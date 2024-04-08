ngkaki

Dropbox, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DBX) share price has been a major disappointment for investors in recent years. The share price is still trading at levels from late 2018, offering no dividend and experiencing significant volatility over the years.

During the same time period, the company has made significant progress on growing its top-line figure at a 12% annual rate and turning nearly $500 operating loss into operating profit.

As an asset light software business, the company also spends insignificant amounts on capital expenditure, and given its scale it has managed to improve its free cash flow generating ability over the years.

With a free cash flow of around $760m on $2,502m worth of revenue, the business has a free cash flow margin of 30% and now trades at a free cash flow yield of 10%.

Combining these metrics with the stock's seemingly cheap valuation (see below), it is hardly a surprise that the stock is attracting value-seeking investors who also value the company as a mature business.

However, there is a major problem with such an investment thesis that relies on the assumption that DBX could continue growing at a steady rate. Although this might seem as a sensible assumption, we are dealing with a very different scenario here to what would be a mature business in a sector like consumer staples, for example.

The competitive landscape within the sector is changing rapidly, and companies like Dropbox need to evolve quickly in order to remain relevant. Unfortunately for DBX, significant misallocation of capital over the years has failed to secure the competitive advantages needed to fend-off peers within the sector.

After reporting a fourth consecutive quarter of declining annual recurring revenue growth in February of this year, the odds have increased that it is already too late for a successful turnaround.

What It Takes To Compete

Competing in the software industry more broadly has been all about achieving scale and broadening of service offerings. By creating cloud-based ecosystems, companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) have dominated the field of office applications for individuals and businesses of all sizes.

But this strategy was not adopted only by the hyperscalers, which also have sizable cloud infrastructure and other businesses. Salesforce (CRM), for example, has served as a very good example of why it is essential to broaden your software portfolio. From lower attrition rates to higher average revenue per customer, having a large ecosystem is clearly a must-have competitive advantage in the sector.

On the contrary, Dropbox has failed to adopt a similar strategy when it comes to growing its business. From a highly successful brand in the file hosting space, the company's service offering has not expanded much over the past decade.

Acquisitions of HelloSign in 2019 and DocSend in 2021 were the two major expansions of Dropbox's service offering in recent years. However, adding e-signatures and file syncing and review capabilities is hardly a differentiating factor these days.

That is why, in spite of the ongoing digitalization trends and the higher inflationary pressures we had in recent years, growth in Dropbox's recurring revenue and paying users has failed to impress. More importantly, the average revenue per user, or ARPU, has increased by only 4% since 2021, which was below the annual inflation rate in the U.S. for the same period.

Thus, even though some investors are optimistic about the company's improving profitability in recent years, any future upside appears limited.

The high free cash flow is often seen as an attractive feature of DBX, but unless the management adopts a new growth strategy, the company's free cash flow could soon begin to shrink as competitive pressures continue to grow. At the same time, the stock-based compensation, or SBC, expense is roughly 45% of the company's free cash flow for 2023. This is a major red flag when it comes to shareholder dilution.

Misallocation Of Capital

The graph above brings us to the topic of misallocation of capital at Dropbox, which in my view has not put the business in a very tough spot. Although the share based-compensation expense has been significant over the years, the number of total shares outstanding has been gradually declining in recent years from 359m in FY 2018 to 346m in FY 2023.

The reason for this decline is, of course, the high amount of cash spent on share buybacks each year. On itself, this is hardly a cause for concern and is normal practice in the technology sector. However, the issue of capital allocation at Dropbox becomes apparent when we compare the cumulative cash flow from operations (including other sources of cash) to the company's cumulative amounts spent on share buybacks from 2015 to 2023.

From the graph above, it becomes obvious that Dropbox's management has been spending significant amounts of cash over the years to buyback shares as opposed to growing the business organically or expanding through strategic M&A deals.

All that ties to the point made in the first section of this article, and more specifically that DBX has failed to secure an important competitive advantage in the sector. When comparing the cash spent on acquisitions over the years, we could see that negligible amounts have been allocated to M&A deals.

Based on all that, Dropbox's business appears ill-positioned to deliver meaningful results, unless a U-turn is made on the current strategy.

Based on the current market capitalization of $8bn and expected free cash flow within the range of $910m and $950m, the stock trades at a forward free cash flow yield of more than 11%.

We expect non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 32% to 32.5%. We expect free cash flow to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million. Source: Dropbox Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript.

In isolation, this yield is very attractive, and assuming a steady growth in perpetuity would most certainly result in an attractive share price target. The problem, however, is with the sustainability of the current free cash flow and based on everything said above, shareholders are running the risk of limited upside even at the seemingly attractive share price.

Moreover, as we see in the extract above, non-GAAP operating margins is expected to remain flat in FY 2024 when compared to the last reported quarter (see below).

Operating margin was 32.2%, up 200 basis points year-over-year. Source: Dropbox Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript.

At the same time, DBX is expected to grow its top line at 4%, which is just slightly above the current rate of inflation.

With margins expected to remain flat and revenue to grow at such low rates, the free cash flow increase in FY 2024 would be mostly a product of one-off items, movements in working capital requirements or other non-operational items. Thus, even if DBX management meets its 2024 free cash flow target, it remains doubtful whether these levels would be sustainable beyond the short-term period.

Conclusion

In spite of its attractive valuation, Dropbox, Inc. stock offers little upside. The current strategy does not seem to be working and creating value for long-term shareholders, and years of misallocation of capital would be very hard to reverse. As a result, the expected growth rate has fallen off a cliff and margins have likely peaked on a non-GAAP basis.