20x P/E multiple to these earnings, which aligns with sector medians and historical ranges, gives us a share price of $167.80. This price target implies a 76% upside to SWK from today's share price. Over three years, this boils down to a 20.88% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) before taking into account any dividend payments.

When looking at a handful of valuation ratios, SWK certainly trades on the low end of historical averages. I listed some of these ratios below and compared them to 5-year historical averages.

Price to Sales (TTM): 0.91 (33% below the five-year historical average of 1.35)

Price to Book (TTM): 1.62 (32% below the five-year historical average of 2.36)

Price to Cash Flow (TTM): 12.32 (38% below the five-year historical average of 19.80)

Based on these assumptions and ratios, SWK looks highly undervalued. In my opinion, the $80-$95 share price range represents a tremendous buying opportunity. Any short-term seasonal weakness should be taken advantage of.

Risks

While the turnaround story at SWK is undoubtedly beginning to take shape, any investment always has risks. Some of these risks include but are not limited to:

Significant Leverage: SWK carries $7.68B in total debt, and any slowdown in free cash flow generation may significantly dampen balance sheet strength Persistent Macro-Headwinds: Any uptick in inflation can have adverse effects on SWK’s profitability, considering the significant exposure to raw material costs. In addition, a long-term restrictive interest rate environment may continue to put pressure on the commercial and residential construction market.

Conclusion

The opportunity to own a fantastic dividend king like Stanley Black & Decker will not persist forever. Thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime COVID-19 Pandemic, investors now have the chance to own one of the world's industrial crown jewels. Management has focused relentlessly on cost-cutting, profitability, and creating the optimal corporate structure to position SWK for long-term growth. I will ride the coattails of this impressive turnaround story and view any short-term weakness as a prime buying opportunity. Buying SWK today is like buying a straw hat in the winter. Summer will always come again.