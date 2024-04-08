Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks: SASE, SASO, And Beyond

Convequity profile picture
Convequity
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We review Palo Alto Network's prospects in networking and network security via the same framework we applied to Fortinet in our last article.
  • SASE is all about the first mile of transit for a data packet. However, there are the middle and last miles for investors to consider, as SASE evolves.
  • Compared to FTNT, PANW is in a weaker position amid this broader view of networking and network security. Though, we are still bullish long-term thanks to PANW's other areas.
  • Hence, in this article we will discuss PANW's prospects in SASE, SASO, and beyond (that is, the broad networking/network security landscape), and discuss cloud security and SecOps in a follow-up article.
  • We also explain the idea behind Nikesh Arora's 'Platformization' strategy, but will share our own analysis of the merits and potential drawbacks in the follow-up article.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Asymmetric Tech Investments. Learn More »
Lock - CPU Concept

BlackJack3D

Leveraging Breadth for the New Plaftormization Strategy

Since 2022, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has presented its business as three divisions, that are now referred to as platforms – Network Security, Cloud Security, and SecOps. Each division has acquired a significant number of leadership accolades

Become a member of Asymmetric Tech Investments to gain a unique information edge to maximize long-term returns in the tech sector.  

This article was written by

Convequity profile picture
Convequity
3.49K Followers

Long-time tech investors with special interests in cybersecurity and cloud-related stocks. Recently we decided to turn our passion into an equity research business called Convequity. We combine quantitative and qualitative methods to gain a deep understanding of a company's business, products, and markets, and the stock's intrinsic valuation. Our process aids us to identify companies in-process of developing wide and sustainable moats with the promise of exceptional long-term returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PANW, FTNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News