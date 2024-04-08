Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF) is a company we've been following for a long time. In our previous coverage, we focused on the quality of upcoming releases and IP strength. In addition to Zelda, which was easy to predict as a huge hit, Super Mario Wonder seems to be beating even strong precedents in that franchise with its success, notably beating out Sonic Superstars in a similar pre-Black Friday release. We noted in the past that slower volumes sales due to semiconductor shortages was becoming a tiring excuse. However, while the company is right to acknowledge that the market is getting saturated with the 7-year-old console, hardware overperformed in the Q3 which led to the increase in forecast results. They are also getting more intelligent about their IP strategy. However, we think that it will be tough to repeat growth next year. Comps are tough, including in the IP revenue, and the hardware is maturing. We'd start looking at discounted Sega Sammy (OTCPK:SGAMY) now in an attempt to benefit from catch up in Sega as the laggard.

Earnings

The Q3 cumulatives were quite interesting. The forecasts were revised upwards. While there is a slowdown in unit sales implied by forecasts in the Q4, apparently those expectations hadn't changed, and it was this Q3 that saw a bit of overperformance in hardware sales. Units are down quite a bit, but the higher margin and higher price OLED models that were still achieving some new scale economies as a more recent product have been helping mitigate the impact of lower unit sales of this 7-year-old console.

Forecast Change (Q3 Pres) Mix Effects (Q3 Pres)

Similarly, with the software sales. Software units were down around 4.7%, but quality of quantity meant that sales continued to creep upwards, driven particularly in digital where revenues were up 11.7% in the cumulative. Overall sales growth was up 7.7%.

Major releases provided for the strong performance. Super Mario Wonder was critically acclaimed and beat out Sonic Superstars, which released in the same window completely - probably by a multiple of around 10x based on some initial results gotten from console releases. According to management, growth was more intense for Wonder than it was for Mario releases in the past, which is hard to believe. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was also a megahit selling 20 million units. It's gaining on Breath of the Wild quickly, although it may not beat it in lifetime sales, not that it's any less of a success if it doesn't.

IP Revenue (Q3 Pres)

The IP related income also had a strong performance on account of the Super Mario Bros release, which was a blockbuster hit. The company is getting more savvy with its multimedia strategy and is embracing cross-selling opportunities in trying to push more aggressively into markets that have been primed by the success of the movie, which was more accessible in some markets than the Mario videogames. Indeed, areas like Mexico and other places in Central America where the movie did well are now areas where thanks to promotional activity, console sales are actually growing despite the overall decline in Switch sales.

SG&A was under control, and operating profit rose thanks to almost constant SG&A to sales ratios. Gross profit improvements due to the mix shift and the liquidating of less expensive inventory, coming over the procurement spike hump in cost inventory, caused general margin improvements as well.

Forecasts are for a slight YoY profit and sales growth, against pretty tough comps still, but not as tough as deep in COVID-19. Growth appears to be peaking.

Looking Forward

While Nintendo continues to show that it can handle its IPs properly, and the staying power of its form factor innovations with the Switch, we do think that in addition to the inevitable slowdown in sales of the Switch, despite its overperformance in reaching first time buyers still this quarter in surprising numbers in the holiday season and attempts to sell multiple units to customers, the 2024 year may not be as strong for Nintendo. There will not be a repeat in IP revenues that were surged by the Mario movie release, although they are working on a Zelda live action movie (release date TBD), and new Mario releases will not be as successful as Wonder since it's such a high standard. On top of that, there will not be another year of Tears of the Kingdom. We think that continued growth will be difficult. A potentially stronger Yen due to expected rate cuts in the US will also impact both the profit wedge and create negative FX effects on sales, as foreign markets are around 80% of Nintendo's sales. Valuations are also getting more rich, acknowledging that Nintendo is on the path to more western style leveraging of IPs and multipronged value creation. 20x reflects a pretty tight earnings yield considering growth will be peaking for the time being, in our opinion, until a new console is released.

We think that the phenomenal success of Infinite Wealth and the Persona remake are reasons to go into Sega Sammy now, which is lagging heavily in terms of multiple at 12x (adjusted for extraordinary restructuring losses) and price action where it's declined on concerns around Creative Assembly.

Data by YCharts

Pachinko is also gaining in penetration with new Pachinko machines and better health of Pachinko parlours post COVID-19. A restructuring has already also been digested in the market at Creative Assembly. While Sega Sammy deserves a discount to Nintendo, we think that the move is to shift into the laggard and take profits, where the laggard, armed with much the same types of assets as Nintendo, is likely to catch up even by just emulating the Nintendo formula, which is possible with Sega's IP suite, including Sonic, across its studios.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.