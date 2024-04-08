Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atkore: Tame The Enthusiasm

Apr. 08, 2024 4:39 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR) StockVIS1 Comment
Summary

  • ATKR has done exceedingly well over the past year, generating 51% in returns and outperforming its peers, but now we feel some caution may be warranted.
  • ATKR's prospects typically lag non-residential construction activity, and some metrics here appear to have shifted.
  • ATKR will likely face EBITDA margin pressure not just this year but over the next two years as well.
  • Forward EV/EBITDA valuations don't reflect this, with the current multiple trading at a 60% premium to its 5-year average.
  • Even the risk-reward on the standalone and relative strength charts look unfavorable.

Odd angles of electrical conduits captured in black and white. Taken in an industrial building or architecture.

powerbeephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a mid-cap play on the growing importance of electric infrastructure in the country, (over 90% of the company's products are used to support electric infrastructure) has proven to be a solid source of alpha

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

