Stanislau Kharytanovich

Introduction

When I was researching for dividend opportunities to add to my investment portfolio, I saw a lot of news headlines emphasizing on very high dividend yield offered by Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). I usually become very cautious when I see sky-high dividend yields because it usually means that the stock has nothing to offer investors apart from the dividend yield. After analyzing MPW deeper, I now understand that the massive dividend yield was due to the substantial undervaluation and this undervaluation is fair given significant risks related to the company's relationships with its by far the largest tenant. The company struggles to collect lease receivables from Steward Health Care ("Steward"), the largest tenant that leased 20% of MPW's total assets. The situation became even worse to me when I found out that MPW has loan receivables worth hundreds of millions dollar from Steward and its affiliates. That said, MPW's exposure to Steward (this company highly likely has financial problems) is substantial, and it is the reason why I give MPW a "Strong Sell" rating.

Fundamental analysis

Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focusing on net-leased healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2023, MPW had investments in 439 facilities and approximately 43,000 beds in 31 states in the U.S., seven countries in Europe, and Colombia in South America. A solid international diversification together with MPW's scale are strategic strengths, which I want to emphasize on. Having a large portfolio of facilities gives MPW flexibility to rebalance its portfolio, i.e. selling less profitable units and reallocating proceeds to new prospective projects.

Another good sign is that the company's revenue is diversified across different types of healthcare facilities. The general acute care hospitals represent the vast portion with 73% in FY2023, which might be considered as a notable concentration risk. But it is crucial to emphasize the potential strength here given the ability to rebalance, which I mentioned earlier. That is, in case industry trends demonstrate more demand for behavioral health, MPW's large facilities base enables to sell-off general acute care facilities and increase the share of behavioral health facilities.

Medical Properties Trust

Now let me move on to the weaknesses which certainly deserve readers' attention. Despite the solid strategic positioning, the company's financial performance has been deteriorating rapidly in recent quarters. TTM revenue and funds from operations ("FFO)" are in downtrend, and FFO even turned negative. Having rapidly deteriorating financial performance despite large scale and strategic strength might indicate that the management is unable to convert strategic advantage into financial success.

Data by YCharts

The decline in revenue and FFO is mostly explained by write-offs and impairment charges related to the company's largest tenant, Steward. This tenant is the largest from the perspective of the portion of MPW's assets leased, meaning that the company generates a significant portion of its revenue from a tenant that is struggling to meet its lease obligations.

MPW's 10-K

I think that recognizing such a massive receivables impairment is a big red flag. Almost 20% of the company's total assets are associated with Steward contracts, raising questions about the adequacy of conducting proper due diligence and credit checks on its largest partner. This indicates that internal controls of selecting tenants are highly likely insufficient. Another weakness is that the management did not limit the portion of assets leased to a sole tenant. For example, Realty Income (O), which I covered recently and consider it a high-quality REIT, generates only 3.8% of annualized contractual rent from its largest tenant. Allocating 20% of all facilities to a tenant without proper due diligence is an apparent misstep from the management. Additionally, please also note that in the above table we can also see that spots from 2 to 5 also individually lease massive portions of MPW's total assets, which further increases concentration risks.

If we return to Steward, it is also crucial to highlight that MPW's relationships with Steward are not only limited by the landlord-tenant partnership. According to the 10-K report, as of December 31, 2023, MPW held a working capital and other loan totaling approximately $211 million. Apart from the loan given directly to Steward, MPW also had a $362 million loan to affiliates of Steward and held a 9.9% equity investment in Steward. Therefore, the exposure on Steward, a company which is struggling to pay for the rent of healthcare facilities, is way beyond just receivables.

SEC

Since Steward is not a public company, it is difficult to assess its current financial performance and position. However, I found Steward's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 with prior year comparatives. From Steward's P&L we can see that the company recorded a massive loss in FY 2020 and its FY2019 profit was ensured only with the help of the gain on sale of assets.

SEC

I would also like to emphasize that, according to Steward's balance sheet, this company had about $1.5 billion in accumulated deficit and its current assets were lower than current liabilities. That said, as of the end of FY 2020, Steward already had liquidity issues and a large accumulated loss from previous years. However, if we refer to MPW's 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2020, we see that Steward's pro forma gross assets increased by almost $500 million between 2019 and 2020. Increasing exposure to a tenant with substantial financial problems does not look like a sound business decision to me.

MPW's 10-K report for FY 2020

Valuation analysis

If we look at MPW's valuation ratios, the REIT appears to be extremely cheap. The TTM price-to-book ratio is way below one, and P/FFO metrics are also substantially lower than the sector median. I think that such low ratios are fair, considering the substantial financial problems of the company's largest tenant.

It is difficult to estimate the fair share price, but I will do it with a disclaimer that my valuation analysis assumes no risks related to Steward. That said, I want to highlight MPW's fair share price in case the situation around Steward develops positively. There is a substantial level of uncertainty regarding MPW's future dividends, especially in light of a significant reduction in 2023. For my dividend discount modeling ("DDM") I use a 13.5% discount rate. I use a base dividend of $0.60, which aligns the quarterly payout after the cut. For the dividend growth, I do not expect a CAGR above long-term inflation averages. Therefore, I use a 2% for dividend growth.

Calculated by the author

The fair share price per my model is $5.45. This is 35% higher than the last close, which also underlines substantial undervaluation. But, as I said before, the undervaluation looks fair considering substantial risks related to the collectability of revenue from the company's largest tenant.

Mitigating factors

It appears that many investors caught very generous dividend payouts in a few previous years when the dividend yield was way above 10%. In the history of articles here at Seeking Alpha, I also saw some bullish analysts, which means that the stock has its supporters. Having a high-yield and a positive sentiment from some portion of the market might be positive catalysts for MPW. Moreover, the stock is significantly undervalued, as we saw above. Therefore, should a situation with Steward somehow develop in a positive way, the upside potential might be unlocked.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I think that the cheap valuation and sky-high dividend yield of recent years should not mislead us. MPW is extremely cheap due to a one big red flag - its deep relationships with a tenant that is unable to meet its obligations upon MPW. Having such an extensive exposure to a financially weak partner highly likely reveals the fact that MPW's internal processes and safeguards are insufficient in protecting shareholders' wealth. Therefore, a "Strong Sell" appears to be a fair rating for MPW, in my opinion.