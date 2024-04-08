Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GrowGeneration Rises In Current Cannabis Rally (Reiterate Hold)

Apr. 08, 2024 4:42 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Stock
Summary

  • GrowGeneration is still undergoing right-sizing and shows recovery in its financial performance.
  • The company recently reported some improvement in its Q4-2023 financials, but its 2024 outlook indicates further recovery.
  • The stock price is undervalued and on the uptrend, but the current cannabis sector rally is expected to end, causing a pullback in cannabis stocks.
  • I reiterate my rating of a Hold and recommend that investors watch the stock and developments in the sector.

Cannabis Calyx Cluster

Kyea Mofire/iStock via Getty Images

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is up 41.5% since I covered the company last November. At the time, I rated the company as a Hold and now I reiterate that rating. The current cannabis rally continues to give

Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRWG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

