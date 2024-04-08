GrowGeneration Rises In Current Cannabis Rally (Reiterate Hold)

Kyea Mofire/iStock via Getty Images

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is up 41.5% since I covered the company last November. At the time, I rated the company as a Hold and now I reiterate that rating. The current cannabis rally continues to give huge gains to the sector with Canopy Growth (CGC) up 241% over 1-mo, SNDL (SNDL) up 62.5%, Tilray (TLRY) up 56%, and GrowGeneration up 33.5%. The MSOs ETF (MSOS) is up 18.6% over 1-mo and 93% over 1-yr.

There are minor events causing the ongoing rally, but none of the synergies are expected to sustain it. News about recreational cannabis in Germany and possible in Florida has renewed momentum in the sector. There are ongoing comments from the US legislature concerning the SAFER Banking Act and rescheduling, but no apparent actions or even timeframes have emerged.

When the smoke clears, investors will reevaluate the companies and a new downtrend will emerge. Greater market volatility due to speculation on federal interest rates and geopolitical strife will also occur. GrowGeneration is still reporting a decline in financial performance as it undergoes right-sizing. The company’s recently reported Q4-2023 financial results show recovery. I will address GrowGeneration’s prospects moving forward, and the risk involved in the current cannabis sector rally.

Business Operations

GrowGeneration now reports in two operating segments. The cannabis support company sells hydroponic growth equipment and supplies. Its new segment surrounds MMI, a business which it acquired back in 2021. Through MMI, the company sells grow racks and shelf systems. The new segment has been named Storage Solutions.

GrowGeneration operates 50 retail hydroponics shops and distribution centers throughout 18 states. Its stores sell indoor and outdoor growing equipment, as well as supplies. The company also sells through e-commerce channels. In addition to retail sales, the company offers wholesale distribution, commercial consulting, and financing services.

The company has its own in-house branded products, which it sells in its retail operations and through wholesale channels. The new storage segment will allow the company to be more involved in supplying commercial grow operations. GrowGeneration is considering how it will expand into international markets and sell equipment in new cannabis markets. The company opened 5 new locations during PY2023 and entered 2 new states. Over the year, it closed 14 locations in its effort to right-size and close redundancies.

Q4-2023 and PY2023 Results

GrowGeneration reported its Q4-2023 results and PY2023 back in March. The company reported Q4-2023 revenue of $49.45 million, representing a 9.2% decline YoY and an 11% decline QoQ. Same-store sales decreased by 3.6%, which caused lower revenues. Gross profit was $11.6 million, representing higher margins YoY (23.5% versus 17.6%). The increase in gross profit was attributed to improvements in product mix and house branded products.

For Q4-2023, the company reported net loss of $27.3 million, representing an increase of 82% YoY and an increase of 275% QoQ. GrowGeneration attributes the increase to non-cash impairment of $15.7 million of goodwill and intangible assets.

The company reported results for the 2023 fiscal year. Net revenue of $225.9 million represents an 18.8% decrease from PY2022 ($278.2 million). Net loss of $36.5 million improved compared to a net loss of $150 million for PY2022. Gross margin improved compared to PY2022 (27.1% versus 25/3%) due to an increase in sales of private label products.

Grow Generation expects Q1-2024 revenues between $45 and $48 million, representing a decline overall. The company forecasts PY2024 revenues between $205 to $215 million, representing a decline. The company’s right-sizing strategy brings higher margins, but financial improvement will be slow over 2024. The current outlook suggests a decrease in financial performance over the year.

Historical Earnings and Valuation

Amounts in $US millions Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Revenues 49.5 55.7 63.9 56.8 54.5 Cost of Revenues 37.8 39.5 46.8 40.5 44.9 Gross Profit 11.6 16.2 17.1 16.3 9.6 Operating Expenses 23.2 24.5 23.7 24.1 25.1 Operating Income (11.6) (8.3) (6.6) (7.8) (15.6) Net Income (27.3) (7.3) (5.7) (6.1) (15.0) Cash & Short-Term Investments 65.0 66.6 70.6 71.9 71.9 Total Receivables 9.1 8.4 7.3 7.6 9.6 Total Current Assets 147.5 163.8 162.9 163.9 170.7 Total Long-Term Assets 239.1 277.2 280.7 282.6 293.4 Accounts Payable 11.7 20.2 17.9 15.4 15.7 Total Current Liabilities 30.9 40.5 36.7 33.2 35.8 Total Long-Term Liabilities 65.7 77.2 74.2 71.9 77.0 Book Value / Share $2.82 $3.26 $3.37 $3.45 $3.55 Current NTM Total EV / Revenues 0.72x 0.63x 0.69x 0.69x 0.72x 0.82x Price / Share 2.86 2.51 2.92 3.40 3.42 3.92 Total EV 153.40 132.04 153.58 181.83 185.53 214.43 Market Cap 175.90 153.89 178.80 207.53 208.60 238.84 Medium Price Target 4.28 Click to enlarge

Financial data from Seeking Alpha and valuations from TIKR

The company has not been able to report free-cash flow or net income. GrowGeneration reports having zero debt in its last financial release. Revenues over the last five quarters are overall decreasing, although gross margin has improved. Performance over 2024 will help investors gain better confidence in the company’s valuation.

GrowGeneration’s current stock price is undervalued. It trades at its book value and at about 50% below the mean price target. Its forward multipliers also imply that it is undervalued. It will require better financial performance, as well as larger positive sentiment in the sector, before the valuation changes. The current cannabis rally is unlikely to sustain the company’s stock price in my view.

Stock Price Movements

www.StockCharts.com

The company’s stock price has been on a one-year or more downtrend. The recent rally brought it out of the slump and recovered lost ground. It is now trading above its 200/50/20 moving-day averages. It is up 12.76% YTD, 14% over 3-mo, and 33.5% over 1-mo. The stock price is still down 10.7% over 12-mo. Momentum for the stock has increased. Institutional ownership remains around 35%.

GrowGeneration has a lot to gain in Florida, if rec is passed, and in other states, which have recently passed rec measures. If there is legislative change over the next year, the company will have even more to gain. It is currently one of the largest chains and distributors in the US. If the federal laws on cannabis change, the company’s stock price should increase. Until then, the stock price will move closer to its valuation and financial performance in my opinion.

Risk and Investment Strategy

GrowGeneration is at low risk of poor financial performance. The company’s right-sizing is showing results, and the second operating segment looks promising. As more states change their policy, GrowGeneration will gain access to new markets.

A long-hold strategy comes at a moderate risk. The current sector rally will likely subside, and it is unclear how much cannabis stocks will drop. GrowGeneration’s stock price will also likely drop when the rally ends. A buy signal will occur once that new bottom is reached. For now, the sector and larger markets are too volatile, and the current rally is limited. Investors should watch the company’s financial performance over the year and look for developments in the sector.

Conclusion

GrowGeneration’s stock price has seen large gains in the current cannabis sector rally. The company’s services are important to the industry and its stock price will increase on sector news in my view. The company is currently undervalued, and its stock price has room to grow. When the current rally ends, it is understood that cannabis stocks and GrowGeneration’s stock will pull back. I continue my previous rating of a Hold and recommend that investors watch for developments.