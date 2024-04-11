3DSculptor/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been a solid pick, rising over 30% from our $100.00 entry point in the middle of last year. Much of that time has been spent regaining ground that the stock of COP attained shortly after we went long. We decided to stick around for the ride once the price reversion began.

The last month has been like a SpaceX rocket launch, culminating in the last few days in a loss of momentum as the stock of ConocoPhillips entered LEO, or Low Earth Orbit. The question before us. Do we eventually de-orbit and return to Earth? Or continue on to the Moon or Mars?

COP price chart (Seeking Alpha)

The company has a number of projects that could impact the stock in a couple of years. Near term growth could be limited as these projects gain momentum, and shareholder returns have already been downsized from $11 bn in 2023 to $9 bn to allocate cash for capex.

Analysts have the company rated as Overweight - which I interpret to mean Hold. Are they right? The company blew past Q-4, 2023 EPS estimates of $2.09 with a $2.40 print. Estimates are lower for Q-1, 2024 at $2.00 and at $2.08 for Q-2. Can COP repeat their blowout? Price targets range from $118 (well in the rearview at this point) to $173. The median estimate is $137, which I suspect will be revised given the moves higher in Brent and WTI-if they are sustained for any period of time.

Its price return is in the middle of the pack of ~million BOEPD producers. Does that suggest there's room for the stock to catch up to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)?

COP price comparison (Seeking Alpha)

On a technical basis, the COP stock ripped through its 200-day SMA and upper resistance line in early March on its way to tapping on the door of $132 set in November of 2022. Do we take a pause, or is that $173 figure a reasonable expectation?

The thesis for ConocoPhillips

COP is largely a pure-play E&P other than its LNG footprint and pulls revenue from a big North American bucket with primary production in the Permian-750K BOEPD, 211K from the Eagle Ford, and 110K from the Bakken. That leaves Alaska, Canada, Norway, Libya, China, and Malaysia to supply the balance of their 1.9 mm BOEPD daily output.

As noted, COP also has a respectable LNG footprint globally. It's the operator and 47% owner of the 9 MPTA Australia/Pacific LNG-APLNG, now shipping cargoes and generating cash flow-this year as much as $1.3 bn. It has a 30% equity stake in Sempra Energy's 13.5 MPTA, Port Arthur LNG with a 5 MPTA offtake agreement. Port Arthur LNG is expected to begin shipping cargoes in 2027-8. It owns a 25% stake in Qatar Liquified Gas Company Limited, which owns a 12.5% interest in Qatar's North Field East gas field. It also was announced as a 25% stake participant in a similar Qatari led Joint Venture that owns a 25% stake in North Field South.

COP Global LNG portfolio (COP)

The company made a lot of news in the last couple of years with its Willow project in Alaska. First oil is scheduled for 2029 with the project delivering 180-200K BOPD. Between now and then, Willow will suck ~$7.5 bn in capex out of the company. No small potatoes, but down the road a fair piece.

One core advantage COP brings is a low cost of production in the Permian. The acquisitions of Concho Resources in 2020 and Shell's Permian acreage in 2021 for a combined ~$19.7 bn, brought ~nearly 800K acres for about $25K per acre, and in the case of Concho 320K BOEPD of 65% oil-weighted production. Shell's acreage brought another 200K. On a flowing barrel basis, it came to $37K per barrel. Both metrics are significantly cheaper than the ones in the current merger craze. As an example, Exxon Mobil (XOM), is buying Pioneer Natural for $73K per acre and $92K per flowing barrel.

COP Differentiated Portfolio (COP)

In closing out this section, I will make another pitch for a notion I have previously floated. That being, barrels in North America — that don't have to float through the Suez or Panama canals to get to market — are worth more intrinsically than barrels that do. The market doesn't yet reflect that in the prices of these companies, so we must be patient until that occurs. I think one day it will.

Near and long-term catalysts for COP in the Permian

More and more it becomes clear the Permian is the engine of our growth in daily output. No matter where you look across the E&P spectrum, the big deals-perhaps with the exception of the Chevron (CVX) — Hess (HES) deal, the Permian-oriented companies take center stage. Why? The secrets of the layered zones of the Wolfcamp A, B, C, D, and the Upper and Lower Bone Spring have pretty well sussed out by the deep understanding of these reservoirs that's evolved over the last few years. That combined with the partnerships between operators and the increasingly sophisticated service industry. Rig days for drilling and completions days have been cut in half over this time period — all the while increasing EUR's and IP-30's! In short, a miracle has been wrought.

In the case of COP, the slide below is instructive in terms of production and costs. Barrels of oil equivalent — BOE — per foot of interval are up 30%, and capex per barrel EUR are the lowest of the shale cohort. An example of early, first mover advantage in cost control. COP plans high-single digit growth from this resource in 2024.

Delaware Basin Inventory (COP)

In the Midland basin, results and goals are more modest, as the rock percentage in the low cost of supply zone is significantly less.

Midland basin inventory (COP)

With plans for a 5-6% growth rate overall in these two basins, we should see Permian growth to 795K BOEPD in 2024. With a cash margin of ~$45-$50.00 per barrel with WTI (CL1:COM) in the mid-$80's, the company should see another $1.5-2.0 EBITDA from Permian operations this year. Let's remember that range when it comes to estimating a true valuation of the stock.

