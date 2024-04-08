The Epic Rally Will Probably Continue

PM Images

It's been an excellent start to the year and will likely improve as we progress through 2024. While the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has gained about 9% YTD, it was up by roughly 30% since last October's correction bottom. Many high-quality stocks have appreciated by 50-100% or more in this relatively short time frame. Now, the market has reached an infection point. The S&P 500 is between critical support (5,150) and crucial resistance (5,250). While bullish technical momentum could decrease in the near term, there are plenty of catalysts to keep the stock market rally going.

Strictly from a technical perspective, the consolidation, rotation, and pullback phase could persist, and the SPX could correct to around the 5K zone or slightly lower (around 4,800) before moving higher again.

The RSI is making lower highs, illustrating worsening momentum (near-term). Also, the CCI, RSI, full stochastic, and other technical indicators have been elevated for several months, illustrating temporarily overheated technical conditions.

Additionally, price action is approaching the 50-day MA, and we may see a slide below the 50-day MA support point, which should take some froth out of the overbought stocks, leading to compelling buying opportunities in the coming weeks.

The Fundamental Set-Up Remains Strong

Earnings are usually a positive catalyst for stocks in a bull market. Yet, many stocks have traded considerably higher ahead of their results. Thus, we want super-strong earnings and stellar guidance to move stocks even higher. While we've seen constructive economic data, some inflation gauges have moved higher again.

Despite the robust stock market and the economy's high resilience, Fed rate cut expectations have been pushed out to H2. The market may need more time to digest the expectations for a rate decrease further out than expected, and some valuations may need to adjust slightly lower before the next leg of the bull market can proceed.

Despite the possibility for near-term volatility and a continued pullback, the SPX and high-quality stocks, in general, should continue advancing in the intermediate and long term.

The fundamental and technical backdrops remain constructive, and despite the near-term challenges, long-term sentiment should remain strong. The economy remains resilient and is functioning better than expected.

Moreover, the Fed is prepared to reduce interest rates. The economy has solid growth pockets, and AI could significantly increase stock prices and valuations as we advance. While the SPX could pull back to 4,800-5,000 in the near term, I am keeping my year-end target in the 5,800-6,000 range.

Another Jobs Report Hotter Than Expected

Last week, we witnessed another hotter-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report. The economy created 303K total jobs and 323K private jobs instead of the expected 212K and 160K, respectively. Moreover, the unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.8%.

Therefore, we see strength in the jobs market instead of weakness, a double-edged sword. On the one hand, this is positive because the economy remains resilient.

On the other hand, this dynamic makes it more challenging to justify cutting rates, and many market participants want to avoid a higher interest rate environment for longer.

July Rate Cut Is Still Likely

While the probability of a June rate cut has decreased to around 50%, the likelihood of a first-rate cut on or by the July FOMC meeting is roughly 70%. However, a month ago, the probability of a rate cut on/by the July meeting was over 90%.

Therefore, better-than-expected economic data and "sticky" inflation readings push the probability of the first rate cut out to H2. If we continue seeing elevated inflation readings, the probabilities for rate cuts could continue declining, worsening sentiment for stocks and other risk assets.

CPI Inflation - Coming This Week

We have the widely anticipated CPI reading this week (Wednesday). I don't think the CPI is a great inflation gauge because it emphasizes services-related inflation, tobacco, alcohol, and other non-essential factors. Still, the market is closely watching the CPI, and it expects a rise to 3.4% from 3.2% last month. Also, the core CPI is expected to rise by 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY.

If the CPI inflation number comes in higher than expected, the market could react quite negatively, resulting in the continuation of the recent pullback and possibly leading to a temporary drop into the 4,800-5,000 zone in the SPX. On the other hand, if the inflation number comes in lower than expected, the market could react favorably, halting the recent slide in stocks.

What Truflation Says About Inflation

Truflation is an independent, non-government, real-time (not lagging like the CPI/PCE) inflation gauge. Truflation shows YoY inflation at only about 1.8%, below the Fed's 2% target rate. 1.8% is slightly lower than the 3.2% (latest) CPI reading.

We also saw a recent spike followed by a drop in Truflation in recent weeks. Truflation has been lower than the traditional lagging government inflation figures, which implies we may see the CPI and PCE come in lower than anticipated in future weeks. This dynamic could be very bullish for stocks and other risk assets, especially in the intermediate and long term.

Earnings Are Approaching And They Could Be Hot

Earnings season is approaching, with JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and other financials reporting this Friday. Moreover, many top financials, healthcare companies, and others will report Q1 results next week. Then we have most of the "Mag 7" and peak earnings season toward the end of the month.

We could see some big numbers, substantial revenue and EPS beats, and excellent forward guidance, enabling stocks to move higher in future weeks. Of course, we may see some misses and some "sell on the news" events. However, in general, I expect another solid earnings season, justifying the advancement of high-quality stocks to new highs.

Valuation Check Up - Still Relatively Inexpensive

While general stock valuations appear slightly elevated, they are not at nosebleed levels. The SPX's 23 P/E ratio is considerably higher than the 18 P/E we saw twelve months ago. However, many stocks were dirt cheap around this time last year, and very little growth was factored in.

We're seeing much more robust than expected earnings potential, and AI, cloud, robotics, and other growth industries are likely to drive earnings and valuations higher as we advance.

The Nasdaq 100 had a 26 P/E ratio a year ago, which is exceptionally cheap given the growth potential and the likely more accessible monetary atmosphere in the future.

Additionally, if we look at forward P/E ratios, a 21 P/E on the SPX, 26-27 Nasdaq 100, and especially, the 23 P/E ratio on the Russell 2000 are relatively inexpensive provided the growth potential and monetary expansion coming up in future years.

The Bottom Line

Despite the possibility for more rotation, consolidation, and possible turbulence in the near term, the technical, fundamental, and psychological factors remain positive for stocks and other risk assets. The economy is resilient and remains on solid footing. Moreover, the Fed will likely introduce a more accessible monetary environment relatively soon. Additionally, we have growth segments like AI and other expanding industries likely to power economic expansion as we advance. These dynamics should enable stocks to continue higher in the intermediate and long term. Thus, I'm keeping my year-end SPX target at 5,800-6,000.