Anthony Bradshaw

In a stunning rally, both gold and gold mining companies have surged since late February. Major buying of the precious metal by central banks around the world and concerns over the growing global debt burden have drawn investors into this often risk-off commodity. Hopes for a Fed rate cut is another macro tailwind. Gold has indeed broken out technically to new all-time highs, printing north of $2300 per ounce as of early April.

But this move is a bit different in that gold mining companies have participated in a big way. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was down 24% from early April 2023 to late February, but is now higher on a year-on-year basis. GDX has also outperformed the gold ETF (GLD) in the last handful of weeks.

I reiterate a buy rating on Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), but its valuation looks closer to fair value today. I am also increasingly cautious about the stock’s technicals, but with robust momentum and shares still decently priced, I see the stock as a continued winner this year.

Gold Miners ETF Soars Into the Black YoY

StockCharts.com

According to Seeking Alpha, Gold Fields operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Back in February, the South Africa-based $15.3 billion market cap firm reported mixed results. FY non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 missed analysts’ estimates of $0.92 while its revenue grew 5% from the previous year to $4.5 billion, a small beat. Attributable equivalent gold production dropped 4% during the reporting period. Looking ahead, the management team sees 2.33 million to 2.43 million ounces of gold production for 2024 with a cost of $1410 to $1460 per ounce - that would imply very strong margins based on where spot gold and gold futures trade today (above $2300 per ounce).

Shares fell in response to the mixed report, and implied volatility currently stands at an elevated 44.4%, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). What’s more, GFI cut its Q1 gold production guidance due to operational issues in South Africa and weather-related events in Australia and Peru, though the management team reaffirmed its FY 2024 production target.

On valuation, analysts expect $1.06 of operating EPS this year, with big growth seen in 2025. Per-share profits are then forecast to dip back in 2026. Mid-teens revenue growth is impressive over the quarters ahead, and with positive free cash flow, its current yield of 2.3% on a trailing 12-month basis could increase if gold prices remain strong.

Gold Fields: Earnings & Valuation Forecasts

Seeking Alpha

If we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 and apply the stock’s 5-year historical price-to-earnings multiple of 17.8, then shares should trade near $21, making the stock still undervalued today.

GFI: Still A Compelling Valuation On an Earnings Basis

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, GFI features a valuation rating that is relatively healthy but not all that impressive on an absolute basis. Its growth trajectory is mixed, but I would be on the lookout for improved guidance the longer gold holds in the low to mid-$2000s - that's a material upside-risk in terms of potential future headlines.

Profitability trends are robust with this gold miner, while share-price momentum has turned much improved since earlier this year. It is not surprising, however, that EPS revisions have been to the weak side following the mixed FY report and news of reduced Q1 production.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Thursday, May 9. Later in the month, the company holds its annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday, the 29th.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

While I was quite bullish on GFI in Q4 2023, the situation has turned more mixed on the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares are now right back at key resistance levels. The $17 to $18 range was an area where sellers came about in early 2022 and Q2 last year. But take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart – it is printing its best levels in several months, helping to confirm the upside move in the stock price. I pointed out that the stock was set to take aim at the high teens in my previous write-up, and that has played out well so far.

Furthermore, GFI’s short-term 50-day moving average has held above its longer-term 200-day moving average. Though, the latter trendline indicator remains flat in its slope, which is not the most bullish sign. Bigger picture, an ascending triangle pattern is in play – a breakout above $18 would portend a measured move upside price objective to near $29 based on the $11 height of the pattern ($7 to $18).

Overall, the onus is on the bulls to take GFI above key resistance, but a breakout through $18 would be quite bullish on a long-term basis.

GFI: Shares Surge to Key Resistance, Strong Momentum

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on GFI. The valuation remains attractive while its technical situation has mixed messages with the stock at important resistance levels.