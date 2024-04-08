Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Fields: Shares Surge Amid Record-High Gold Prices, Still A Value

Apr. 08, 2024 10:01 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.78K Followers

Summary

  • Gold mining companies have participated in the rally, with the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF outperforming the spot gold ETF.
  • Gold Fields Limited is a gold producer with reserves in multiple countries. Its earnings and valuation forecasts suggest it is undervalued despite a recent guidance cut.
  • GFI's technical situation is mixed, with the stock at key resistance levels, but strong momentum could lead to a breakout.
  • I point out key price levels to watch in the months ahead.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

In a stunning rally, both gold and gold mining companies have surged since late February. Major buying of the precious metal by central banks around the world and concerns over the growing global debt burden have drawn investors

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.78K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News