Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HGHAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.63K Followers

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:HGHAF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Maguire - CEO
Lonn Bate - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2023 Q4 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Maguire. Please go ahead.

Michael Maguire

Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to High Arctic's fourth quarter conference call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued before markets opened this morning, April 8th, including discussion of our financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Lonn Bate. Lonn will be discussing our financial performance for the quarter and full year 2023. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these risks, please take a look at our Management's Discussion and Analysis and the 2023 Annual Information Form available on our website or on the SEDAR+, look under the heading Risk Factors.

Starting with operations in Papua New Guinea.

During this quarter, Rig 103 had strong operational performance. This represents the third full quarter of drilling activity for the corporation since the

Recommended For You

About HGHAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HGHAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News