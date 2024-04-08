The Case For Simpler Due Diligence

selimaksan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Eight years ago, when I was writing under a different name, I made the case that analysts' ratings were not worth a whole lot. In the work, I was reminded of David Dreman and Michael Berry stating, "On average, 56 percent of the estimates measured as a percent of actual fall outside a plus or minus 10 percent range, a level that many Wall Street professionals consider minimally actable, approximately 45 percent fall outside a plus or minus 15 percent range. These results indicate that on average, large earnings surprises are the rule rather than the exception." The major upshot of my work was that analysts’ ratings were worthless. It left me to wonder why people even bother paying them any attention.

I want to revisit the performance of rated stocks over the past five years and make the case for a simple effective screen. Here goes.

Five-Year Performance

Using data from FactSet, here is the distribution of the average ratings of the 499 components of the S&P 500:

Strong Buy: 28

Buy: 351

Hold: 115

Sell: 5

Strong Sell: 0

To be frank, I am shocked that there is not one company that earned an average rating of Strong Sell. I also wonder why the S&P 500 doesn’t have 500 companies, but I digress. I ran annual data of the S&P 500 based on average ratings of each company for the last five years (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2024). These are the results based on each rating.

Period Strong Buy Buy Hold Sell SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ARCX: SPY) 04/01/2019-3/31/2020 -16.1% -19.8% -20.2% -10.4% -8.4% 04/01/2020-03/31/2021 59.5% 61.9% 62.1% 38.5% 46.9% 04/01/2021-3/31/2022 12.9% 11.7% 8.6% -1.2% 11.9% 04/01/2022-03/31/2023 -11.0% -7.9% -3.0% -8.6% -9.3% 04/01/2023-3/31/2024 19.0% 18.8% 13.6% 7.0% 25.4% Avg Return 13.7% 13.8% 13.0% 5.2% 14.2% Deviation 30.9% 32.4% 31.7% 19.5% 23.7% Return/Risk 0.44 0.43 0.41 0.27 0.60 Click to enlarge

What I find surprising about these results is that not one single rating class outperformed the market as measured by SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ARCX: SPY). In every conceivable way, each rating did not match the performance of the market, much less beat it.

Now, I don’t want to bash the performance of the ratings too much. The Sell-rated stocks significantly underperform the rest of the index, as they should. It is also worth noting that there is no significant difference between Strong Buy-, Buy-, and Hold-rated stocks. Yet, each still underperformed the overall index. I do have a working theory, and it has to do with the weighting of the index.

Each of my analyzed ratings assumes an equal weighting of the companies. If one were to compare the respective ETFs of the S&P 500 and the Equally Weighted S&P 500, one can see that the overall performance of the main index is influenced by the larger components. More specifically, it has to do with the Magnificent Seven. Since April 1, 2019, the S&P 500 has yielded a total average return of (14.2% ± 23.7%). If one compares this to the representing Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (ARCX: RSP) and its average return of (12.0% ± 30.4%), one can see that equal weighting has not performed well. To put a finer point on this, if one had invested in the seven largest companies, held them for one year, and then rebalanced, that method would have beaten the remaining constituents by a factor of two (24.46% ± 25.57% v. 12.78% ± 20.11%).

A Simple Targeted Approach

I am not a fan of index ETFs because of their lack of focus. I have no appetite for buying a basket of 500 stocks knowing that several of them are real dogs. As one can see from the case of the Magnificent Seven, it is possible to have outsized gains with just a few stocks based on a theme. I prefer a more targeted approach. As part of that approach, I reserve a segment of my portfolio for large-cap income stocks. Here is my simple screening process.

US large-cap stocks Exclude all mining companies. Exclude all master limited partnerships. Exclude all REITs.

Financially secure Debt-to-equity < 0.4 Current ratio > 1.5 Positive free cash flow Positive net income

Strong dividend history Current yield > 2% Historical payout ratio < 50% Annual dividend increases for ten years.

Operating margin (TTM) > Historical operating margin

Here is the historical data to show the efficacy of the process.

Average annual total return (for the period ended on 12/31/2023) Average Portfolio Size Large Cap Income Screen S&P 500 Excess 1-year 4.0 12.64% 26.00% -13.36% 3-year 2.0 11.51 10.05 1.46 5-year 2.6 19.91 15.42 4.49 10-year 4.3 15.02 11.94 3.08 15-year 5.9 15.26 13.14 2.12 (01/01/2008-04/04/2024) 4.8 13.52 9.86 3.67 Standard Deviation 19.67 20.58 -0.90 Return/Volatility Ratio 0.62 0.47 0.15 Source: FactSet via Portfolio123 All averages geometric Click to enlarge

12-Month Rolling Average Data Years From To Average Number of Holdings Large Cap Income S&P 500 Index Excess Average 772 12/29/2007 4/2/2024 5.63 16.42% 11.95% 4.47% Up Markets 647 6.06 20.29% 17.07% 3.22% Down Markets 125 3.42 -3.61% -14.54% 10.92% Return/Risk 0.81 0.77 0.04 All averages arithmetic Click to enlarge

Large Cap Income Performance (FactSet)

What I appreciate about his approach is its simplicity. It does not require complex algorithms. One just looks for strong yields based on financially secure dividends. Clearly, the data shows that this approach has held up against the overall market; especially over the last five years. I especially like the way it holds up during down markets. As one can see from the average number of holdings, the screen provides a manageable-sized portfolio.

What Passes Now

Currently, the only passing company is Snap-on, Inc. (NYSE: SNA). As part of my disclosure, I have owned it for two years. In the age of tech and AI, its business in tools and equipment, as well as diagnostics and repair information, has allowed one to more than double their investment in the last five years. My mentor, the late Ken Kam, would have approved. My other mentor, Harry, would approve of its secure 2.54% dividend yield. Here is why Snap-on passes:

Its industry is Machine Manufacturing. Financially stable

Debt-to-equity is 0.25.

Current ratio is 3.88.

Current free cash flow (TTM) is $1.14B

Net income (TTM) is $1.01B Dividend History

Current yield > 2.54%

Historical payout ratio is 34.79%.

Increased dividends every year since 2009 Current operating margin is 25.65% which is greater than its historical five-year average of 24.30%.

Snap-on, Inc. Historical Dividends (Yahoo Finance)

My Take

I am certainly capable of performing slick algorithms with discounted cash flow models, discounted dividends models, and the like. For the average investor who wants to play outside the index universe, I believe it is important to develop fully back-tested screens that anyone can use. I provided that kind of screen.

My analysis views Snap-on as a financially secure company that hands out pay raises every year. If I were to give it a rating based on income, it would have to be a “Buy.” This would be based on its financial strength, dividend history, and its free cash flow. It has had a nice price gain lately, but not to the point where a long-term investor should shy away. This is how others view Snap-on:

Morningstar—Sell

Value Line—Hold

Zacks—Hold

Consensus—Buy

Good luck and have fun.