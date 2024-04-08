PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Heading into 2024, I had an article detailing why I believed that BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) and abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) were opportunities for conservative utility/infrastructure plays. As we close out near the first quarter of the year, these plays aren't necessarily working out as hoped.

Ycharts

Today, we'll examine these two funds to understand what's going on and why I still consider both of them worthwhile and conservative investments.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

1-Year Z-score: 1.17

Discount: -13.50%

Distribution Yield: 10.22%

Expense Ratio: 1.65%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $514 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date around July 28, 2035)

ASGI's investment objective is "to seek to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income."

To achieve this objective, the investment strategy is quite simple. They will "invest in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world." The largest exposure for this fund remains industrials, as it has tended to be for quite a while with this fund. On the other hand, utilities still make up a meaningful portion of this fund's portfolio as well.

ASGI Top Ten Holdings And Sector Exposure (abrdn)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

1-Year Z-score: -0.65

Discount: -3.53%

Distribution Yield: 6.81%

Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $496.7 million

Structure: Perpetual

BUI's investment objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

To achieve this objective, they have quite a bit of flexibility. They will invest "primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power Opportunities business segments anywhere in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains."

Similar to ASGI, BUI also carries exposure not to just the utility space specifically, as both funds provide plenty of diversified exposure to the entire infrastructure space. For BUI, "capital goods" is the second largest sector weighting, another term for industrials.

BUI Sector Exposure (BlackRock)

BUI Top Ten Holdings (BlackRock)

Rate Headwinds To Tailwind Recovery Elongates

While I suspected that 2024 would lead to rate cuts, and that's why we saw risk-free Treasuries falling in Q4 2023, the timeline of such cuts has been pushed back. That's caused Treasuries to once again start heading higher, with the 10-Year now pushing back to over 4%.

Ycharts

That, in turn, pushed the utility sector to remain under pressure as risk-free rates moved upward after taking quite a dive from the highs last October.

On a YTD basis, utilities are about flat—only topping real estate, which remains the only negative sector for the year.

U.S. Sector Performance as of 03/25/2024 (Seeking Alpha)

It is important to note that, as we laid out above, these aren't pure utility funds. They carry some exposure to energy and industrials as well as global exposure. So, while we are seeing the energy and industrial sectors perform well in the U.S., this doesn't appear to be happening around the globe.

Rates were moving higher based on the assumption that the number of rate cuts had been reduced from where the market was originally thinking. The latest Fed projections remain with an outlook of three cuts for 2024. Based on the latest projection material, the projections for cuts in 2025 and 2026 did come down from previous levels.

Fed Rate Projections (Fed Projection Material (highlights from author))

Of course, all of this is still dependent on data and how it moves going forward. The latest inflation data, which was hotter than expected and with the labor market remaining strong, have kept the U.S. economy resilient. This means that while the projection is for three cuts, that could be cut back to two or even none for 2024.

What that could mean for ASGI and BUI is that the timeline for these funds to start performing better would be pushed back. With that said, it is still highly expected that we are at the peak rates for this rate cycle in terms of the Fed's target. What the risk-free Treasury Rates do is up to the market to decide. For that reason, I believe that these funds are still showing opportunity.

Attractive Valuations

On the opportunity front, another potential attractive feature is that both of these funds are trading at discounts to their net asset value per share.

Ycharts

On an absolute basis, ASGI presents the better opportunity here, but on a relative basis to historical levels, both have appeal. BUI had traded at a premium quite regularly in the last several years. That makes a discount here now quite compelling.

The conservative part here is that both of these funds don't employ leverage through borrowings. That's one less moving part that investors have to worry about, as leverage amplifies both the upside and downside moves of an investment.

With rates expected to stay a bit higher for a bit longer now, borrowing costs for the leverage being employed on a majority of closed-end funds can come under further pressure. Several funds have hedges in place, but those hedges don't last forever, and lower rates sooner will help those funds. Of course, I'm not advocating for completely dumping all your leveraged CEFs and completely changing one's portfolio. That said, it is a good reminder just to be aware of what one is holding overall and feel comfortable with those greater risks.

Distributions

Of course, these funds also pay out attractive distributions to investors while they wait for better times.

They both invest heavily in equities and for that reason, they will require capital gains to fund their distributions. That could be more challenging in a flat market that we appear to find ourselves in for the utility space, but then again, these funds do carry exposure outside of utilities. With a broader and global basket of equity investments, they could find opportunities elsewhere to clip gains to pay to investors.

Further, BUI has a covered call-writing strategy that can further bring in potential capital gains. Over 2023, that was something that BUI was able to do as well, as the options written brought in just over $7.4 million in realized gains for the fund.

BUI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (BlackRock (highlights from author))

Both have NAVs higher than their inception - though ASGI is a relatively newer fund, so that should be kept in mind. Higher NAVs now suggest that historically, they were able to cover their distributions to investors without eroding away assets.

ASGI pays a managed distribution policy that started recently. The policy is based on 9% "of the average daily NAV for the previous month as of the month-end prior to declaration..." This policy started in 2024, and it resulted in an initial bump to the distribution. Now, in the last two months, the monthly distribution has worked out to $0.15. Given the policy, the distribution will change over time.

ASGI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

If the NAV is moving higher, the distribution should also be moving higher and vice versa. I believe that over time, the fund will begin to erode its assets now to support this 9% managed distribution policy. That said, that doesn't mean that returns can't be respectable going forward. One should just expect that over the years, the distribution will trend lower along with its NAV.

For BUI, they've gone with the generally more favorable policy of just keeping a flat and level distribution policy. That doesn't mean that the distribution can't change over time, but the changes aren't mechanical based on any specific metric. At least not one that is broadcasted to the public; they could have their own internal level where the Board feels they need to cut.

This fund has delivered the same distribution since its inception. The caveat here is that it was quarterly at first, but when they switched to a monthly schedule, they went with the monthly equivalent. With this, the fund's latest distribution rate comes to 6.81%, with a NAV rate quite similar at 6.57%. This would be due to carrying only a shallow discount, which means these rates are quite close.

BUI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Conclusion

ASGI and BUI aren't off to a hot start in 2024, like I was hoping to see. That being said, I still believe their future looks brighter, but the recovery time has elongated with projections that cuts will come in later and slower than expected. Over the long term, I still believe that these two funds are quite appealing as investment opportunities, and nevertheless, they still remain conservative options in the utility/infrastructure space.