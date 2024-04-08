Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FirstCash Stands To Benefit From Pressures On Both Consumers And Other Lenders

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.49K Followers

Summary

  • FirstCash's access to attractively priced capital and ability to expand credit availability when many rivals are forced to pull back is a key advantage right now.
  • Regulatory changes targeting banks' capital and fees could further reduce credit availability and drive more customers toward FirstCash's small-value loans.
  • The pawn business, which generates the majority of profits, has seen double-digit growth in loans outstanding and fees, helped by pressures on both customers and other credit providers.
  • FirstCash isn't as cheap as I'd like, but should still generate a respectable return from here with execution-driven upside.

Man buying gold jewellry, pawn shop and euro banknotes

miriam-doerr/iStock via Getty Images

Trends have been solidly in FirstCash’s (NASDAQ:FCFS) favor in a year or so since I last wrote about this leading pawn lender and lease-to-own financier. Not only has inflation put some pressure

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.49K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FCFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News