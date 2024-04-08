Torsten Asmus

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

VOOV strategy

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) started investing operations on 09/07/2010 and tracks the S&P 500 Value Index. It has 445 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.12%, and an expense ratio of 0.10%. Dividends are paid quarterly. It is also available as a mutual fund (VSPVX).

As described by S&P Global, S&P 500 constituents are ranked in Value and Growth styles using 3 valuation ratios and 3 growth metrics. The valuation ratios are book value to price, earnings to price and sales to price. By construction, 33% of the parent index constituents exclusively belongs to each style, and 34% belongs to both styles. The Value subset serves as S&P 500 Value Index and is rebalanced annually. It is capital-weighted, with an adjustment for constituents belonging to both styles. A company with a value rank better than its growth rank is given a larger weight in the Value Index than in the Growth Index, and the other way. In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was 27%.

VOOV is a direct competitor to iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), which track the same underlying index.

VOOV IVE SPYV Inception 9/7/2010 5/22/2000 9/25/2000 Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.18% 0.04% AUM $4.86B $32.94B $21.05B Avg Daily Volume $17.27M $197.20M $131.65M 10 Y Price return 112.31% 111.39% 108.80% Click to enlarge

VOOV is the most recent and less liquid of these three funds. SPYV has the lowest fee. However, VOOV has the best 10-year price return, most likely thanks to a lower tracking error.

This article will use as a benchmark the parent index S&P 500, represented by Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

VOOV portfolio

VOOV invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (about 99% of asset value), primarily in the large and mega cap segments (70% of assets according to Fidelity). The top three sectors are financials (19.7%), healthcare (17.7%) and industrials (15.4%). Other sectors are below 11%. Compared to the S&P 500, the fund massively underweights technology, and to a lesser extent consumer discretionary. It overweights all other sectors. In fact, the value fund is better balanced across sectors than the benchmark.

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: Vanguard)

In accordance with the strategy description, VOOV is cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding valuation ratios and has lower growth rates, as reported in the next table.

VOOV VOO Price / Earnings TTM 18.82 24.84 Price / Book 2.58 4.37 Price / Sales 1.75 2.85 Price / Cash Flow 12.27 17.05 Earnings growth 14.92% 21.10% Sales growth 7.36% 8.77% Cash Flow growth 4.01% 8.75% Click to enlarge

Data by Fidelity.

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with weights and valuation ratios, represent 18.6% of asset value. All positions are below 4%, therefore risks related to individual companies are low to moderate.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free CashFlow Yield% BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 3.86% 9.46 23.10 2.49 1.61 30.41 0 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.79% 12.17 12.36 2.38 1.92 6.60 2.33 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.17% 13.67 13.36 1.46 2.38 26.30 3.13 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.01% 27.32 14.30 3.98 5.39 57.18 3.12 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1.47% 19.11 16.45 1.15 4.80 22.52 1.65 CVX Chevron Corp. 1.38% 14.24 12.80 1.53 1.88 32.96 4.03 WMT Walmart, Inc. 1.30% 31.28 25.36 0.75 5.78 54.01 1.39 HD The Home Depot, Inc. 1.24% 23.70 23.27 2.33 340.73 37.20 2.51 BAC Bank of America Corp. 1.23% 12.07 11.80 1.70 1.14 N/A 2.59 PG Procter & Gamble Co. 1.19% 26.14 24.20 4.59 8.07 68.01 2.41 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

Performance and competitors

Since 10/1/2010, VOOV has underperformed VOO by 2% in annualized return and shows a slightly higher risk measured in maximum drawdown.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VOOV 362.38% 11.99% -37.31% 0.76 14.89% VOO 487.43% 13.99% -33.99% 0.9 14.46% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

The next table compares characteristics of VOOV and four passive large cap value ETFs with at least five years of historical data:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

VOOV IWD RPV FVAL FTA Inception 9/7/2010 5/22/2000 3/1/2006 9/12/2016 5/8/2007 Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.19% 0.35% 0.15% 0.60% AUM $4.86B $55.24B $2.11B $779.36M $1.22B Avg Daily Volume $17.27M $360.81M $26.65M $4.35M $4.44M Yield TTM 1.72% 1.89% 2.29% 1.60% 2.00% Div. Growth 5 Yr (annualized) 3.45% 2.21% 6.18% 7.16% 8.45% Holdings 445 852 99 132 188 Top 10 18.64% 17.40% 25.53% 32.38% 10.77% Turnover 27.00% 15.00% 45.00% 43.00% 80.00% Click to enlarge

VOOV has the cheapest fee of this group. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. VOOV is the second best performer behind FVAL.

VOOV vs. Competitors, since 9/19/2016 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, VOOV and FVAL are also leading the pack:

VOOV vs. Competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing VOOV with my value model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these metrics are unreliable in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VOOV performance since 10/1/2010 with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: the list is reconstituted quarterly to make it comparable to a passive index.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility VOOV 362.38% 11.99% -37.31% 0.76 14.89% Dashboard List (quarterly) 483.45% 13.94% -41.08% 0.77 17.57% Click to enlarge

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123.

The Dashboard List outperforms VOOV by almost 2% in annualized return. However, ETF performance is real and the list is simulated.

Price to Book: a risky concept of value

Most value indexes have two weaknesses, and the S&P 500 Value Index is no exception. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors and industries. Obviously, they are not: my monthly dashboard here shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors. A consequence is to overweight sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper. It explains why financials have a heavy weight, and why technology is so underweight. Technology is a sector with large intangible assets (especially massive R&D and large user databases), which are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios. A few ETFs have a more sophisticated approach of value, like FVAL (reviewed here) and some actively managed value funds.

The second weakness comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

This explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model.

Takeaway

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares weighs S&P 500 stocks based on value and growth metrics. It is quite heavy in financials, yet better diversified across sectors and holdings than the S&P 500. VOOV has lagged the benchmark since 2010, but this period mostly covers a powerful bull market driven by growth stocks: most value-oriented strategies have underperformed. Over the last 10 years, VOOV has a lower tracking error than two ETFs based on the same index.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has performed quite well relative to peers, but FVAL did significantly better. Value-oriented investors may like VOOV as a long-term investment, and it may also be used in tactical allocation strategies switching between growth and value based on relative strength indicators.