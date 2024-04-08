Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The Gold Rally Is Probably Stopping Here

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • After the six-month rally, "too many" investors now believe the price of gold will move higher. This is a sure sign of an intermediate term top in my view.
  • The current “puts to calls” ratio for GLD is .25, which means four times more money is going into calls than puts. This is historically very high.
  • You also see extreme levels of bullishness in surveys of gold newsletter writers, which is at levels found at past price tops.
  • The correction should last two or three months and might possibly take gold back to the breakout point of $2,050. However, the long-term trend for gold is still higher.

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023 - Celebration New Year"s Eve, Silvester 2023 holiday background panorama greeting card - Golden firework fireworks pyrotechnics on dark night sky

Corri Seizinger/iStock via Getty Images

Evidence is mounting that the gold rally is ready for an intermediate term correction. New investors shouldn’t buy gold or gold ETFs now; better prices lie ahead. Current holders should lighten gold positions by 30% if prices move any higher. We have a maximum upside

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
4.69K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
SESG
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News