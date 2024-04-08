pingingz

The last time I wrote about Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) the share price had just crashed on the back of weak third quarter earnings, which called into question the company's ability to attract and retain customers. I suggested that these concerns were overblown and that the stock would likely bounce back, although felt it would take time for the company to rebuild investor confidence. Instead, the stock was up over 50% within around two months.

Fourth quarter revenue handily beat expectations, and Confluent continues to narrow its losses. While growth is likely to continue decelerating in coming quarters, it now appears to be closer to stabilizing. Confluent also appears to be increasing its investments, which will likely weigh on margins in 2024 if growth remains soft.

My view of the company remains unchanged. Confluent's platform currently appears to have a fairly narrow appeal, and it is not clear that this will change in the future. Confluent can likely build a profitable business, but its obtainable market may be too small to make the company a highly attractive investment opportunity.

Market Conditions

While Confluent handily beat fourth quarter guidance, the company's growth rate continues to rapidly decline. This isn't overly concerning as current struggles are largely due to the macro environment. It could make it difficult for Confluent to meet expectations in 2024 though, as investors are generally expecting software companies with exposure to data and analytics to benefit from increased investment in AI.

Figure 1: Future Technology Spending Plans and Confluent Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Confluent and The Federal Reserve)

Confluent stated that it saw early signs of consumption strength from its digital native customers in the fourth quarter. This is apparent from the revenue growth of some of Confluent's large public customers. It may be too early to characterize this as a sustainable inflection point, though.

Figure 2: Confluent Digital Native Customer Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Longer term, my biggest concern is Confluent's ability to expand its customer base beyond a small core of power users. There are over 100,000 companies using open-source Kafka, and yet Confluent only has around 5,000 customers and is struggling to increase this number.

Confluent is largely positioning its managed offering as a lower cost option relative to Kafka, with up to 60% Lower TCO. This is potentially problematic as managing Kafka reportedly becomes more difficult with scale, making Confluent appeal primarily to larger organizations. If Confluent cannot capture the long tail of potential customers, it will miss a large portion of its 60 billion USD TAM.

Table 1: Confluent TAM by Customer Segment (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

Relative to databases, the market for handling data in motion is still fairly fragmented. Existing options include:

Message queues

Application integration tools

Data integration tools

Event brokers

ETL products

These solutions have a number of issues, though, including:

Cost

Reliance on batch processing

Difficult to scale

Confluent believes that data streaming has the potential to consolidate the data in motion market, and broader adoption of stream processing could help to catalyze this.

Figure 3: Confluent Competitors (source: Confluent)

Confluent Business Updates

Kafka forms the core of Confluent's business, but there are a range of capabilities required for handling data in motion, including:

Connecting to systems across the enterprise

Real-time data processing

Governance of data flows

Spending on data in motion is modest relative to other data infrastructure, but Confluent believes that as the capabilities of its platform expand, it can capture more workloads. Connectors, stream processing and governance all have the potential to be sizable businesses in their own right.

Figure 4: Confluent's Data Streaming Platform (source: Confluent)

Stream processing appears to be Confluent's primary focus at the moment, as it enhances the capabilities of its platform and could accelerate customer acquisition and growth. Stream processing enables real-time data processing as opposed to batch processing.

Confluent's service is based on Apache Flink, which is the emerging standard for data streaming. In 2023, there were nearly one million unique downloads of Flink and a 43% increase in open job requisitions for Flink developers. Flink was designed specifically for streaming and has the same processing power as a database.

Confluent believes that its dominant position in streaming positions it to win in stream processing. Flink was recently made generally available, which should be supportive of growth. It will take time for consumption to build though, and as a result, material revenue contribution is not anticipated until FY2025.

Financial Analysis

Confluent’s revenue increased 26% YoY in the fourth quarter, to 213 million USD. Subscription revenue was 203 million USD, up 31%, with Confluent Platform revenue growing 18%. Regulated industries drove Confluent Platform demand. Confluent Cloud revenue increased 46% YoY in the fourth quarter. Consumption by digital native customers was solid despite the uncertain macro environment.

First quarter revenue is expected to be 211-212 million USD, up approximately 22% YoY at the midpoint. For the full year 2024, revenue is expected to be roughly 950 million USD, up 22% over the prior year. Confluent’s revenue growth has been steadily declining for the past two years, but guidance suggests that growth will soon begin to stabilize in the low 20% range.

Figure 5: Confluent Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

Growth in Confluent’s customer count continues to be weak, which is a negative for near-term growth prospects and calls into question the company’s obtainable market size. Much of this could be due to the current macro environment, though.

Confluent is transitioning to a fully consumption-oriented go-to-market model, a similar move to companies like MongoDB (MDB) and Snowflake (SNOW). Sales compensation is now incentivizing consumption and new logo acquisition. The company believes that its focus on consumption will help accelerate customer count growth, and has already seen good traction in January.

Confluent’s gross retention rate remains above 90%, which is solid but below top-tier SaaS companies. Perhaps of concern here is the fact that Confluent’s customers are generally large, and hence churn should, in general, be lower.

Confluent's net retention rate was slightly above 125% in the fourth quarter. NRR is expected to temporarily dip to 120-125% as Confluent undergoes its consumption transformation in 2024.

Table 2: Confluent Customer Count (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

Figure 6: Confluent Customers (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

The number of job openings mentioning Confluent in the job requirements continues to trend upward, although there is a divergence between the number of companies hiring and the number of job openings. This suggests continued expansion within existing customers, with weak net customer additions.

Figure 7: Job Openings Mentioning Confluent in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Confluent's subscription gross profit margin continues to improve and could be aided by a higher multi-tenant mix in the future. The company's services gross profit margin continues to fall, though, which is suggestive of a soft demand environment. Confluent is targeting gross profit margins in excess of 75% in the long run, aided by continued growth in subscription revenue relative to services.

Figure 8: Confluent Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

Confluent's operating profit margins have improved significantly over the past few years, driven by operating leverage and cost discipline. The company is still struggling with high stock-based compensation expenses, though. This is something that Confluent is working on, though, and will be aided by the fact that the final tranches of pre-IPO options will be recognized in SBC through the first half of FY25. Long-term, Confluent is targeting SBC in the mid-teens as a percentage of revenue with less than 2% net dilution.

Figure 9: Confluent Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

Figure 10: Confluent Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Confluent)

While Confluent's margins have improved significantly over the past few years, this comes on the back of a period of depressed hiring and reasonably solid growth. A recent rebound in Confluent job openings, coupled with continued growth deceleration, could soon begin to pressure margins. The upfront recognition of Confluent Cloud sales incentives is also expected to present something like a 2-3% margin headwind.

Figure 11: Confluent Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Confluent is currently facing decelerating revenue growth and weak net customer additions. This situation will likely be exacerbated by a focus on driving consumption in 2024.

Beyond these near-term headwinds, Confluent has a solid competitive position and could see a boost from stream processing moving into 2025. The stock isn't particularly cheap though, and investors will likely punish high multiple SaaS companies that are unable to increase growth in 2024.