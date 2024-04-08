Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) markets and sells four of the six therapies that have been approved by the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") to treat the disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), a rare genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. As we can see below, Sarepta's drugs generated $1.14bn of revenues for the company in 2023, up from $843.8m in the prior year.

Sarepta product sales 2023 (Sarepta 10K submission)

According to Sarepta's 2023 10K submission:

The FDA granted accelerated approval for EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53, AMONDYS 45 and ELEVIDYS, respectively, as therapeutic treatments for Duchenne in patients who have a confirmed mutation in the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51, exon 53, exon 45 skipping, and ambulatory pediatric patients aged four through five years with Duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the Duchenne gene, respectively. EXONDYS 51 has been approved for marketing in the U.S., Israel and Kuwait, AMONDYS 45 in the U.S. and Kuwait, and VYONDYS 53 and ELEVIDYS have been approved for marketing only in the U.S. Our commercial phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer ("PMO") products are also available in additional countries through our early access programs ("EAPs"). The accelerated approvals for EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53 and AMONDYS 45 granted by the FDA were based on an increase in the surrogate biomarker of dystrophin in skeletal muscles observed in some patients treated with these products. The accelerated approval for ELEVIDYS granted by the FDA was based on an effect on the surrogate endpoint of expression of the protein produced by ELEVIDYS. These products are subject to ongoing FDA requirements governing labeling, packaging, storage, advertising, promotion and recordkeeping, and we are required to submit additional safety, efficacy and other post-marketing information to the FDA.

Sarepta cautions that, "under the accelerated approval pathway, continued approval may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials."

Sarepta Stock's Crash On Elevidys Study Miss, & Rapid Recovery Explained

If the confirmatory trial does not support the positive data used to secure the accelerated approval, then the drug may be withdrawn from the market, and it was precisely this concern, in relation to Elevidys - awarded accelerated approval in June 2023 - that led to a sharp market sell-off at the end of October.

In my last post on the company for Seeking Alpha, at the end of October last year, I noted how Sarepta's share price lost over 40% of its value overnight, as the company shared data from its "EMBARK" confirmatory study of Elevidys.

The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in North Star Ambulatory Assessment ("NSAA") Total Score at Week 52 following treatment - according to a press release:

In the study, ELEVIDYS-treated patients improved 2.6 points on their North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) total score 52 weeks after treatment compared to 1.9 points in placebo-treated patients. The difference of 0.65-points between treated and placebo groups did not reach statistical significance (n=125; p=0.24).

The market clearly feared that the missed endpoint could result in Elevidys being withdrawn from the market, dealing a devastating blow to Sarepta, especially given Elevidys' outstanding sales performance since launch.

In its press release however Sarepta management sounded a more bullish note, with CEO Doug Ingram quoted as follows:

The results of EMBARK, our double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, support the conclusion that ELEVIDYS modifies the trajectory of Duchenne and benefits patients across age groups living with this ferociously degenerative disease. The results favored ELEVIDYS across all endpoints in the study, including achieving statistical significance on all pre-specified key secondary endpoints and in each age subgroup of the key secondary endpoints. Indeed, passing 5 seconds on time to rise is the strongest predictor of early loss of ambulation and in EMBARK, ELEVIDYS reduced those odds over 52 weeks by greater than 90 percent

By the time the CEO had finished delivering a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference on January 8, Sarepta stock was trading at a higher value than prior to the crash triggered by the EMBARK study data readout.

When the FDA agreed to give Elevidys accelerated approval, it was for a narrower indication than the company had hoped for - ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4-5 years, but not aged 6-7 years, given studies failed to show the same treatment effect in the latter category.

