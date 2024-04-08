Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Too Much Baked Into The Cake To Deliver Meaningful Returns

Apr. 08, 2024 7:59 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.04K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla's stock has dropped by 33% on a YTD basis due to challenges in production and delivery, signaling pressure on the company's returns.
  • Meanwhile, part of the Buy-side analysts have maintained their positive outlook on Tesla despite the recent setbacks.
  • Investors expect significant EPS growth in 2025 and beyond, even though the market factors in EPS contraction in the near term.
  • Given the dynamics in China market, the increased competition in the overall EV space, and Tesla's challenges to keep the margins intact, it just seems that there is too much baked into the cake.

Winding Road Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

End of January this year, I published an article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) outlining a rather bearish case, where it boiled down to just too rich valuations for the situation in the underlying fundamentals.

Already

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.04K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News