If COP continues to grow Permian production over the next decade to 1.2 mm BOEPD, and if it does then plateau (something I struggle with TBH, but these guys are way smarter than me), you have a cash flow-generating monster, dropping $6-10 bn of free cash-depending on WTI prices, annually at a fairly hefty reinvestment rate.

COP Free Cash from Permian (COP)

It's not just the Wolfcamp A anymore

For answers to questions like this, I turn to one of my geological contacts — Ted Cross, Vice President of Novi Labs. Ted and his team spend their days working with operators picking out landing zones for horizontal wells, and dozens of other more esoteric reservoir engineering tasks. If anyone knows the Permian, it's Novi!

What's interesting and encouraging about this graphic is the success operators have had upgrading Secondary targets to Tier I status (essentially low cost of supply). Since the beginning of shale development in the Permian, the Wolfcamp A has done the heavy lifting. It is still far and away the chief contributor to output in the Delaware, but will it be that way five years from now? That's anybody's guess. The fact that the lower intervals have grown 118% over the last three years builds confidence in COP's projections about growth and the long tail (plateau) once production tops out.

Put another way, no one company has an unlimited supply of Wolfcamp A locations. Nor will these last forever. Ted in another post notes that fully 50% of Permian production comes from wells that are less than 18 months old!!! (Never think that the drilling merry-go-round that shale requires is letting up!) What that means is going forward, companies like COP can no longer just rely on buying up surface areas — (ok, ok M&A juices the inventory depth, but it has an end point), they are going to have to bring technology to these Secondary targets to get these kinds of results! From what COP claims, they are doing just that.

Secondary targets in the Permian (Novi Labs-used with permission)

A Catalyst in the Montney and Surmont areas of Canada

These areas have emerged as Core to the company's plans in recent years. In 2020, it purchased 140K acres from Kelt Exploration, bringing its liquids rich Montney position to 275K acres. The company plans growth based on several years of testing well and completions design and is moving to a harvest phase. Production will be quickly ramped higher with the addition of another rig. It should be noted that this is happening simultaneously with the arrival of 590K BOPD of new demand headed west on the TMX. When there is an improved WCS differential of ~$12 to WTI, you have a compelling case for Montney barrels.

COP Montney (COP)

Surmont has added another pad and looks to maintain production at current levels. This production has very low breakeven costs and minimal capex requirements.

COP Surmont (COP)

Q4 and full year 2023 and look ahead to 2024

Q4 2023 earnings were $3.0 billion, or $2.52 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.2 billion, or $2.61 per share. Adjusted earnings were $2.9 billion, or $2.40 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion, or $2.71 per share.

Full-year 2023 earnings were $11.0 billion, or $9.06 per share, compared with full-year 2022 earnings of $18.7 billion, or $14.57 per share. Full-year 2023 adjusted earnings were $10.6 billion or $8.77 per share, compared with full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of $17.3 billion, or $13.52 per share.

COP generated cash provided by operating activities of $20.0 billion and cash from operations CFO of $21.3 billion. In 2023, they distributed $11.0 billion to shareholders through a three-tier framework, including $5.6 billion through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash (VROC) and $5.4 billion through share repurchases. COP achieved 17% return on capital employed; 19% cash-adjusted return on capital employed. They ended the year with cash and short-term investments of $6.9 billion. Net debt stands at $11 bn, or 0.25 turns of EBITDA.

ConocoPhillips announced its 2024 planned return of capital to shareholders of $9 billion. The company declared an ordinary dividend of $0.58 per share and a VROC of $0.20 per share, both payable March 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 19, 2024.

Preliminary 2023 year-end proved reserves are 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent BBOE, with a total reserve replacement ratio of 123%.

The year ahead

The company’s 2024 total capital expenditure guidance is $11.0 to $11.5 billion. COP’s 2024 production guidance is 1.91 to 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED). First-quarter 2024 production is expected to be 1.88 to 1.92 MMBOED.

COP filings.

Risks

I am presenting ConocoPhillips as a future cash flow generating monster in this article. That thesis relies on supporting pricing above $60 per BOE, which implies an eventual recovery for gas as well. Additionally, should production fall and the company fail to attain their increased goals, there would be an immediate reaction from the market.

There is also the war premium on crude. It's got to be at least $10 a bbl. If peace breaks out, it will impact the stock. I still do not feel we have gotten an irreversible signal from the market that these higher prices are here to stay. Things could happen. They have before.

Your takeaway

The question we asked at the start was whether ConocoPhillips is reaching a short-term peak in valuation, or jokingly entering LEO? With an EV/EBITDA of 6.5X before we take intangibles into account, the answer is yes. With other, better, options out there, the smart play is probably to recycle our ConocoPhillips capital into other opportunities.

I really like COP for the long term. At the same time, we have to realize we are up over 30% on our entry point, and in my case the position isn't that large-meaning the share count reduction and dividend doesn't figure heavily in my calculations.

Over time, I think COP's multiple may rise-driven by scarcity (something we aren't contending with now, but scenarios exist for it to happen). In the world in which we now live though, with brimming storage and still rising production, for the time being I think it's fully valued. I could be wrong, of course. In Seeking Alpha parlance, ConocoPhillips stock is a hold at current levels. What that means to me is a tight stop to protect capital for future investing, perhaps cycling back into COP at a lower price.