Sarepta, however, has revealed its plans to use its EMBARK data to push for a full approval of the drug, and a label expansion into 6-7 year-old patients, preferring to focus on the fact EMBARK's results "favour treatment with Elevidys on all endpoints", as opposed to the lack of statistical significance observed in the NSAA results - the primary endpoint - and across all age groups, also, as we can see below:

Elevidys efficacy data (Sarepta JPM Healthcare Conference presentation)

On Sarepta's Q4 and full year 2023 earnings call with analyst's, the CEO stated:

In the fourth quarter, we submitted a BLA supplement for ELEVIDYS with the goal of both expanding the label by removing age and ambulation restriction, and transitioning our approval from accelerated to traditional. And in February of this year, the FDA accepted our supplement for review, and set June 21 as our target review completion date.

In response to an analysts' question around whether Sarepta's proposed label expansion was supported by FDA feedback or was "purely from Sarepta's end", the CEO answered as follows:

Our view is that the science and the totality of the evidence supports the label extension that we've asked for. And it's the right answer from our perspective. It's the right answer from the science. It's the right answer from a policy perspective. And most of all, it's the right answer for patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which I hope will be all of our north stars in this regard.

In short, while Sarepta is confident that it will secure both a full approval and a label expansion when its Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date arrives in June, the FDA could still decline to agree with either, or both, of these requests.

Further Studies, Pipeline Opportunities

There may also be an opportunity for Sarepta to treat non-ambulatory patients with Elevidys also. In response to an analysts' question around non-ambulatory data, CEO Ingram replied:

Yes, we have data from children up to 20 years old from a separate study that we call study 103 that went in with it. We obviously also have an ongoing study ENVISION, which is a study for non-ambulatory patients. Now that is an ongoing placebo-controlled trial, but the safety from that study is obviously made available to the FDA on a continuous basis and all of that supports our DLA supplements.

The approval status that Sarepta is seeking is for "the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene", i.e. no restrictions on age, and no restrictions on ambulatory status.

While the efficacy supplement sent to the FDA contains data from EMBARK, it could eventually be reinforced by data from the Envision study in time. Envision is a 128-week study of ~148 patients, which has an estimated primary completion date of January 2026. Data from the confirmatory studies of Sarepta's PMO drugs, i.e. EXONDYS 51, VYONDYS 53, and AMONDYS 45, is not expected until 2026.

Meanwhile, Sarepta has shared some encouraging data from another drug candidate, a peptide phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer ("PPMO"). In its MOMENTUM study, which enrolled 40 patients, 50% of whom were ambulant and 50% nonambulant, with a primary endpoint of change from baseline in dystrophin protein level at week 28, management shared that "SRP-5051 showed mean dystrophin expression of 5.17% at the high dose at Week 28.

This represents a significant improvement over Eteplirsen, or Exondys 51. According to Sarepta's 2023 annual report/10K submission:

Duchenne is caused by an absence of dystrophin, a protein that protects muscle cells. The absence of dystrophin in muscle cells leads to significant cell damage and ultimately causes muscle cell death and fibrotic replacement.

Studies of SRP-5051 had been placed under a clinical hold by the FDA "following a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia", but were allowed to resume, leading to the release of data at the end of January this year, and from an efficacy perspective at least, it seems Sarepta has a drug capable of one day assuming Exondys 51's mantle.

From a safety perspective, over 95% of patients in the study suffered a treatment emergent adverse event ("TEAE"), with hypomagnesia the most prevalent side effect, however Sarepta said it "continued to administer prophylactic magnesium supplementation and/or adjust dose to manage hypomagnesemia", and only one patient in the lower dose cohort suffered a serious adverse event ("SAE"), and only three in the higher dose arm (~10% of patients).

Furthermore, Sarepta has gene therapy programmes directed towards treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy ("LGMD"), about which Sarepta notes:

In January 2024, we announced that we had begun screening in Study SRP-9003-301, a Phase 3, multi-national, open-label study of SRP-9003.

