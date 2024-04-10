Prepare For Life's Surprises, With 2 Monthly Income Titans

AdShooter

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

Unplanned expenses often catch us off guard, disrupting even the most carefully crafted plans. Recently, I found myself needing last-minute changes to my family travel arrangements, resulting in a substantial unforeseen expense. This unexpected financial burden serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of factoring in contingencies when planning for retirement. While we diligently save and invest for our golden years, life's unpredictable nature underscores the necessity of building flexibility into our financial plans.

Replacing the furnace or the roof at your home, buying a new car because the existing one is beyond repair, or an unexpected medical expense are some of the potential surprises in retirement. Instead of dipping into your savings, trimming your investments, or incurring indebtedness, you can tap into your dividend income to cover the expenses. This income stream lets you address inevitable situations swiftly without derailing your financial goals. Thanks to your dividend investments, you can easily navigate this surprise expense, knowing that your portfolio provides a reliable source of cash flow when it is needed the most.

Nothing is better than investments that pay monthly. Not only is the compounding faster, but you have greater flexibility to withdraw as needed. Let us look at our top monthly paying picks offering up to 11% yields.

Pick #1: CCD – Yield 10.9%

We are in a bull market where interest rates are going to remain on the elevated side for longer, and stock prices of growth companies are soaring. Companies are eager to invest in innovative solutions with AI and other emerging technologies and are poised to raise substantial capital, banking on the belief that their equity valuations will surge as these investments mature.

This is the busiest period for convertible debt, also known as hybrid securities, in over two years. Last week, AI server maker Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) issued 0% convertible notes to raise $1.7 billion; no interest because the bonds can convert to shares. Just in the past month, Global Payments (GPN), NextEra Energy (NEE), Lyft (LYFT), and Sunrun (RUN) issued convertible bonds to raise nearly $7 billion. BofA Securities notes eight new convertible bond deals underway, totaling $5.2 billion, with sizeable transactions from Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy (MSTR), lithium miner Albemarle (ALB), rare-earth miner MP Materials (MP), and fintech lender SoFi (SOFI).

Whether it is higher-for-longer or a hard landing, fundamentals are solid for convertible debt issuance, and we seek to enrich our cash flows through diversified exposure to this lucrative sector. As individual investors, we cannot access these convertible notes individually, but we can invest in them through funds.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in convertibles and high-yield fixed-income securities. CCD is deeply diversified, with 597 securities and its top ten holdings comprising only 17% of the net assets. Source.

YTD, CCD is already outperforming the hot S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), and we expect this outperformance to continue amidst soaring demand for convertible debt.

The CEF pays monthly distributions of $0.195/share, calculating to a 10.9% annualized yield. CCD’s distribution composition over the years has been variable, with capital gains representing the most prominent share. So far, for the four months of Fiscal Year 2024 (CCD’s fiscal year is from Dec - Nov), we see a distribution breakdown of 80% ROC, and 20% Capital Gains. CCD follows a highly sustainable method of investing, and its distribution composition indicates a high degree of tax efficiency for shareholders.

This is a bull market in which not all equities are fairly valued, and interest rates are high, making convertibles a popular vehicle for raising capital to fuel growth. With CCD in your portfolio, you can enjoy the tailwinds from this asset class's popularity while collecting a healthy 10.9% yield.

Pick #2: RNP – Yield 8%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) is a CEF with a unique blend of real estate investment trust, or REIT, equity and non-REIT preferred securities in a 48/52% split of the fund’s assets. Both asset classes are well-positioned to see improving valuations with the rate cuts and are highly income-focused to make it worth your while.

RNP holds 302 securities, with the top-10 holdings being some of the highest quality REITs in Corporate America. Source.

Within the CEF’s equity portion, high-quality telecom, industrial, and healthcare operator REITs form the most significant components of the fund, and within the preferred segment, the highly regulated and credit-worthy banking and insurance firms form the biggest chunks of the fund’s assets.

RNP operates with 31% leverage, which is instrumental in boosting the recovery of these beaten-up sectors. 81% of the CEF’s leverage carries a highly attractive fixed interest rate of 1.8%, and 19% is floating with a 6.3% rate. The weighted average term on the fixed-rate financing is 2.6 years, allowing RNP to naturally deleverage with rate cuts and re-strategize its leverage upon the maturity of its debt.

RNP pays $0.136/share on a monthly basis, reflecting an 8% annualized yield. The CEF fuels its distributions through a combination of NII (Net Investment Income) and capital gains.

In RNP’s annual report, as of Dec 31, 2023, the CEF has $106.5 million in unrealized asset appreciation, which covers the distribution for over 16 months. We expect further unrealized gains as REIT and preferred equity valuations experience upside, making the distributions sustainable, and creating a good likelihood of special distributions at the year-end.

Conclusion

By incorporating a buffer for unforeseen expenses, we can weather unexpected storms without jeopardizing our long-term financial security. That's why our Investing Group aims to generate income in excess of our requirements, allowing us to reinvest at least 25% for organic portfolio and income growth over time through compounding.

Our model portfolio comprises over 45 dividend-paying assets across various sectors, including CEFs, ETFs, REITs, BDCs, midstream MLPs, C-Corps, and preferred stock and baby bonds. Our objective is to consistently generate robust cash flows regardless of market conditions.

You don’t want to deplete your investments in your golden years due to unforeseen expenses like a broken furnace. Diversified dividends fortify your financial resilience, empowering you to confidently navigate life's surprises. This is the essence of income investing.