CEO Ingram told analysts on the recent earnings call:

The primary endpoint of EMERGENE is expression of beta-sarcoglycan, which is an extremely important endpoint for this program, for the other sarcoglycanopathies, including LGM2D and LGMD2C, and for the field of gene therapy. I'll explain why: Beta-sarcoglycanopathy is characterized by a mutation of the beta-sarcoglycan gene, which sits in a complex of the membrane called the sarcoglycan complex, and is important for function and for preventing muscle damage during contraction. The sarcoglycan complex is a subcomplex of the dystrophin-associated protein complex, or DAPC. A defective sarcoglycan protein results in loss or reduced expression of the other sarcoglycan, as well as other proteins in the complex, such as dystrophin. Therefore, by restoring the missing protein, such as beta-sarcoglycan, we're able to restore that functional complex at the membrane and thereby restore function to the muscle.

Concluding Thoughts - Is Sarepta's Stock A "Buy", "Sell" or "Hold" Given The Current Status?

When I consider the investment proposition in relation to Sarepta I can think of several reasons to be cheerful, but also several reasons to be fearful. Let's begin with the positives.

Sarepta has an almost monopolistic control of the DMD treatment market at the present time, and all of its products showed impressive sales growth in 2023, sending Sarepta's revenue over $1bn for the first time.

Most notably, Elevidys has surpassed expectations since launch, as Chief Customer Officer Dallan Murray noted on the earnings call:

The $200 million in net product revenue surpassed the combined 2023 revenue of the other five gene therapy launches from the past 18 months.

That is no small achievement, and if Sarepta does secure the hoped for label expansion and full approval come June, analysts have speculated it would open up a "blockbuster" (+$1bn per annum) revenue opportunity for the drug, which costs ~$3.2m.

The fact that the FDA has not asked to convene an advisory committee ("AdComm") to discuss its approval decision, as it often does when undecided about the risk/benefit profile of a drug, may be interpreted as a good sign.

In short, there is an obvious short-term upside catalyst in play for Sarepta, although has a positive outcome already been baked into the share price?

Sarepta's current market cap is ~$11.8bn, which is arguably high for a company whose revenues marginally exceeded $1.2bn in 2023 (a price to sales ratio of over 10x), and which has provided no formal guidance for 2024 (to the best of my knowledge).

As I have noted in the past, although it has grown revenues impressively, from $5m in 2016, to $1.24bn in 2023, Sarepta remains heavily loss making, reporting net losses of $(536m), $(704m), $(419m), and $(554m) working back from 2023.

There is a tangible risk that the FDA could decline to hand Elevidys a formal approval in June, or expand its label, and it shouldn't be forgotten either that Sarepta's other three drugs have not yet been handed full approval, and could still be withdrawn from the market should their confirmatory study data - arriving in 2026 - not be up to scratch.

As such, there is a lot to weigh in relation to Sarepta. If you believe the bullish management team, the company is riding the crest of a wave, with a unique and effective portfolio of therapies directed against DMD that no other company can match, and label expansions to come, as well as approvals for a LGMD therapy, and next-generation PPMO that is substantially more effective than Exondys51, its current biggest selling asset.

Balanced against that is a missed confirmatory study endpoint that management has largely chosen to ignore, but will the FDA do the same? Plus, the absence of formal guidance is potentially troubling, although management did provide some comfort that the trend of heavy losses was coming to an end - as Chief Financial Officer Ian Estepan noted on the earnings call:

... we are incredibly pleased to achieve our first quarter of profitability from a GAAP perspective. We expect to be highly profitable for the full-year.

Sarepta additionally reported a cash position of ~$1.7bn as of the end of 2023, so there is no danger of the company running into financial difficulties.

Ultimately, however, I would refer readers back to Sarepta's current ~$11.8bn market cap valuation. Looking ahead, long-term it does not quite seem certain that Sarepta is capable of generating the revenues, and profits required to support such a valuation, although if some key hurdles can be overcome, it may be more likely than not.

As such, although I would give Sarepta another "hold" rating at this time, due to the risks in play relative to the valuation, there are some compelling reasons to believe these risks can be overcome, and if the stock price were to drift below $100 for any reason, provided it is downward drift connected to adverse economic headwinds as opposed to company specific news, I would be tempted to pick up some stock, as it is hard not to be impressed with the franchise the company has created, and its plans to improve its overall quality and reach.